The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, October 21

The Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU pays tribute to singer, actress, director, producer, and dog cloner Barbra Streisand with its exhibition "Hello Gorgeous." The museum celebrates Streisand's life through costumes, photos, videos, album covers, and other objects. In 1960s Hollywood, Streisand was seen by many as "too Jewish" for mainstream America but proved them wrong when she went on to reprise the role that made her a Broadway star in the 1968 film adaptation of Funny Girl. Now the EGOT's legacy is on display in Miami Beach for all to admire. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through February 20, 2022, at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5044; jmof.fiu.edu. Tickets cost $10 to $12. Jose D. Duran

Regulars of Wynwood taproom Boxelder have already begun to mourn its impending closure. (The bar will open at a new location in downtown Miami sometime next year.) On Thursday, Boxelder will host its Final Bottle Royale, a party celebrating the bar, its favored brews, and its time in Wynwood. Guests are asked to bring a bottle and purchase a Boxelder glass to help defray costs. 7 p.m. Thursday, at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

On Thursday, Las Rosas hosts a local lineup consisting of Twyn, Anemoia, and Rick Moon for a night of experimental sound. Moon recently dropped his single "Faulty Design," produced by Buscabulla's Luis Alfredo Del Valle. Meanwhile, the improvisational trio Anemoia released "Between the Lines" back in August, while Twyn recently a live video for the track "Dansu." All the acts are known for blending genres into something that sounds like it could have only come out of these swampy parts. 10 p.m. Thursday, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge III Points: See Friday Photo by George Martinez

Friday, October 22

Third time's the charm for III Points, the two-day art, music, and technology festival, which was forced to reschedule twice owing to the pandemic. For its seventh edition, the festival will again take over Mana Wynwood, with the Strokes, Eric Prydz, Jamie XX, Khruangbin, and Peggy Gou receiving top billing on Friday night and Rüfüs Du Sol, Wu-Tang Clan, Kaytranada, Zhu, and Black Coffee headlining Saturday. Guests can also look forward to a plethora of local acts, installations, and food and drink vendors. 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave, Miami; iiipoints.com. Tickets cost $89 to $319. Olivia McAuley







The Deering Estate hosts Chef's Table on the Bay, a night of delicious food, drinks, and waterside views, on Friday. This year's theme is "Havana Nights," featuring chefs Cindy and Ashley Hutson of Cervecería La Tropical, the Wynwood-based revival of the famed Cuban brewery. The chefs will be demonstrating and serving an elaborate four-course seafood meal. Local market Golden Rule Seafood will oversee the raw bar and charcuterie during the cocktail hour. 6:30 p.m. Friday, at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $150 to $175. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Possession: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Metrograph Pictures

Saturday, October 23

The South Beach Seafood Festival celebrates its eighth year on Saturday, uniting seafood lovers with a smorgasbord of crustaceans featuring over 70 menu items from Miami's finest seafood restaurants, including Ella's Oyster Bar, Tanuki, A Fish Called Avalon, and Pubbelly Sushi. The idyllic setting on the bright sands of South Beach offers three stages of live music and interactive sponsor experiences courtesy of Jack Daniel's, Pacifico Beer Garden, Oshen Salmon, and Goya. Noon Saturday, at 1400 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-255-3500; sobeseafoodfest.com. Tickets cost $55 to $250 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley







If you, like so many local foodies, have been counting down the days until the Design District bistro Michael's Genuine Food & Drink reopens in November, there is a ray of light at the end of the tunnel on Saturday: The restaurant will launch a prix-fixe Michael's Genuine Pop-Up Dinner Series at its sister restaurant, Harry's Pizzeria. Guests can enjoy the first taste of brand-new dishes like caviar croustade and crab pizza and sample classic Michael's Genuine items such as slow-roasted and grilled short rib, and milk chocolate cremoso. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, at Harry's Pizzeria, 3918 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-275-4963; harryspizzeria.com. Tickets cost $121.60 to $172.80 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Back in September, rapper Kodak Black let it be known that he fucks with Halloween. "As Y'all Know Halloween one of my fav times of the year BUT this Year We Setting up Our own #TrappedHouse & are planning to do so Annually," he declared on Twitter. Well, promise kept: Kill Bill's Haunted Trapped House at M3 Studios is open every week through October 31. Take a journey through the Trump pardonee's greatest fears — which we sincerely hope includes returning to jail. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, through October 31, at M3 Studios, 4001 NW 37th Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $35 via 305area.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Director Andrzej Zulawsk's cult classic Possession screens at Coral Gables Art Cinema on Saturday as a part of the theater's After Hours series. Set in West Berlin, the haunting psychological-thriller-cum-horror-film follows a spy and his wife, who, after admitting to an affair and requesting a divorce, seems to continue to descend into madness, eventually unveiling the depths of her plight. Like all great cult films, Possession was panned by critics for taking itself too seriously while at the same time being incoherent. 9 p.m. Saturday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Sheer Mag at Gramps: See Sunday Photo by Marie Lin

Sunday, October 24

Philly quintet Sheer Mag headlines at Gramps on Sunday, delivering its moreish '70s rock vibes to music fans as a part of its Good to Be Back Tour. Indeed, as the name suggests, this is Sheer Mag's first run since its 2019 tour, in support of its latest album, A Distant Call. Sheer Mag will be joined by tour mates Soul Glo before both bands set sail on the rock cruise S.S. Neverender alongside Coheed and Cambria and Torche. Local support comes by way of Las Nubes and Get With This. 9 p.m. Sunday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Monday, October 25

If the words "merlot," "pinot," and "cabernet" mean anything to you, then you might want to check out the 100-plus wines available for sampling at Wine & Wanderlust at the Moore Building on Monday. Presented by Total Wine & More, expect wines from 40 different producers around the world, where you'll be transported to perfectly acclimated vineyards with every sip. Explore "Bubbleton," "Rosé Gardens," and more magical lands that will be featured at the wine extravaganza. 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, at Moore Building, 191 NE 40th St., Miami; totalwine.com. Tickets cost $150 to $200 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Indie-pop trio LANY lands at the FPL Solar Amphitheater on Monday in support of its latest album, Gg bb xx. The Nashville natives gained a large fanbase with three Top 40 albums under their belt in just a few years. The band's third album, Mama's Boy, was released last year, but unable to tour to promote it, LANY went right back into the studio and started working on their fourth release. The result, Gg bb xx, dropped last month after a slew of singles were released over the summer. 7:30 p.m. Monday, at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; livenation.com. Tickets cost $29.50 to $59.50. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Tuesday, October 26

Brooklyn-based singer, rapper, and producer Saint Jhn performs live at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Tuesday, October 26, as a part of his latest North American tour dubbed In Case We Both Die Young. Ever since his 2016 track "Roses" went viral, thanks in part to a remix by Kazakh producer Imanbek, the artist's fandom has taken off, earning him two Grammy awards and an MTV Video Music Award. The 35-year-old released his third album, While the World Was Burning, late last year, featuring collaborations with Future, Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, and Kehlani. 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $36 to $56 via livenation.com. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, October 27

Broadway, cabaret, and charity have all been packed together for the ultimate dinner and a show at R House on Wednesday. During SAVE Cabaret, enjoy renditions of your favorite Broadway hits sung by Marilyn Soulfree with Rick Leonard on piano. Ten percent of the proceeds from the food and drinks sold will go to SAVE, which works to promote, protect, and defend equality for LGBTQ+ people. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at R House Wynwood, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-567-0201; rhousewynwood.com. Reservations recommended. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Thank you for coming to my TED talk — no, seriously, sex and the TED talk format make sweet love on Wednesday at Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge. TEDxMiami presents "Love in the Time of COVID," pitched as sex-ed for adults. If you've partaken in Miami's dating scene, you know some adults need to go back to school when it comes to sex. If all goes well, the night will let you come first with good discussions, great food, and two drinks included with the price of admission. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge, 650 NW71st St., Miami; tedxmiami.com. Tickets cost $37 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

That scene in Call Me By Your Name when Oliver, played by Armie Hammer, fails his body on the dance floor to "Love My Way" as Elio longingly stares in his direction before joining in is easily one of the film's most famous scenes — a feat considering how many famous scenes it contains. (Still can't look at a peach the same way.) The band behind the song is, of course, British postpunk outfit the Psychedelic Furs. Frontman Richard Butler, along with longtime band members Tim Butler and Mars Williams, will stop by Revolution Live on Wednesday if you want to re-create the Luca Guadagnino film for yourself. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $35 to $40 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran