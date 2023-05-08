The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, May 8

Tuesday, May 9

Wednesday, May 10

click to enlarge Bebe Rexha at Hard Rock Live: See Thursday Photo by Jason Omar Al-Taan

Thursday, May 11

click to enlarge Dance Now! Miami at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts: See Friday Photo by Simon Soong

Friday, May 12

click to enlarge Fountainhead's Artists Open: See Saturday Photo by Karli Evans/Courtesy of Fountainhead Arts

Saturday, May 13

click to enlarge The Blues Opera Live at Magic 13 Brewery: See Sunday Photo by Scott McIntyre

Sunday, May 14

The Market at Edition, curated by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and located inside the Miami Beach Edition, now offers a happy hour from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The recently introducedmenu includes light bites and cocktails, such as an espresso martini on draft and Minuty M rosé by the glass ($10 each). Enjoy delicious options like tuna tartare ($12) and spring pea potstickers ($10), or slurp up East and West Coast oysters for two bucks each, then top it off with pastries and doughnuts ($2 each).On Tuesday, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts' latest Broadway production takes the stage at the Ziff Ballet Opera House. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards when it premiered in 2019,tells the story of the Temptations. The jukebox musical features the classic Motown group's iconic hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," and "Get Ready," taking the audience on a journey from the streets of Detroit to music legends.You might just hear someone say that at, taking place at the New World Center on Wednesday. Themed "The Promise of Tomorrow," this year's event features speakers who illuminate the future of innovation and what lies ahead in the digital realm. The lineup includes renowned architect Charles Renfro, whose firm, Diller Scofidio & Renfro, has overseen the design of the High Line and the redevelopment of Lincoln Center in New York City; and Karen Guggenheim, CEO of the World Happiness Summit and an advocate for happiness and well-being.Have you listened to the latestalbum,? It can only be described as a masterful fusion of ska, nu-metal, and pop-punk, evoking the nostalgia of late '90s teen movie soundtracks. The album starts with a sample of the iconic THX audio sound, signaling you're in for a ride. Fans of Dylan Brady and Laura Les are in for a treat as the duo performs live at Revolution Live on Wednesday, delivering their bombastic hyperpop sound. Expect to hear a variety of new material, including tracks like "Dumbest Girl Alive," "Hollywood Baby," and "MeMeMe." Electronic duo Machine Girl opens.According to radio personality Elvis Duran, Spring Break is not yet over. On Thursday, he promises one more bash with plenty of music duringat Hard Rock Live. Performing at the event will be pop-rock band One Republic, singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, and "Victoria's Secret" singer Jax. One Republic has been delivering hits for more than a decade, including "Apologize," "Counting Stars," and, more recently, "I Ain't Worried." Meanwhile, Rexha scored her latest hit last summer with "I'm Good (Blue)" with David Guetta, and released her third album,, last month.Miami Light Project's commission program,, is set to return Friday, featuring the works of five emerging artists: Arsimmer McCoy, Carlos Fabian, Darius Daughtry, Gentry George, and Letty Bassart. Their diverse works, which integrate spoken word, theater, dance, and music, will be showcased at the organization's new venue, the Light Box at the Miami Theater Center in Miami Shores.On Thursday, Florida's oldest established African-American theater company, M Ensemble Company, presents its production of August Wilson's acclaimed play. The play was first performed in 1990 and premiered two years later on Broadway, where it was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Set in 1968 during the civil rights movement in Pittsburgh's Hill District, a predominantly Black neighborhood, the play revolves around Memphis, the owner of a restaurant slated for demolition by the city, and his employees and regular patrons. Andrè L. Gainey directs M Ensemble's production, which features Chat Atkins, Pamela Hankerson, Jean Hyppolite, and Melvin Huffnagle in starring roles.brings his comedic talents to the Miami Improv for a night of laughter. The son of comedy legend Damon Wayans Sr. (), the younger Wayans is best known for his role as Coach in the hit showand as Brad Williams in the sitcom. Like his dad, Wayans is a versatile performer who has made his mark in films, including the 2014 comedyand as the voice of Wasabi in Disney's animated movieThe latest exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami,spotlights the remarkable work of the Birmingham, Alabama-born artist and musician. Curated by MOCA's Adeze Wilford, the show is the first major exhibition of Holley's work in the South. The exhibition offers a glimpse into the artist's life through his works spanning several decades, including sandstone sculptures, quilt paintings, and new works on paper. The exhibition also highlights Holley's impact on Southern art, with works by Purvis Young, May T. Smith, and Hawkins Bowling, artists he championed, on display as well.The art season is drawing to a close, making this your final opportunity to experience a performance by. On Friday, the company showcases "Program III" at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, followed by a performance at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday. The presentation features the groundbreaking work,, choreographed by Gerald Arpino for the Joffrey Ballet in 1974. The event also features the world premiere ofOn Saturday,invites the public to visit the studios of more than 300 local artists across Miami-Dade for one day only. The event, designed to remove barriers to the arts, features renowned creatives such as Carlos Betancourt, We Are Nice'n Easy, GeoVanna Gonzalez, Roscoè B. Thické III, Misael Soto, Thomas Bils, and Ale Moros. Spend the day browsing various art mediums and appreciate the artistic talent of creatives from across the county.Currently sitting well outside of playoff contention in the Eastern Conference,faces a daunting challenge on Saturday against the top-ranked New England Revolution. While the home team boasts a roster featuring Josef Martínez, Rodolfo Pizarro, and Leonardo Campana, and has head coach Phil Neville at the helm, prospects for victory appear bleak. Can Big Pink pull off the upset?On Saturday, local indie-rock groupperforms at Gramps, joined by Better Than This and Folktale San Pedro. Formed in 2015, the quintet's music is a dynamic fusion of rock, surf, jazz, funk, and bossa nova. They released their sophomore album,, in 2020 and are currently on a spring tour that has taken them to Brooklyn, Nashville, and Chicago — the Gramps performance marks the final stop.Puerto Rican singerreturns to Miami to perform at the FPL Solar Amphitheater downtown. The 27-year-old had a busy year in 2022, releasing two albums,and. He recently dropped his first single of 2023, "Rápido," which combines Latin trap, reggaeton, and R&B influences to create an explicit confession of his yearning for intimacy.Comedian and actresstakes the stage at the Parker on Saturday. Joined by special guest Lenny Marcus, the funny woman promises a night of nonstop laughter. Best known for her memorable stint onfrom 2014 to 2019, Jones hostspodcast alongside Marcus and stars as Spanish Jackie in Taika Waititi's popular comedy seriesClose your eyes and envision the perfect Mother's Day. Can you see yourself savoring a delightful picnic, accompanied by mimosas, in a serene and lush environment? If so, you're in luck, because Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden hoststhis Sunday. Spoil Mom with a picnic for two that includes appetizers, sandwiches, and dessert ($70). For an additional $24, you can treat her to a mimosa tasting.Last year, musician Eric Garcia presented, a one-man show that delved deeply into his experience of losing both his mother and father. On Sunday, Garcia, who performs under the name Uncle Scotchy, pops up at Magic 13 Brewing for, a tribute to his mother on Mother's Day. Garcia promises the performance will differ from last year's critically acclaimed show. In addition to the show, a special Mother's Day menu from Meat N' Bone offers three courses for $65.