The 19 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, October 3

Tuesday, October 4

Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena

Inter Miami CF vs. Orland City SC at DRV PNK Stadium

Wednesday, October 5

Thursday, October 6

Craft: Spirits 'n Cocktails at the Cruz Building

Friday, October 7

ZooRun at ZooMiami

Saturday, October 8

Red Bull Batalla at Soho Studios

Miami Carnival at Fair Expo Center

Sunday, October 9

Philly rock bandis on tour in support of its latest album,. Released last year, the album was met with acclaim from critics like NME's Rhys Buchanan, who deemed it a "soul-stirring epic" in his five-star review. Frontman Adam Granduciel continues to find wondrous inspiration even as the band nears the two-decade mark. On Monday, War on Drugs stops at Revolution Live with six-piece rock band Advertisement opening.HistoryMiami Museum hosts the latest edition of itsseries, wherein visitors get to dive into a bit of local history while enjoying Miami-themed cocktails. Tuesday's talk features Rahsaan "Fly Guy" Alexander, the photographer behind the museum's current exhibit, "Capture: A Portrait of the Pandemic." Local attorney Marlon Hill joins Alexander to explore the lasting impacts of 2020 on the city's various communities.lands at FLA Live Arena in support of its seventh album,. The band first found success with the 2006 single "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," the second track off its debut album,. These days, the band is a solo music project for frontman Brendon Urie, who has continued to shape Panic! At the Disco's sound, experimenting with each album release. Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers join in for the South Florida stop.Basketball season is nearly upon us, and you can get a taste of what's in store on Tuesday, as thehosts the Minnesota Timberwolves in preseason action. Last season, the Heat finished as the top seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference, only to fall to the Boston Celtics in the conference finals. Can head coach Erik Spoelstra and his squad make it to the Finals in '23? There are reasons to be hopeful. Here's your last chance to judge for yourself before the regular season commences.On Tuesday,trots into the James L. Knight Center as part of his Long Live Montero Tour. The rapper and singer first found success with the 2019 release of his country-rap single "Old Town Road." After the song spent 19 weeks atop theHot 100, Lil Nas X released, an EP that featured leading singles "Panini" and "Rodeo." Since then, he has notched several chart-topping tracks, including "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow and "That's What I Want."On Wednesday, Florida's two Major League Soccer teams,, face off at DRV PNK Stadium. The home team currently sits at number seven in the Eastern Conference standings, while its Sunshine State rival is two spots ahead, in fifth place. The teams have met five times so far, with Orlando City winning three and drawing the other two. Will Beckham's squad finally nab a W against their upstate rival? If you go, you'll be among the first to find out.On Thursday,o hosts its second edition ofat the Design District's Paradise Plaza. Stretching four days, the pop-up invites you to enjoy one of the most exclusive shopping experiences and purchase the best in Latin-American fashion. In addition to the bold designs, beauty and accessories will be available to browse — and, if you're of a mind to, buy.Last season, thefinished first in the Atlantic Division of the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference but were ousted in the second round of the playoffs by their cross-state rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Will the Cats fare better this season? Get a glimpse of the future when the Panthers face off against the Lightning at FLA Live Arena. The team starts the season on the road, so your next chance to catch 'em on Sunrise ice will be the October 19 home opener against the Philadelphia Flyers., along with Washed Out, Roosevelt, Saint Pepsi, and Vantage, drops in at Oasis Wynwood on Friday as part of his Groove Continental Tour. The baby-faced producer is known for funk sounds blended with Japanese city pop and disco. A Portland, Oregon, native, Yung Bae rose to prominence in 2014 with hisseries. In 2019, he signed a deal with Arista and released his major-label debut,, earlier this year, building on his vaporwave sound.Hold on tight; It's going to be a boozy ride! The(FKA Craft Spirits Fest) returns to the Cruz Building for its ninth edition. During the event, thirsty attendees can imbibe the finest booze from around the country — more than 100 different spirits to indulge in, along with treats from various vendors and restaurants. Live jazz and dance music will elevate the event and soundtrack your buzz.In late 2019,announced that after four seasons at the Light Box at Goldman Warehouse in Wynwood, it had found a new home at the Citadel in Little River. Of course, the pandemic tore up those plans, and the orchestra has been performing mainly at the Miami Beach Bandshell ever since. Nu Deco will play at various venues during its upcoming season, which kicks off Friday at the Colony Theatre. Joining Nu Deco onstage: Beninese singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo.Every year, Zoo Miami invites everyone to run like a pack of wild gazelles in the Serengeti during its annualevent. Cohosted by West Kendall Baptist Hospital, the run celebrates its tenth year with races for all skill levels. Participants can run or walk through the different areas of Zoo Miami and take part in the ZooRun5K, ZooRun10K, or ZooKidsDash. (There's also a virtual 5K race for the treadmill crowd.) To make it even more fun, animal-themed costumes are encouraged.Come hungry to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's inauguralon Saturday. This savory food event offers a selection of finger-lickin' meats and treats from vendors including La Traila, Bodega, Cocina Mexicana, and Pig Floyd. Beer tastings and bourbon flights will be provided for those looking to take their barbecue experience to the next level, and the family crowd will be treated to a watermelon-eating contest, scavenger hunts, and bunny-sack races, among other activities.Billed as the largest e-mobility event in North America,quietly drives into Coconut Grove's Regatta Park on Saturday and Sunday. Consider the electrifying possibilities as you browse electric cars, motorcycles, bikes, skateboards, surfboards, scooters, and more. Big brands such as BMW, Porsche, Volvo, and Volkswagen will share and display their latest vehicles and technological advancements. You're also invited to visit interactive displays and sign up for test drives.Do youwant your MTV? Head to Hard Rock Live on Saturday, when two of the biggest rock bands of the '90s,, take the stage. The bands are on the road as part of their Spirits on Fire Tour. The Pumpkins recently announced they'd be dropping their 12th album,, in three separate installments, with Act One scheduled for November 15. The new work is being touted as a sequel to 1995'sand 2000'sCan you freestyle? Can you do it? Check out the real pros on Saturday, whenlands at Soho Studios for its U.S. National Final, billed as the world's largest Spanish-language freestyle competition. Saturday's winner will earn the national title and move on to the World Final in Mexico City. The pool of emcees includes Florida native Oner; J Luna, a civil engineer by day; and Pailot, an Argentinian tennis instructor living in Oklahoma.Break out the castanets, aspresents its flamenco suite,, at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday and Sunday. Siudy Garrido created the composition with original music by guitarist and composer Jose Luis de la Paz.pairs electrifying dance solos with the intense music emanating from de la Paz's guitar. Garrido's goal is to take audiences on a journey filled with intense emotions against a backdrop of classic flamenco rhythms.Celebrate Caribbean culture at, a celebratory event where masquerader bands dress in their most dazzling and vibrant designs. Attendees will have the chance to walk and interact with other islanders looking to tell their stories through their costumes. After the parade, stay for a concert with Iwer George, Nadia Batson, Farmer Nappy, Shurwayne Winchester, the A-Team Band, and more.Celebrate International Day of the Girl with a fashion show and a side of mimosas at the. Hosted by Girls Inc. of Greater Miami, the event brings together fashion and art to honor the girls of the world. During the brunch, guests can enjoy a fashion show featuring designs by 25FiftyTwo and DesignLab Miami. There will also be an art exhibit by Roxanna Frontini and Kimaya McPherson, and a meet-and-greet with Rochelle Weinstein, best-selling author ofSophia Medina