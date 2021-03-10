The 12 Best Things To Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Thursday, March 11

Join award-winning writers Patricia Engel and Edwidge Danticat on Thursday for a virtual discussion about Engle's new novel, Infinite Country, hosted by Books & Books. The story follows Talia as she desperately searches for a way back to her family after being incarcerated following an impulsive act of violence. Her father is waiting for her in Bogotá with a ticket to the U.S., where the rest of her family resides. Infinite Country is a tale of family, love, and sacrifice and explores what it means to straddle two worlds and what challenges are faced by those living undocumented in the U.S. 6:30 p.m. Thursday; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via crowdcast.io/e/patriciaengel. Olivia McAuley

Join the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, for a discussion about photography and conceptual art in the late 1960s. Knight Foundation director Gean Moreno will moderate the talk between art history scholar Heather Diack, author of the 2020 book Documents of Doubt: The Photographic Conditions of Conceptual Art, and Mel Bochner, an artist Diack profiles in her book. In examining the work of several artists during the Vietnam War era, the book explores how they expanded the boundaries of photography within the growing contemporary art world. 7 p.m. Thursday; icamiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Suzannah Friscia

Friday, March 12

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is a well-established benefactor of the elusive orchid. This year, the garden will host a modified version of its annual orchid festival, Orchids in Bloom, which will feature ten days of special programming through March 21, including live plant demos, lectures, and live music. On opening night, the garden invites orchid fans to gaze at the thousands of award-winning hybrids, popular varieties, and species that have been planted on trees and palms throughout Fairchild's rainforest. That will be followed by an open-air performance by the Brian Tate Quartet. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $45 for members and $65 for nonmembers. Olivia McAuley

Before Beetlejuice became a cult classic, winning an Oscar for Best Makeup and inspiring a TV series, video games, and shows at Universal Studios theme parks, it was just one of many scripts that crossed the desk of director Tim Burton in the 1980s. As the story goes, Burton was discouraged by the lack of imagination he was finding in every script until he read Michael McDowell's story about a recently deceased couple who hire a ghost named Beetlejuice to help them haunt their house while they wait to get into heaven. As part of its After Hours series, Coral Gables Art Cinema hosts a screening of the 1988 film, which stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. 9 p.m. Friday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8 to $11.75. Suzannah Friscia

Photowalks: See Saturday Photo by Diana Larrea

Saturday, March 13

Spruce up your photography skills and practice them in one of Miami's most vibrant creative neighborhoods with Photowalks. The free bilingual walking workshops, hosted by Miami Design District and Women Photographers International Archive (WOPHA), invite you to bring your camera and learn techniques from an experienced woman photographer who guides participants as they photograph the people, artwork, and architecture of the Design District. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Palm Court Plaza, 140 NE 39th St., Miami; wopha.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Experience some of Miami's most talented young artists this year during the fifth-annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival, hosted by the Rhythm Foundation. Featuring the Miami Beach Rock Ensemble and alumni artist Ceci Leon, the concert will be streamed from the North Beach Bandshell and includes an impressive bill of local talent. The Rhythm Foundation is also collecting donations, 100 percent of which will go to support music programs at public schools in Miami Beach. 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday; rhythmfoundation.com. Admission is free. Suzannah Friscia

Fever's Candlelight concert series has provided some of the most popular post-COVID live events thanks to its open-air, socially distanced performances by the Listeso String Quartet. Popping up at venues across the city, the event bathes its attendees in flickering candlelight as they soak up the classical jams. This Saturday, Candlelight: Romantic Classics finds the Listeso foursome at the Plaza Turf at Jungle Island, where they'll perform classical takes on contemporary romantic hits from the Beatles to Edith Piaf. 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. at Jungle Island; 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail; Miami: feverup.com. Tickets cost $35 to $55. Olivia McAuley

GeoVanna Gonzalez: See Sunday Photo by by Pulp Arts

Sunday, March 14

Artist GeoVanna Gonzalez's exhibition "HOW TO: Oh, look at me" is now on view at Locust Projects. The immersive installation is the fifth iteration of the artist's ongoing "HOW TO" series, in which Gonzalez creates physical incarnations of poems included in her open-source poetry collection, tutorials. Her latest work, a large structure meant for communal sitting and repose, is intended to be interacted with and takes inspiration from Martin Jackson's poem "No Rothko." Guests will be asked to place a sticker over their phone cameras to encourage them to remain fully present while viewing the work. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Locust Projects, 3852 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-8570; locustprojects.org. Admission is free by appointment only. Olivia McAuley

Monday, March 15

Actor, writer, and producer Marlon Wayans will be at the Miami Improv on Monday night for the first show of a four-night Miami run at the iconic Doral comedy venue. Since his stand-up special Woke-ish premiered on Netflix in 2018, the already established comedic heavyweight has proved he truly can do it all, selling out stand-up shows ever since. While the run at the Improv gives fans a better chance of catching the funny man, seating is limited owing to scaled-back capacity, so grab your tickets while you can. 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, at the Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $40 to $50. Olivia McAuley

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: See Tuesday Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

Tuesday, March 16

Self-care guru Monica Dimperio, host of the podcast To Be Honest Tho..., brings her teachings to Miami this month with a Self-Care Social Wellness Series at the Sagamore Hotel on select dates in March. The series aims to facilitate a relaxing, poolside working space while incorporating mindfulness sessions and seminars led by Miami-based experts. On Tuesday, expect a 30-minute emotional-freedom technique session with Dalya Green from the Green Health Method and a creative-movement class with Ashli Katz of Creative Movement Method. The day will close with a networking happy hour to perpetuate that all-important work/life balance. Noon Tuesday, at the Sagamore Hotel, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-535-8088; sagamoresouthbeach.com. Tickets cost $79 to $229 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

It was right around this time last year that the NBA basketball season abruptly came to a halt as the nation went on lockdown. Now, fans can enjoy in-person games once again. On Tuesday, watch the Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena in downtown Miami. The Heat's been hovering around the .500 mark, which puts the team at or near the top of the Southeast Division — but that's not saying much, as the team has struggled with injuries and sent no representative to this year's All-Star Game. Let's see if the home squad can rise to the top as the season's second half begins. 8 p.m. at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Resale tickets start at $126 via ticketmaster.com. Suzannah Friscia

Wednesday, March 17

Don your green duds and head to the Wharf Miami for a waterfront St. Patrick's Day celebration, where you can enjoy live music, local eats, and drink specials all day. The Irish booze will be flowing — every shot of Jameson purchased comes with a free Guinness — and food choices include Spris Artisan Pizza, Mojo Donuts, and La Santa Taqueria. Bring your kids and leashed dogs before sundown or come later and join the strictly 21-and-over crowd. 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free before 7 p.m.; table reservations cost $252 to $504 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia