The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, November 19

This year, with so many organizations struggling to stay afloat and facing unexpected challenges, it's a better time than ever to support your favorite nonprofit. Give Miami Day, one of the largest 24-hour annual giving events in the country, has raised over $61 million for local nonprofits since 2012. Hosted by the Miami Foundation, the event invites participants to explore hundreds of Miami-Dade-based organizations and make a gift of at least $25. Additional prizes and bonus funds can be won for the organizations based on the timing of contributions, the number of gifts, and other criteria. Midnight Thursday through midnight Friday; givemiamiday.org. Suzannah Friscia

Every third Thursday of the month, the North Beach Bandshell hosts North Beach Social, which has been taking place virtually since the onset of the pandemic. This week, Latin Grammy-nominated producer Mr. Pauer will deliver the tunes for the latest edition. Tune in as he brings his percussive rhythms and tropical electronic dance sounds to the stage, along with custom visuals and surprise guest appearances. 8 p.m. Thursday; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Friday, November 20

What happens to a musician when he loses his hearing? Darius Marder's film Sound of Metal, premiering Friday at the Tower Theater, tells the story of punk-metal drummer Ruben (played by Riz Ahmed), who checks into a sober house for the deaf after he starts experiencing severe hearing loss. As he learns to adapt to his new reality, he faces a choice between his newfound community and the music career he left behind. The film, which also stars Olivia Cooke as Ruben's bandmate and girlfriend, recently won a Gems audience award at the Miami Film Festival. 7 p.m. Friday at Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St.; 305-237-3083; towertheatermiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $11.75. Suzannah Friscia

On Friday, Power U Center for Social Change, a South Florida grassroots organization with a mission to combat social inequalities, presents Young People Big Dreams, a virtual benefit concert. The lineup includes Oakland's Fantastic Negrito, who will bring his blues sounds with a punk attitude, and local producer and songwriter Suzi Analogue. Plus, catch a spoken-word performance by Kai Isaiah Jamal and Voices: Poetry for the People. Tickets are free, but donations are encouraged and will benefit Power U. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, November 20; poweru.org. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged at poweru.org/bigdreams. Olivia McAuley

Aymée Nuviola: See Friday Photo courtesy of artist management

To kick off the Arsht Center's Live on the Plaza series, Cuban artist Aymée Nuviola will bring her timba expertise and signature blend of cross-cultural musical influences to Thomson Plaza for the Arts. The first woman to lead a timba band around the world, the Grammy-winning Nuviola has worked with Gloria Gaynor, Fania All-Stars, and Chucho Valdés, and many other icons. She draws inspiration from pop, classical, American jazz, and bossa nova music, as well as Cuban son, bolero, and filin. 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing art, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722l arshtcenter.org. Admission is free with RSVP (maximum of two tickets per person). Suzannah Friscia

Saturday, November 21

If you need extra incentive to go for a run, might we suggest running for beer? The Florida Brewery Running Series will host a beer run at Hollywood Brewing on Las Olas and raise money for local charities at the same time. Run in the 5K and reward yourself with a free craft beer from the brewery, a collector's pint glass, and other giveaways from the event's partners and sponsors, plus enjoy live music, food trucks, and local vendors on site. Runners and walkers of all experience levels are welcome. Ten percent of proceeds will be donated to local nonprofits. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hollywood Brewing, 1103 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-298-9202; hollywood.beer. Tickets cost $30 to $100 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Taking to heart the old saying, "The show must go on," the Black Market Festival will celebrate its third edition in a big way. On Saturday, the event will host 50 boutique vendors alongside an astounding lineup of bands, drag acts, burlesque performers, and DJs for an outdoor but socially distanced festival at Basecamp in the Magic City Innovation District. Organizers are not taking safety precautions lightly: Temperature checks will be administered upon entry, and masks are mandatory throughout the festival grounds. Otto Von Schirach and Bermuda Family will headline, joined by a slew of local favorites, including Donzii, Palomino Blond, and the Ordinary Boys. 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, November 21 at Basecamp, 300 NE 61st St., Miami; facebook.com/theblackmarketmia. Tickets cost $20 to $300 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

The Venezuelan-Dominican rock band Baraja Nation is rising to the considerable challenge of channeling one of the most popular bands in recent history, with A Tribute to Nirvana at Bar Nancy. Come prepared to hear hits like "Come as You Are" and "Smells Like Teen Spirit," which rocked the music world when they were first released with their signature blend of pop, noise, alternative rock, and punk. With a little imagination, you might even feel that Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic, and Dave Grohl are standing right in front of you. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Tickets cost $18 at the door, $15 in advance via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

EXPAND Karla Croqueta at Arroz con Mango: See Sunday Photo by Karli Evans

Sunday, November 22

Twist, Miami Beach's longstanding gay nightclub, has reopened — albeit with temperature checks at the door and mandatory facemasks. On Sunday night, check out its Arroz con Mango bash hosted by everyone's favorite Hialeah drag queen Karla Croqueta and VJ Yessie in the Bar Five area, with DJ Adora behind the decks in the main room. The party kicks off at 8 p.m., but you can pregame before when the club opens at 4 p.m. Get ready for a boys' night out! 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, at Twist, 1057 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-9478; twistsobe.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Monday, November 23

For those who seek to improve their painting skills while also learning a new technique, Oolite Arts offers a weekly online Palette Knife Painting class kicking off this Monday. Over the course of four classes, through a combination of demonstrations, exercises, and individual instruction, you'll learn how to apply paint with a palette knife — and create two or three paintings of your own. You'll also go into detail about aspects like color theory, light, texture, composition, and blending, and look at examples of palette knife painting in art history. The class will be taught in English and Spanish, and all the materials you'll need are listed on Oolite's website. 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays from November 23 to December 14, oolitearts.org. Tickets cost $100. Suzannah Friscia

Danny Daze: See Wednesday Photo by Manfredi Romano

Tuesday, November 24

You can tell yourself you'll start in the new year, but really, there's no time like the present for a total body reboot. Part of the Warrior Flow Wellness Series at 1212 Lincoln Road, Tuesday's class is a 45-minute full-body conditioning workout led by instructor Elmer Hickman on the building's rooftop. To ensure effective social distancing, the class includes sanitized noise-canceling headphones so each participant can zone out to some music and focus on Hickman's constant motivation. 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at 1606 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; warriorflow.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, November 25

On Wednesday, ATV Records gives you at least one thing to be thankful for in 2020: DJ and producer Danny Daze. Known for his versatile sets that span techno and Italo disco, Daze will play an intimate eight-hour, open-to-close set in the space nestled in the back of Melinda's. ATV rose from the ashes of the beloved Wynwood nightclub the Electric Pickle, and the Omnidisc founder continues the annual Thanksgiving Eve tradition that dates back to the Pickle's heyday. Expect to burn plenty of calories to make room for the following day's Thanksgiving feast. 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday at ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; atvrecords.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley