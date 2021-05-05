The 13 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Thursday, May 6

Ever wonder what it'd be like to stroll through the gardens of a seaside palace at night? At Vizcaya Museum & Gardens' extended-hours event, Vizcaya Late, visitors are treated to an intimate experience at the historic estate. On Thursday evening in the gardens, the museum presents "Wonder in the Wilderness," a New World School of the Arts exhibition focused on the subject "evening." Visitors can also enjoy a glass of wine and snacks from the recently reopened café, to boot. 5 p.m. Thursday, at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $18. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Colombian vallenato singer Silvestre Dangond kicks off his eight-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Thursday. Best known for hits like "Me Gusta, Me Gusta," Dangond will also perform songs from his latest album, Las Locuras Mías, which was released last year. The intimate series, presented by Loud and Live and MD Records, will strictly observe social-distancing guidelines and enforce a clear-bag policy to reduce contact at the security gate. 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300;.fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $149 to $550 via livenation.com. Olivia McAuley

Friday, May 7

Renowned artist Chakaia Booker has been making art for the past four decades. Her work has been acquired by New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., among other cultural institutions. The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami celebrates the insightful sculptor with a new exhibit, "Chakaia Booker: The Observance." Assembled by ICA artistic director Alex Gartenfeld and curator Stephanie Seidel, the comprehensive survey features media that aren't typical of the artist, including paintings, photographs, and mixed media. Noon to 6 p.m. Friday through October 31, at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Admission is free with reserved timed tickets. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Have you ever wondered about the day-to-day life of farm animals? On Friday, wonder no more, as O Cinema South Beach screens the Viktor Kossakovsky-directed (and Joaquin Phoenix-produced) documentary Gunda. The film takes viewers on a speculative journey about farm life from the perspective of farm animals. Shot in black and white, Gunda challenges you to see things differently and perhaps understand animals in a new light. Opens Friday, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $11. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Los Wizzards at Oak Garden: See Saturday Photo courtesy of the band

Saturday, May 8

On Saturday and Sunday, instead of looking at the horizon, raise your gaze and witness the aeronautical spectacle known as the Fort Lauderdale Air Show. Spectators can expect sky-high stunts by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Red Bull Air Force, F-16 Viper Demo Team, and others. You can catch the action from Fort Lauderdale Beach; Drop Zone Beach offers private ocean access, ample space for groups, live commentary, and beach chairs and umbrellas for rent. VIPs can enjoy the show from the rooftop balcony of the Pelican Grand Hotel, complete with an open bar and food stations. 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, at the intersection of A1A and Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale; 954-241-7937; fortlauderdaleairshow.com. Tickets cost $35 to $449. Jose D. Duran

The high-energy and high-caliber seven-piece outfit Los Wizzards takes the stage at Oak Garden on Saturday to deliver its funk, jazz, and rock-infused sound. The show is part of the band's ongoing Moonlight Sessions series at the open-air venue. Located behind the popular health-food spot Smart Bites to Go, the recently redone Oak Garden is notable for the giant oak tree that shades guests during daylight hours and makes for an aesthetically pleasing centerpiece to admire as you sip cocktails and enjoy live music at night. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Oak Garden, 791 NW 20th St., Miami; 786-273-1074; oakgardenmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Perhaps trying to capture that elusive feeling, the Art of Now presents Je Ne Sais Quoi, an eclectic musical experience, at Little River Studios on Saturday. The event, which promises to be a "gem, hidden away from the daily chaos of the rest of the city," will feature headliner — and former Miami Heat player turned DJ — Rony Seikaly, alongside Shaun Reeves, Salome Le Chat, Elif, Saraga, and Driss Skal. Also on hand: a vendor bazaar offering tempting food and wares. Wondering what to wear? The organizers encourage guests to get creative and come adorned in their wildest looks. 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, at Little River Studios, 300 NE 71st St., Miami; 310-625-2453. Tickets cost $30 to $80 via ticketfairy.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

EXPAND Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Inter Miami CF

Sunday, May 9

Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC will go "header to header" on Sunday at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Most recently, Inter Miami bested Philadelphia Union 2-1, in a match where brothers Gonzalo and Federico Higuain became the first MLS brothers to score in the same game. The team hopes to pull off another victory against Eastern Conference rival Atlanta United. 1 p.m. Sunday, at DRV PNK Stadium, 1350 NW 55th St., Fort Lauderdale; 305-428-0611; intermiamicf.com. Tickets cost $52 to $316 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

On Mother's Day, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is giving moms with fur babies an event to call their own: a special edition of its Dog Date Stroll. The first 30 dog moms to arrive at Fairchild will receive a free gift while enjoying the dog-friendly hours, fresh air, tropical plants, and quality time with Fido. 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $16.95. Olivia McAuley

Monday, May 10

Head to Kush Hospitality's waterfront bistro concept Cafe Kush for its new weekly comedy night held every Monday. Host Sergio Mendez curates the roster of local comics for the event, who will bring the laughs as the Upper Eastside restaurant serves its crave-worthy burger and cocktail. The event is free but space is limited, so be sure to reserve yours in advance. 8 p.m. Monday, at Cafe Kush, 7700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-985-4764; kushhospitality.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

EXPAND Uncle Scotchy's Storytelling Extravaganza: See Wednesday Photo by Julio Licona

Tuesday, May 11

On Tuesday, learn about the Art of Preserved Flowers and make some art while you're at it at Pinecrest Gardens' family-friendly workshop. At the event, parents and their kids will learn how to identify flowers, collect and preserve them, and create beautiful art pieces from them — just as scientists in the field have done for centuries. Leaders will take guests on an expedition through the botanical garden to find flowers to press and learn proper techniques. 5 p.m. Tuesday, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $25. Olivia McAuley

Museum of Art and Design (MOAD) has begun a series of online talks focused on bringing together artists, curators, critics, and more to discuss the intricate impact of art in the modern world. This week, MOAD Talks brings in artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer and María Fernández, associate professor of art history and visual studies at Cornell University, to explore the aesthetics and ethics of participatory art. The talk will discuss how creative activity overlaps with political and social engagement. Lozano-Hemmer is one of the artists in the museum's current exhibit, "The Body Electric," which looks at humanity's interaction between the body and technology. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday; mdcmoad.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Wednesday, May 12

Every Wednesday, Uncle Scotchy's Storytelling Extravaganza brings some of the best storytellers in the city to Bar Nancy's stage. The event has one rule (or two, if you want to be picky): The story must be true and have happened to the storyteller. This week, the extravaganza brings back its all-star team of raconteurs, including Kevin Benoit, J.P. Kauer, Pauley McPaulerson, Marcel Salas, and, of course, Uncle Scotchy. Can't make it to the live show? All the tales are recorded for Uncle Scotchy's Storytelling Extravaganza podcast and available through Spotify. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Bar Nancy, 2007, SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran