The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

For someone with "Bad" in his name, Bad Bunny sure is churning out a lot of goodness lately. The 25-year-old Puerto Rican trap star dropped his first studio album, X 100pre, late last year and is now touring in support of it. The LP hit number one on the U.S. Latin charts and — bam! — just like that, he's filling the American Airlines Arena. He seems to surround himself with good people too, having collaborated with Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B, among others. Will any of them make an appearance with him in Miami? We can dream. 8 p.m. Thursday and Sunday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $51 to $181. Read more about Bad Bunny on page 25.

You've seen Alan Rickman and Johnny Depp star in the stellar 2007 movie version. Now Sweeney Todd is making its way to the stage. Zoetic Stage's interpretation of the Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler piece promises new drama and new surprises in a wild plot. For a story already loaded with revenge and, well, a gross meat pie recipe, we can only imagine what awaits. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and select dates through April 7 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $55.

More than 500,000 people attended last year's Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, lovingly known as the Youth Fair. And the local population isn't declining anytime soon, so get ready for another fiesta. This year's fair boasts more than a hundred rides, carnival food galore, live tunes, and the agriculture competitions you thought existed only in Nebraska. Among the concerts you can check out are R&B songstress Becky G, who will perform at 8 p.m. Friday. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and select dates through April 7 at the Fair Expo Center, 10901 Coral Way, Miami; thefair.me. Tickets start at $5 via etix.com.

This year, Slow Food Miami's annual Snail of Approval Tasting Party, which celebrates locally grown, sustainable food, will offer more than two dozen tasting stations run by restaurants such Tuyo, the Jim & Nessie, Dasher & Crank, and Miami Smokers. Guests will be treated to tasting samples while participants compete for the People's Choice Best Bite of the Night. Snail of Approval, now in its eighth year, was started by Slow Food Miami to help identify chefs who support a sustainable way of life. Participants must offer two appetizers and two entrées that are locally sourced and then provide a list of their purveyors, which the organization checks out. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the Palms Hotel & Spa, 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-0505; thepalmshotel.com. Tickets cost $98 via eventbrite.com or $128 at the door.

Friday

The Miami Reggae Festival is all about peace, love, and unity. We can all use a heaping dose of all that, right? This year's fest also aims to raise awareness for extreme poverty through special, moving musical performances from the likes of St. Croix roots outfit Akae Beka, Jah9, Nurstacris, and Rhythm and Flow. A number of cultural food vendors and artists will also be on hand to keep bellies and minds fed. 5 p.m. Friday at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission costs $22 plus two nonperishable food items.

STRFKR has been rocking across America or 12 years. It's not an easy jaunt from the band's home base of Portland, Oregon, but the 305 is more than ready to show the indie-pop outfit some love. To date, STRFKR has five full-length albums and four EPs under its belt; its latest LP — Being No One, Going Nowhere — hit shelves in 2016. Pro tip: STRFKR always sells amazing, colorful merch, so save some dough for it. 9 p.m. Friday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $25 via ticketfly.com.

Grunge alert: Candlebox will rock two shows at Culture Room this weekend. The Seattle band is coming up on 30 years since its inception and is showing no signs of slowing. Quality preshow listens include the debut album Candlebox, which dropped in '93, as well as the latest, 2016's Disappearing in Airports. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Culture Room, 3045 Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $35.

Saturday

Wynwood is cray enough on an average day. Throw in a two-day St. Paddy's Day party and, well, OMFG. Presented by Jameson and the local event company Swarm, St. Patrick's Day Wynwood features an abundance of green beer, street art, games, and a special artisan marketplace. Hint: If you RSVP online, you'll get your first beer and a shot for free. Noon Saturday and Sunday at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Ticket prices range from free to $30 via eventbrite.com.

Miami event agency Swarm has teamed up with Paddy Old Irish Whiskey and Mark Brickell Village to throw down this Saturday. St. Paddy's Brickell includes a handful of curated rooms, including Get Lucky, End of the Rainbow, and Forbidden Treasure. Your RSVP includes a free shot (for the first 1,000 guests) to help set the tone for a wild afternoon. 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Shops at Mary Brickell Village, 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

It's St. Paddy's Day weekend. Alcohol may be flowing through you like a river. So why not party down by the river? The St. Patrick's Day Riverside Festival will happen at the Wharf Miami all weekend. Expect yummy eats from King of Racks BBQ, Mojo Donuts, and OG Ceviche & Seafood Shack, plus tunes from Kid Nemesis. If you order a shot of Jameson anywhere onsite, you'll get a free Guinness Blonde too. Bonus! Noon Saturday and Sunday at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

If anyone is going to have a stellar punk affair this St. Patrick's Day weekend, it's Churchill's Pub. And that's exactly what's happening. Paddy's Punk Fest is shaping up to be a raucous, six-hour affair. Beginning at 9 p.m., enjoy high-paced goodness from the likes of Houston & the Dirty Rats, Vibes Farm, Fotre, 1983, and Noxious Profit. Just give that beer some time to settle before you slosh around and mosh, eh? 9 p.m. Saturday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.

Elton John already visited our neck of the woods on his final tour. He was here in November as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. But it looks like he couldn't quite say goodbye to South Florida, because he's coming back to the BB&T Center for one last show this Saturday. Don't miss hearing "Bennie and the Jets," "Tiny Dancer," and his gazillion other hits one last time. 8 p.m. Saturday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets start at $166.

For the past 13 years, the Mad Hatter Arts Festival has been a must-do for the latest and greatest in the creative community. Its 14th festival, happening this weekend, will certainly be no exception. The fest is loaded with all kinds of art, the Artisan & Vintage Marketplace, a drum circle, and various hat contests. So dust off your best and bring your hat A-game. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; thebarnacle.org. Admission is free.

Beat Culture, which debuted this past November, is one of the newest additions to Miami's growing beer scene. This weekend, the brewery will officially celebrate its debut with a grand-opening block party. Expect a selection of Beat Culture's best-selling brews alongside food, music, vintage videogames, local vendors, and outdoor games. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5413; beatculture.com.

Are you ready for all-you-can-eat gelato? Sample frozen treats from the best gelato makers in the nation at the Gelato Festival America Finals. One flavor, and the artisan who creates it, will be selected by a popular vote among attendees and finalized by a judging panel. The winner will compete in Italy in 2021 at the Gelato Festival World Masters. The stakes are high, which means every flavor is guaranteed to be one-of-a-kind. Plus, expect gelato-infused cocktails and shots, live music, and family-friendly activities. 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Brickell City Centre, 700 Brickell Ave., Miami. Tickets start at $10 via eventbrite.com.

Sunday

Of all the restaurants, cafés, and bakeries in Miami, who makes the best baguette? French Morning, an online French-culture magazine, wants to know. Sunday, the third-annual Baguette Battle will return to the National Hotel, bringing together bakers and pastry makers to present their best baguettes and artisan breads in front of a panel of judges. A winner will be chosen in a blind-tasting contest, while more than 300 attendees sample breads with wine, charcuterie, jams, and cheese. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

Monday

The Miami Open is officially making its move from Key Biscayne to Hard Rock Stadium. What will it be like? How great will the food be? And who will win? One thing is certain: You can count on world-class tennis. Americans John Isner and Sloane Stephens took home the titles last year. And because the who's who of the tennis world is competing at this year's tournament, it should be quite the show. Monday through March 31 at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens. Single-session tickets start at $15 via miamiopen.com.

Tuesday

You know the words: "Take me to church/I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies." Deep stuff from a Hozier classic. After the 2013 single "Take Me to Church" propelled the Irish singer-songwriter to international fame, he's been touring up a storm and dropping new tunes, primarily in the form of EPs. His second LP, Wasteland, Baby!, hit shelves a couple of weeks ago, so get familiar with it before his Fillmore affair. 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $59 via livenation.com.

L'Artisane Creative Bakery in North Miami Beach is unique in its specialty: European-style baked goods (French in particular) — a culinary tradition famous for its heavy use of butter, milk, and cream. Run by chef Carolina Quijada, L'Artisane offers an array of meticulously crafted pastries, bonbons, petits gateaux, tartlets, mousses, and, her most popular item, croissants. The last start at $3.25 for a plain, and most pastries cost $5.95. Because of the buttery nature of the iconic croissant, vegan versions are still rare. But Quijada's vegan croissant has taken off locally, with people raving about its taste and texture. Her croissants and other items are available at L'Artisane as well as the vShops in Coconut Grove, Green Bar & Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale, Planta South Beach, and several other local eateries. Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 7423 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-502-8595; lartisanebakery.com.

Wednesday

Last week, Ceramic Animal was jamming at South by Southwest. This week, the band from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, is hitting Gramps in our neck of the woods. It's been quite a psychedelic journey for, well, a psychedelic indie-rock band composed of three brothers whose stock seemingly continues to rise. Among their growing arsenal of trippy morsels, their 2016 debut LP, The Cart, is a wonderful adventure. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $12 via etix.com.