The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, May 8The Market at Edition, curated by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and located inside the Miami Beach Edition, now offers a happy hour from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The recently introduced Market Hour menu includes light bites and cocktails, such as an espresso martini on draft and Minuty M rosé by the glass ($10 each). Enjoy delicious options like tuna tartare ($12) and spring pea potstickers ($10), or slurp up East and West Coast oysters for two bucks each, then top it off with pastries and doughnuts ($2 each). 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, at the Market at the Edition at the Miami Beach Edition, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4500; editionhotels.com. Sophia Medina
Tuesday, May 9On Tuesday, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts' latest Broadway production takes the stage at the Ziff Ballet Opera House. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards when it premiered in 2019, Ain't Too Proud tells the story of the Temptations. The jukebox musical features the classic Motown group's iconic hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," and "Get Ready," taking the audience on a journey from the streets of Detroit to music legends. 8 p.m. Tuesday through May 14, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $130. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, May 10Welcome to my TED talk. You might just hear someone say that at TEDxMiami, taking place at the New World Center on Wednesday. Themed "The Promise of Tomorrow," this year's event features speakers who illuminate the future of innovation and what lies ahead in the digital realm. The lineup includes renowned architect Charles Renfro, whose firm, Diller Scofidio & Renfro, has overseen the design of the High Line and the redevelopment of Lincoln Center in New York City; and Karen Guggenheim, CEO of the World Happiness Summit and an advocate for happiness and well-being. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; tedxmiami.com. Tickets cost $85 to $125 via humanitix.com. Jose D. Duran
Have you listened to the latest 100 gecs album, 10,000 gecs? It can only be described as a masterful fusion of ska, nu-metal, and pop-punk, evoking the nostalgia of late '90s teen movie soundtracks. The album starts with a sample of the iconic THX audio sound, signaling you're in for a ride. Fans of Dylan Brady and Laura Les are in for a treat as the duo performs live at Revolution Live on Wednesday, delivering their bombastic hyperpop sound. Expect to hear a variety of new material, including tracks like "Dumbest Girl Alive," "Hollywood Baby," and "MeMeMe." Electronic duo Machine Girl opens. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $30.50 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Thursday, May 11According to radio personality Elvis Duran, Spring Break is not yet over. On Thursday, he promises one more bash with plenty of music during Elvis Duran's Spring Break at Hard Rock Live. Performing at the event will be pop-rock band One Republic, singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, and "Victoria's Secret" singer Jax. One Republic has been delivering hits for more than a decade, including "Apologize," "Counting Stars," and, more recently, "I Ain't Worried." Meanwhile, Rexha scored her latest hit last summer with "I'm Good (Blue)" with David Guetta, and released her third album, Bebe, last month. 8 p.m. Thursday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $55 to $155 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Miami Light Project's commission program, Here & Now, is set to return Friday, featuring the works of five emerging artists: Arsimmer McCoy, Carlos Fabian, Darius Daughtry, Gentry George, and Letty Bassart. Their diverse works, which integrate spoken word, theater, dance, and music, will be showcased at the organization's new venue, the Light Box at the Miami Theater Center in Miami Shores. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, at Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; 305-576-4350; miamilightproject.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Thursday, Florida's oldest established African-American theater company, M Ensemble Company, presents its production of August Wilson's acclaimed play Two Trains Running. The play was first performed in 1990 and premiered two years later on Broadway, where it was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Set in 1968 during the civil rights movement in Pittsburgh's Hill District, a predominantly Black neighborhood, the play revolves around Memphis, the owner of a restaurant slated for demolition by the city, and his employees and regular patrons. Andrè L. Gainey directs M Ensemble's production, which features Chat Atkins, Pamela Hankerson, Jean Hyppolite, and Melvin Huffnagle in starring roles. 8 p.m. Thursday through May 28, at the Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; themensemble.com. Tickets cost $26 to $41. Jose D. Duran
Damon Wayans Jr. brings his comedic talents to the Miami Improv for a night of laughter. The son of comedy legend Damon Wayans Sr. (In Living Color), the younger Wayans is best known for his role as Coach in the hit show New Girl and as Brad Williams in the sitcom Happy Endings. Like his dad, Wayans is a versatile performer who has made his mark in films, including the 2014 comedy Let's Be Cops and as the voice of Wasabi in Disney's animated movie Big Hero 6. 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 224, Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40. Sophia Medina
Friday, May 12The latest exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, "Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew," spotlights the remarkable work of the Birmingham, Alabama-born artist and musician. Curated by MOCA's Adeze Wilford, the show is the first major exhibition of Holley's work in the South. The exhibition offers a glimpse into the artist's life through his works spanning several decades, including sandstone sculptures, quilt paintings, and new works on paper. The exhibition also highlights Holley's impact on Southern art, with works by Purvis Young, May T. Smith, and Hawkins Bowling, artists he championed, on display as well. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through October 1, at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org. Tickets cost $5 to $10; admission is free for members and North Miami residents. Sophia Medina
The art season is drawing to a close, making this your final opportunity to experience a performance by Dance Now! Miami. On Friday, the company showcases "Program III" at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, followed by a performance at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday. The presentation features the groundbreaking work, The Relativity of Icarus, choreographed by Gerald Arpino for the Joffrey Ballet in 1974. The event also features the world premiere of Gli Altri/The Others. 8 p.m. Friday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; dancenowmiami.org. Tickets cost $50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Saturday, May 13On Saturday, Fountainhead's Artists Open invites the public to visit the studios of more than 300 local artists across Miami-Dade for one day only. The event, designed to remove barriers to the arts, features renowned creatives such as Carlos Betancourt, We Are Nice'n Easy, GeoVanna Gonzalez, Roscoè B. Thické III, Misael Soto, Thomas Bils, and Ale Moros. Spend the day browsing various art mediums and appreciate the artistic talent of creatives from across the county. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, throughout Miami-Dade County; artistsopen.miami. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
Currently sitting well outside of playoff contention in the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami CF faces a daunting challenge on Saturday against the top-ranked New England Revolution. While the home team boasts a roster featuring Josef Martínez, Rodolfo Pizarro, and Leonardo Campana, and has head coach Phil Neville at the helm, prospects for victory appear bleak. Can Big Pink pull off the upset? 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at DRV PNK Stadium, 1350 NW 55th St., Fort Lauderdale; 305-428-0611; intermiamicf.com. Tickets cost $23 to $161 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Saturday, local indie-rock group Mustard Service performs at Gramps, joined by Better Than This and Folktale San Pedro. Formed in 2015, the quintet's music is a dynamic fusion of rock, surf, jazz, funk, and bossa nova. They released their sophomore album, C'est La Vie, in 2020 and are currently on a spring tour that has taken them to Brooklyn, Nashville, and Chicago — the Gramps performance marks the final stop. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $16 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Comedian and actress Leslie Jones takes the stage at the Parker on Saturday. Joined by special guest Lenny Marcus, the funny woman promises a night of nonstop laughter. Best known for her memorable stint on Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2019, Jones hosts The Fckry podcast alongside Marcus and stars as Spanish Jackie in Taika Waititi's popular comedy series Our Flag Means Death. 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $39.50 to $65 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Sunday, May 14Close your eyes and envision the perfect Mother's Day. Can you see yourself savoring a delightful picnic, accompanied by mimosas, in a serene and lush environment? If so, you're in luck, because Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden hosts Mother's Day in the Garden this Sunday. Spoil Mom with a picnic for two that includes appetizers, sandwiches, and dessert ($70). For an additional $24, you can treat her to a mimosa tasting. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Culter Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $11.95 to $24.95; admission is free for children 6 and under. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Last year, musician Eric Garcia presented The Blues Opera, a one-man show that delved deeply into his experience of losing both his mother and father. On Sunday, Garcia, who performs under the name Uncle Scotchy, pops up at Magic 13 Brewing for The Blues Opera Live, a tribute to his mother on Mother's Day. Garcia promises the performance will differ from last year's critically acclaimed show. In addition to the show, a special Mother's Day menu from Meat N' Bone offers three courses for $65. 8 p.m. Sunday, at Magic 13 Brewing Co., 340 NE 61st St., Miami; magic13brewing.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran