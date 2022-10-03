The 19 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, October 3Philly rock band the War on Drugs is on tour in support of its latest album, I Don't Live Here Anymore. Released last year, the album was met with acclaim from critics like NME's Rhys Buchanan, who deemed it a "soul-stirring epic" in his five-star review. Frontman Adam Granduciel continues to find wondrous inspiration even as the band nears the two-decade mark. On Monday, War on Drugs stops at Revolution Live with six-piece rock band Advertisement opening. 7 p.m. Monday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $43.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tuesday, October 4HistoryMiami Museum hosts the latest edition of its Sip of History series, wherein visitors get to dive into a bit of local history while enjoying Miami-themed cocktails. Tuesday's talk features Rahsaan "Fly Guy" Alexander, the photographer behind the museum's current exhibit, "Capture: A Portrait of the Pandemic." Local attorney Marlon Hill joins Alexander to explore the lasting impacts of 2020 on the city's various communities. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Panic! At the Disco lands at FLA Live Arena in support of its seventh album, Viva Las Vengeance. The band first found success with the 2006 single "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," the second track off its debut album, A Fever You Can't Sweat. These days, the band is a solo music project for frontman Brendon Urie, who has continued to shape Panic! At the Disco's sound, experimenting with each album release. Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers join in for the South Florida stop. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; flalivearena.com. Tickets cost $25.75 to $125.75 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
On Tuesday, Lil Nas X trots into the James L. Knight Center as part of his Long Live Montero Tour. The rapper and singer first found success with the 2019 release of his country-rap single "Old Town Road." After the song spent 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, Lil Nas X released 7, an EP that featured leading singles "Panini" and "Rodeo." Since then, he has notched several chart-topping tracks, including "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow and "That's What I Want." 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5978; jklc.com. Tickets cost $28.95 to $52.95 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Wednesday, October 5On Wednesday, Florida's two Major League Soccer teams, Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC, face off at DRV PNK Stadium. The home team currently sits at number seven in the Eastern Conference standings, while its Sunshine State rival is two spots ahead, in fifth place. The teams have met five times so far, with Orlando City winning three and drawing the other two. Will Beckham's squad finally nab a W against their upstate rival? If you go, you'll be among the first to find out. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at DRV PNK Stadium, 1350 NW 55th St., Fort Lauderdale; 305-428-0611; intermiamicf.com. Tickets cost $40 to $350 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, October 6On Thursday, Vogue México hosts its second edition of Espacio Vogue at the Design District's Paradise Plaza. Stretching four days, the pop-up invites you to enjoy one of the most exclusive shopping experiences and purchase the best in Latin-American fashion. In addition to the bold designs, beauty and accessories will be available to browse — and, if you're of a mind to, buy. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, at Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Third Floor, Miami; 305-722-7100; vogue.mx. Admission is free with RSVP. Sophia Medina
Last season, the Florida Panthers finished first in the Atlantic Division of the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference but were ousted in the second round of the playoffs by their cross-state rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Will the Cats fare better this season? Get a glimpse of the future when the Panthers face off against the Lightning at FLA Live Arena. The team starts the season on the road, so your next chance to catch 'em on Sunrise ice will be the October 19 home opener against the Philadelphia Flyers. 7 p.m. Thursday, at FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; flalivearena.com. Tickets cost $22 to $213 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Friday, October 7Yung Bae, along with Washed Out, Roosevelt, Saint Pepsi, and Vantage, drops in at Oasis Wynwood on Friday as part of his Groove Continental Tour. The baby-faced producer is known for funk sounds blended with Japanese city pop and disco. A Portland, Oregon, native, Yung Bae rose to prominence in 2014 with his Japanese Disco Edits series. In 2019, he signed a deal with Arista and released his major-label debut, Groove Continental: Side A, earlier this year, building on his vaporwave sound. 7 p.m. Friday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $25 to $85 via oasismiami.tixr.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Hold on tight; It's going to be a boozy ride! The Craft: Spirits 'n Cocktails (FKA Craft Spirits Fest) returns to the Cruz Building for its ninth edition. During the event, thirsty attendees can imbibe the finest booze from around the country — more than 100 different spirits to indulge in, along with treats from various vendors and restaurants. Live jazz and dance music will elevate the event and soundtrack your buzz. 7:30 p.m. Friday, at the Cruz Building, 3157 Commodore Plz., Coconut Grove; craftspiritsfest.com. Tickets cost $35 to $100 via snc2022.eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
In late 2019, Nu Deco Ensemble announced that after four seasons at the Light Box at Goldman Warehouse in Wynwood, it had found a new home at the Citadel in Little River. Of course, the pandemic tore up those plans, and the orchestra has been performing mainly at the Miami Beach Bandshell ever since. Nu Deco will play at various venues during its upcoming season, which kicks off Friday at the Colony Theatre. Joining Nu Deco onstage: Beninese singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at the Colony Theater, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; nu-deco.org. Tickets cost $71.50 to $101.50 via miaminewdrama.org. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Saturday, October 8Every year, Zoo Miami invites everyone to run like a pack of wild gazelles in the Serengeti during its annual ZooRun event. Cohosted by West Kendall Baptist Hospital, the run celebrates its tenth year with races for all skill levels. Participants can run or walk through the different areas of Zoo Miami and take part in the ZooRun5K, ZooRun10K, or ZooKidsDash. (There's also a virtual 5K race for the treadmill crowd.) To make it even more fun, animal-themed costumes are encouraged. 7 a.m. Saturday, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-251-0400; zoomiami.org. Registration costs $25 to $65. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Come hungry to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's inaugural Bacon & BBQ Classic on Saturday. This savory food event offers a selection of finger-lickin' meats and treats from vendors including La Traila, Bodega, Cocina Mexicana, and Pig Floyd. Beer tastings and bourbon flights will be provided for those looking to take their barbecue experience to the next level, and the family crowd will be treated to a watermelon-eating contest, scavenger hunts, and bunny-sack races, among other activities. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $12 to $25. Sophia Medina
Billed as the largest e-mobility event in North America, Electrify Expo quietly drives into Coconut Grove's Regatta Park on Saturday and Sunday. Consider the electrifying possibilities as you browse electric cars, motorcycles, bikes, skateboards, surfboards, scooters, and more. Big brands such as BMW, Porsche, Volvo, and Volkswagen will share and display their latest vehicles and technological advancements. You're also invited to visit interactive displays and sign up for test drives. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami; electrifyexpo.com. Tickets cost $20 via universe.com. Sophia Medina
Can you freestyle? Can you do it en español? Check out the real pros on Saturday, when Red Bull Batalla lands at Soho Studios for its U.S. National Final, billed as the world's largest Spanish-language freestyle competition. Saturday's winner will earn the national title and move on to the World Final in Mexico City. The pool of emcees includes Florida native Oner; J Luna, a civil engineer by day; and Pailot, an Argentinian tennis instructor living in Oklahoma. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; redbull.com/us-en/event-series/red-bull-batalla. Ticket cost $10 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Break out the castanets, as Siudy Flamenco presents its flamenco suite, A Dos, at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday and Sunday. Siudy Garrido created the composition with original music by guitarist and composer Jose Luis de la Paz. A Dos pairs electrifying dance solos with the intense music emanating from de la Paz's guitar. Garrido's goal is to take audiences on a journey filled with intense emotions against a backdrop of classic flamenco rhythms. 8 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m Sunday, at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; 305-466-8002; aventuracenter.org. Tickets cost $55 to $60 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, October 9Celebrate Caribbean culture at Miami Carnival Concert & Parade, a celebratory event where masquerader bands dress in their most dazzling and vibrant designs. Attendees will have the chance to walk and interact with other islanders looking to tell their stories through their costumes. After the parade, stay for a concert with Iwer George, Nadia Batson, Farmer Nappy, Shurwayne Winchester, the A-Team Band, and more. 11 a.m. Sunday, at Miami-Dade County Fair Exposition, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; miamicarnival.org. Tickets cost $15 to $250 via caribtix.com. Sophia Medina
Celebrate International Day of the Girl with a fashion show and a side of mimosas at the Fashion Meets Art Brunch. Hosted by Girls Inc. of Greater Miami, the event brings together fashion and art to honor the girls of the world. During the brunch, guests can enjoy a fashion show featuring designs by 25FiftyTwo and DesignLab Miami. There will also be an art exhibit by Roxanna Frontini and Kimaya McPherson, and a meet-and-greet with Rochelle Weinstein, best-selling author of This Is Not How It Ends. 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Mana Common, 21 SE First Ave., Miami; girlsincmiami.org. Tickets cost $150 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina