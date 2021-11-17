The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, November 18

If you've been missing live animals, fun rides, even a circus, you'll be excited to know that the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair is coming sooner than you think. This year, you can grab your elephant ears and cotton candy starting Thursday and running through December 5. After a fairless year owing to COVID and the mini drive-thru food option, this year's edition will bring all the carnival rides and sideshows you've been missing. People who bought tickets for the canceled 2020 edition can use their already purchased admission and bring a guest for free. 3 p.m. Thursday through December 5, at Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, 10901 Coral Way, Miami; 305-223-7060; fairexpo.com. Tickets cost $5 to $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Few movies paint a more vivid image of '90s culture and fashion than Clueless. The Amy Heckerling-directed film made a star out of Alicia Silverstone while also featuring up-and-coming talent like Raul Rudd, the late Brittany Murphy, and Donald Faison. The costuming remains iconic, the script highly quotable. On Thursday, Tower Theater will screen the teen cult classic as part of its Shop Sip Screen series, featuring themed drinks, a style swap, and a mini market. 6 p.m. Thursday, at Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-237-2463; towertheatermiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20. Jose D. Duran

Artist Louis Fratino uses memory and historical references to create visually captivating and intellectually stimulating art. The 28-year-old's work mainly explores aspects of queerness that are seen in everyday gestures. Now you can see for yourself in person at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, which recently acquired Fratino's work for its permanent collection. On Thursday, the artist joins ICA Speaks, in which artists are invited to discuss their work and other topics with a live audience. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Palm Court Event Space, 140 NE 39th St., Third Floor, Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Friday, November 19

On Friday, the Wolfsonian-FIU opens its latest exhibition, "Aerial Vision," which explores how 20th-century inventions fostered creativity and, in some ways, a new world. On view through April 24, 2022, the exhibition features Italian futurists including Renato Di Bosso, Japanese aviation-themed board games for children, and four never-before-seen studies for Dean Cornwell's Rockefeller Plaza mural. With a mixture of paintings, furniture, posters, and other artifacts from its permanent collection, the museum offers a survey of innovation over the last century. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through April 24, 2022, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Tickets cost $12; free for Florida residents and members. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On top of the stimulating lectures and conversations, the Miami Book Fair returns with its eclectic Street Fair in downtown Miami. You can find local booksellers such as Books & Books, vintage sellers, and, for the first time, local artisans in numerous tents on the blocked-off streets adjacent to the Miami Dade College campus. The stage at the Porch will also host music performances and entertainers through the weekend. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-237-3258; miamibookfair.com. Admission is free on Friday; tickets cost $8 on Saturday and Sunday. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Take full advantage of the earlier sunset on Friday by star-bathing and raving at Space Park. Richie Hawtin, the legendary DJ who is largely responsible for the globalization of Detroit techno and the evolution of techno parties, is set to headline and will be joined by São Paulo native Anna, best known for cuts like "Hidden Beauties." Club Space resident DJ Andres Line completes the lineup. 4 p.m. Frida,y at Space Park, 298 NE 61st St., Miami; spaceparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $60 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

One of the funniest and most striking voices in comedy, Erik Griffin has won hearts and belly laughs as a stand-up comedian, writer, podcaster, and actor over his decades-long career. The I'm Dying Up Here and Workaholics star lands in the 305 on Friday for a three-night residency at the Miami Improv, where he'll deliver his most current hour of musings on life's peculiarities. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 8 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $22. Olivia McAuley

Saturday, November 20







GWN Dragon Boat brings its inaugural Miami Dragon Boat Festival to Miami Marine Stadium on Saturday. Spectators are invited to take in the action, follow the races, and learn about the sport of dragon boat. There'll also be a health and wellness village where attendees can check out vendors and sponsors promoting a healthy lifestyle, as well as a beer garden for the less health-absorbed and live entertainment featuring performances and demonstrations highlighting aspects of Chinese culture. 9 a.m. Saturday, at Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; gwndragonboat.com. Admission is free for spectators. Jose D. Duran

Pride has genuinely felt like a yearlong celebration this year, with festivals transpiring all across the calendar owing to the pandemic. This weekend, it's Fort Lauderdale's turn to join the party. Pride Fort Lauderdale kicks off on Saturday with the Pride Parade on Gay 1A, featuring performers Kitty Meow and Lady Bunny. A two-day beach bash at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park follows the parade. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday along A1A in Fort Lauderdale; beach festival noon to 9 p.m. at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1101 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; pridefortlauderdale.org. Tickets cost $5 to $125. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Emo rapper and Palm Beach native Poorstacy has over 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, having developed a cult following with tracks like "Darkness" and "Public Enemy." Last month, he dropped his highly anticipated followup, Party at the Cemetery, and has been on tour supporting the release. On Saturday, he stops by Gramps for an intimate show — and the final date on the tour. Paris Shadows and Gvllow will open. 6 p.m. Saturday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Freshly out with Far In, his latest release and his debut with 4AD Records, Ecuadorian-American artist Helado Negro has amassed throngs of fans of his ambient-funk-meets-Latin-pop sound. The musician headlines the North Beach Bandshell on Saturday, offering Miamians a chance to catch a glimpse of his ethereal stage presence, and to hear the new tunes ahead of his soon-to-be-announced 2022 tour. 8 p.m. Saturday, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $34.50 to $390. Olivia McAuley

Sunday, November 21

On Sunday, Las Rosas hosts Colombian punk outfit I.R.A. alongside local acts Antifaces and No Coffin. Presented by Hardcore for Punx, the show will feature the Medellín-based band, which has been a fixture in the South American punk scene since the 1980s. I.R.A. released its latest single, "Los Últimos Que Rieron," a blistering slice of classic punk rock, early this summer. 10 p.m. Sunday, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Monday, November 22

Swampspace art gallery has rolled out its first exhibition for Miami Art Week: a solo show by Ruth Burotte. Titled "Solo, Not Alone," the exhibition by the Haitian-American artist thrusts viewers into a world of superheroes of her own creation — a conglomeration of inspirations from, among other realms, Japanese manga and hip-hop culture. The show will be on view to the public through December 31. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday, at Swampspace, 3940 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-710-8631; swampspace.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, November 23

Sixty years into their legendary career, the Rolling Stones are still going strong. On Tuesday, they'll close out their No Filter Tour — which started in 2017 — at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. This rescheduled North American leg is the band’s first without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August. 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $281 to $1,006 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, November 24

Raquel Berrios and Luis Alfredo Del Valle make up Buscabulla, the electronic-pop duo originally from Puerto Rico, formed in 2011 in Brooklyn after orbiting each other in the city’s underground music scene. On Wednesday, the duo headlines the Ground, merging Boricua beats with layered hooky pop and electro interjections to create their distinctive and danceable sound. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Presented by Vagabond-at-Large and Sweat Records, ‘80s Prom has been the must-attend pre-Thanksgiving Day event since 2003. On Wednesday, the party is back at Oasis Wynwood. Partygoers can expect to vibe to every kind of ‘80s music with DJs Lolo, Hottpants, Carmel Ophir, Ray Milian, and Carlos Menendez at the helm. There will also be a drag performance by Karla Croqueta, food and drink specials, and photo booths. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $15 via tixr.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden