The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Post Malone at Hard Rock Live: See Friday

Race Day Sunday Viewing Party at Freehold: See Sunday

Haim at FPL Solar Amphitheater: See Monday

No, Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day. In fact, it serves to commemorate Mexico's victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. But you probably aren't looking for a history lesson — and that's fine. Instead, indulge in all your Mexican favorites at Time Out Market's. The food hall will have tequila and mezcal shots, along with a buy-one-get-one-free taco special at La Santa that also includes a free margarita. There will also be a live mariachi band as well as a Selena-themed drag bingo, hosted by Athena Dion, starting at 8 p.m."Are you ready to fall in love all over again?" That's the tagline of the musical adaptation of the romantic comedy,, which takes the stage at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Featuring an original score composed by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, fans are in for a new experience of the beloved film. After its theatrical release in 1990,, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, became ab international smash hit, and decades later, it continues to win over new audiences.Alexis Scheer's play,, centers around four teenage girls high up in a treehouse as they summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar. The black comedy shifts quickly from laugh-out-loud funny and heart-gripping drama. Zoetic Stage's production at the Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts is the Florida premiere for theCritic's Pick, which enjoyed a highly successful, extended run Off-Broadway. It also serves as a homecoming for Scheer, a Colombian-American playwright and Miami native who graduated from the New World School of the Arts.Teased as “A Very Miami Romantic Comedy,”at the Colony Theatre is a dynamic play by Carmen Palaez based on Shakespeare’s. Palaez stars as Carolina Clarens, an “arrogantly honest candidate” running for Miami mayor seeking the Cuban vote. The cast also includes Andhy Mendez as Alex Mesa, Kristian Bikic as Benji Carbonell, Marcela Paguaga as Blanca Clarens, Evelyn Perez as Ofelia Clarens, and Jonathan Nichols-Navarro as Gilberto Ruiz.was commissioned by Miami New Drama and is the third in a season of all world-premiere commissions.In the early 1990s,blazed into Miami with his keyboard on fire as a core member of a veritable murderer's row ofwriters assembled by editor Jim Mullin. Almond attacked a dizzying range of topics, from the colorful to the incisive to the heart-rending — that last genre finding its apotheosis in "The Canyon." In 1995 he left Miami for grad school, then proceeded to crank out critically acclaimed fiction and nonfiction books. This week brings the publication of Almond's first novel,, which has already been optioned for a TV adaptation. On Friday, he'll read fromand discuss its ties to Miami in conversation witheditor Tom Finkel (that's me).Friday marks the long-awaiting return of the. Designed to be the ultimate musical experience, this festival has the Grammy-winning ensemble Snarky Puppy as the headliner. Also on the lineup are Kimbra, Emily King, the Nth Power, Louis Cole, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Eric Harland. The three-day event features two stages with no overlapping sets allowing audiences to get the full experience. Read more about this year's GroundUp Music Festival on page *TK.Ahead of the release of his fourth full-length album,, rapperstops at the Hard Rock Live Friday to perform ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. With new music on the horizon, fans may get a glimpse of what is to come for the acclaimed singer-songwriter. Post Malone is known for blending genres such as pop, hip-hop, R&B, and trap in his music, but he often refers to his music as "genre-less." The rapper broke through with his 2015 single “White Iverson,” which climbed to number 14 on theHot 100. His latest release, 2021's “One Right Now,” a collaboration with the Weekend, charted at number six.In celebration of the Miami Grand Prix, FTX Off the Grid, a three-day festival, is taking over the sands of South Beach. While the event focuses on racing, after 6 p.m., the engines are cut off, and the speakers take over with. Hosted by Club Space, Link Miami Rebels, and III Points, the mini-music festival features dance music’s latest and greatest producers. The lineup includes Jamie xx, Kaytranada, Jamie Jones, Michael Bibi, Disclosure, Dixon, and WhoMadeWho. The day event, which includes classic cars and supercars on display, is free to attend, but the nightly concerts are an added upcharge.Are you looking for a fun Mother’s Day activity? Saturday, enjoy a hands-onled by local fashion designer Karelle Levy. Don'tworry if you aren't crafty — Levy will guide you through the process and provide all the materials you'll need to get started. Made of yarn, the pompoms make for a fun decorative accessory. Along with meeting new people, attendees will also enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks.Formula 1 fever hits downtown during, a celebration of all things racing, at Bayfront Park. The two-day event hosts racing-themed activities themed, including seminars, live performances, challenges, simulators, and a watch party of the Miami Grand Prix. Guests can also zoom through the tracks in style with fan experiences such as a racing car showcase and a VIP beach club. Also, don't miss the Grandstand Gallery, featuring work from local artists like Atomik, Claudia La Bianca, Trek6, Rigo Leon, and Nico.On Sunday, the Hard Rock Stadium hosts the final race to crown the winner of the inaugural Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. This is all taking place at the Miami International Autodrome, a temporary circuit built around the stadium that's more than three miles long and includes 19 corners. Tickets have long been sold out, but if you want to experience the race in a communal setting, head to the Freehold on Sunday for its. It's free to attend, but if you want to enjoy an open bar featuring bottomless brunch cocktails, well drinks, and draft beers for the duration of the race, it's a $40 fee., the British duo made up of brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence, closes out the weekend at Club Space on Sunday. The brothers first got listeners' attention with 2013's, which features collaborations with Jessie Ware, London Grammar, AlunaGeorge, and a then-unknown singer named Sam Smith. With three albums under its belt, Disclosure has stopped with the collaborations, working with acts like Lorde, Mary J. Blige, Kelis, Channel Tres, and the Weekend.Modern ŌM and the Faena Miami Beach Hotel host a day of health and wellness during its monthly event,. Hosted by wellness director Agustina Caminos, guests are invited to an intimate sound experience that gives space for healing and presence. Only a limited amount of people are welcomed on this spiritual journey; therefore, guests are encouraged to secure their spot as soon as possible. Modern ŌM is a mindfulness club on a mission to educate the community on mindful practices pertaining to mental health and efficient life practices.On Monday, sisterly pop-rock bandbrings its One More Haim Tour to the FPL Solar Amphitheater. Alana, Este, and Danielle Haim released their third album,, back in 2020. The record was met with universal acclaim and earned the band a nomination for "Album of the Year" at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Being California natives, the sisters lean into the California rock sounds often associated with acts like Fleetwood Mac and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.Jazz-meets-shoegaze actperforms at the Center for Subtropical Affairs on Tuesday for a night of indie music. The band will be joined by Fast Preacher, Dirtbike, and Rugh. Made up by members Jayan Bertrand, Dion Kerr, Josh Ewers, and Josue Vargas, Seafoam Walls' experimental sound mixes various genres such as jazz, shoegaze, indie rock, and hip-hop. Last year, the band’s debut album, XVI, was released on Thurston Moore's label, Daydream Library Series.On Wednesday, Cuban-American artist David Anasagasti (AKA Ahol Sniffs Glue) premieres his pop-up exhibition,inside the Josephine Baker Pavilion (also known as the Wolfsonian Bridge Tender House) in front of the Wolfsonian-FIU. Made up of pieces of found “trash," the installation sees Anasagasti transforms the pieces into compelling art. The artist is perhaps bests known to fans of Miami street art for his graffitied eyeball tagged all across town.