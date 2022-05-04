Support Us

The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: See Thursday Photo by Justin Namon

Thursday, May 5

No, Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day. In fact, it serves to commemorate Mexico's victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. But you probably aren't looking for a history lesson — and that's fine. Instead, indulge in all your Mexican favorites at Time Out Market's Cinco de Mayo Fiesta. The food hall will have tequila and mezcal shots, along with a buy-one-get-one-free taco special at La Santa that also includes a free margarita. There will also be a live mariachi band as well as a Selena-themed drag bingo, hosted by Athena Dion, starting at 8 p.m. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, at Time Out Market, 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeoutmarket.com. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran

"Are you ready to fall in love all over again?" That's the tagline of the musical adaptation of the romantic comedy, Pretty Woman: The Musical, which takes the stage at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Featuring an original score composed by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, fans are in for a new experience of the beloved film. After its theatrical release in 1990, Pretty Woman, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, became ab international smash hit, and decades later, it continues to win over new audiences. 2 and 8 p.m. Thursday through May 15, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $90 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina

Alexis Scheer's play, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, centers around four teenage girls high up in a treehouse as they summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar. The black comedy shifts quickly from laugh-out-loud funny and heart-gripping drama. Zoetic Stage's production at the Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts is the Florida premiere for the New York Times Critic's Pick, which enjoyed a highly successful, extended run Off-Broadway. It also serves as a homecoming for Scheer, a Colombian-American playwright and Miami native who graduated from the New World School of the Arts. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through May 22, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $55 to $60. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Teased as “A Very Miami Romantic Comedy,” The Cuban Vote at the Colony Theatre is a dynamic play by Carmen Palaez based on Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. Palaez stars as Carolina Clarens, an “arrogantly honest candidate” running for Miami mayor seeking the Cuban vote. The cast also includes Andhy Mendez as Alex Mesa, Kristian Bikic as Benji Carbonell, Marcela Paguaga as Blanca Clarens, Evelyn Perez as Ofelia Clarens, and Jonathan Nichols-Navarro as Gilberto Ruiz. The Cuban Vote was commissioned by Miami New Drama and is the third in a season of all world-premiere commissions. 8 p.m. Thursday through May 15, at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-1040; miaminewdrama.org. Tickets cost $51.50 to $71.50. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Post Malone at Hard Rock Live: See Friday
Photo courtesy of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Friday, May 6

In the early 1990s, Steve Almond blazed into Miami with his keyboard on fire as a core member of a veritable murderer's row of New Times writers assembled by editor Jim Mullin. Almond attacked a dizzying range of topics, from the colorful to the incisive to the heart-rending — that last genre finding its apotheosis in "The Canyon." In 1995 he left Miami for grad school, then proceeded to crank out critically acclaimed fiction and nonfiction books. This week brings the publication of Almond's first novel, All the Secrets of the World, which has already been optioned for a TV adaptation. On Friday, he'll read from Secrets and discuss its ties to Miami in conversation with New Times editor Tom Finkel (that's me). 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Free. Tom Finkel

Friday marks the long-awaiting return of the GroundUp Music Festival. Designed to be the ultimate musical experience, this festival has the Grammy-winning ensemble Snarky Puppy as the headliner. Also on the lineup are Kimbra, Emily King, the Nth Power, Louis Cole, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Eric Harland. The three-day event features two stages with no overlapping sets allowing audiences to get the full experience. Read more about this year's GroundUp Music Festival on page *TK. Friday through Sunday, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $119 to $519 via groundupmusicfestival.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Ahead of the release of his fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat Toothache, rapper Post Malone stops at the Hard Rock Live Friday to perform ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. With new music on the horizon, fans may get a glimpse of what is to come for the acclaimed singer-songwriter. Post Malone is known for blending genres such as pop, hip-hop, R&B, and trap in his music, but he often refers to his music as "genre-less." The rapper broke through with his 2015 single “White Iverson,” which climbed to number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. His latest release, 2021's “One Right Now,” a collaboration with the Weekend, charted at number six. 8 p.m. Friday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $105 to $605 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina

In celebration of the Miami Grand Prix, FTX Off the Grid, a three-day festival, is taking over the sands of South Beach. While the event focuses on racing, after 6 p.m., the engines are cut off, and the speakers take over with Sunset on the Sand. Hosted by Club Space, Link Miami Rebels, and III Points, the mini-music festival features dance music’s latest and greatest producers. The lineup includes Jamie xx, Kaytranada, Jamie Jones, Michael Bibi, Disclosure, Dixon, and WhoMadeWho. The day event, which includes classic cars and supercars on display, is free to attend, but the nightly concerts are an added upcharge. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, at Tenth and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; ftxoffthegrid.com. Tickets cost $96.31 to $161.20 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
Race Day Sunday Viewing Party at Freehold: See Sunday
Photo courtesy of Freehold

Saturday, May 7

Are you looking for a fun Mother’s Day activity? Saturday, enjoy a hands-on Pom-Pom-Making Class led by local fashion designer Karelle Levy. Don'tworry if you aren't crafty — Levy will guide you through the process and provide all the materials you'll need to get started. Made of yarn, the pompoms make for a fun decorative accessory. Along with meeting new people, attendees will also enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks. 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Krel Tropical Knitwear, 7580 NE Fourth Ct. #111, Miami; krelwear.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Formula 1 fever hits downtown during Miami Speed Week, a celebration of all things racing, at Bayfront Park. The two-day event hosts racing-themed activities themed, including seminars, live performances, challenges, simulators, and a watch party of the Miami Grand Prix. Guests can also zoom through the tracks in style with fan experiences such as a racing car showcase and a VIP beach club. Also, don't miss the Grandstand Gallery, featuring work from local artists like Atomik, Claudia La Bianca, Trek6, Rigo Leon, and Nico. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; miamispeedweek.com. Tickets cost $30 to $200 via tixr.com. Sophia Medina

Sunday, May 8

On Sunday, the Hard Rock Stadium hosts the final race to crown the winner of the inaugural Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. This is all taking place at the Miami International Autodrome, a temporary circuit built around the stadium that's more than three miles long and includes 19 corners. Tickets have long been sold out, but if you want to experience the race in a communal setting, head to the Freehold on Sunday for its Race Day Sunday Viewing Party. It's free to attend, but if you want to enjoy an open bar featuring bottomless brunch cocktails, well drinks, and draft beers for the duration of the race, it's a $40 fee. 1 p.m. Sunday, at Freehold Miami, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-280-0330; freeholdmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP; open bar tickets cost $40 via posh.vip. Jose D. Duran

Disclosure, the British duo made up of brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence, closes out the weekend at Club Space on Sunday. The brothers first got listeners' attention with 2013's Settle, which features collaborations with Jessie Ware, London Grammar, AlunaGeorge, and a then-unknown singer named Sam Smith. With three albums under its belt, Disclosure has stopped with the collaborations, working with acts like Lorde, Mary J. Blige, Kelis, Channel Tres, and the Weekend. 10 p.m. Sunday, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $20 to $100 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Haim at FPL Solar Amphitheater: See Monday
Photo by Reto Schmid

Monday, May 9

Modern ŌM and the Faena Miami Beach Hotel host a day of health and wellness during its monthly event, Sound Healing and Surrender in the Hammam. Hosted by wellness director Agustina Caminos, guests are invited to an intimate sound experience that gives space for healing and presence. Only a limited amount of people are welcomed on this spiritual journey; therefore, guests are encouraged to secure their spot as soon as possible. Modern ŌM is a mindfulness club on a mission to educate the community on mindful practices pertaining to mental health and efficient life practices. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, at Tierra Santa Healing House, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5570; faena.com. Tickets cost $150 to $170 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

On Monday, sisterly pop-rock band Haim brings its One More Haim Tour to the FPL Solar Amphitheater. Alana, Este, and Danielle Haim released their third album, Women in Music Pt. III, back in 2020. The record was met with universal acclaim and earned the band a nomination for "Album of the Year" at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Being California natives, the sisters lean into the California rock sounds often associated with acts like Fleetwood Mac and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. 7:30 p.m. Monday, at FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550. Tickets cost $29.50 to $79.50 via livenation.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Tuesday, May 10

Jazz-meets-shoegaze act Seafoam Walls performs at the Center for Subtropical Affairs on Tuesday for a night of indie music. The band will be joined by Fast Preacher, Dirtbike, and Rugh. Made up by members Jayan Bertrand, Dion Kerr, Josh Ewers, and Josue Vargas, Seafoam Walls' experimental sound mixes various genres such as jazz, shoegaze, indie rock, and hip-hop. Last year, the band’s debut album, XVI, was released on Thurston Moore's label, Daydream Library Series. 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org.Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

Wednesday, May 11

On Wednesday, Cuban-American artist David Anasagasti (AKA Ahol Sniffs Glue) premieres his pop-up exhibition, "Geographies of Trash," inside the Josephine Baker Pavilion (also known as the Wolfsonian Bridge Tender House) in front of the Wolfsonian-FIU. Made up of pieces of found “trash," the installation sees Anasagasti transforms the pieces into compelling art. The artist is perhaps bests known to fans of Miami street art for his graffitied eyeball tagged all across town. On view through May 31, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. The installation can be viewed for free from the sidewalk in front of the museum. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
