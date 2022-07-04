The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, July 4

Tuesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 6

click to enlarge Siesta Club at Palm House: See Thursday Photo courtesy of Siesta Club

Thursday, July 7

click to enlarge Werq the World Tour at Broward Center of the Performing Arts: See Friday Photo by Marco Ovando

Friday, July 8

click to enlarge Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: See Saturday Photo by FujifilmGirl

Saturday, July 9

Sunday, July 10

After last year's cancellation, the City of Miami Beach'sfinally makes its grand return on Monday, promising to light up the skies over Miami Beach. The festivities kick off at noon at the sand bowl behind the North Beach Bandshell with performances by Jamie Liz, Bootleg, Jam with Jamie, DJ Ivan, and more. At 8:20 p.m., the Miami Beats take the stage and will continue performing throughout the fireworks. And from 4 to 9 p.m. inside the bandshell, get ready to skate to the beat with a family-friendly roller rink.As part of its Red, White & Groove series, Nautilus by Arlo hosts a trifecta of pool parties through the Independence Day weekend. However, the party really heats up on the Fourth of July whentakes over with a lineup that lives up to its name. Leading the event is none other than Miami-bred Oscar G, joined by Cocodrills, Malóne, Lazaro Casanova, Jesse Perez, and Amal Nemer. If you've attended Made in Miami's events during Miami Music Week, then you'll know what to expect — but for those going in blind, expect to take plenty of breaks in the pool as you work up a sweat dancing.Urbano, reggaeton, and Latin trap will be front and center on the Fourth of July when thetakes over Wynwood. That's because if the rest of the country celebrates Independence Day with barbecues and apple pie, Miami does things a little differently. Headlined by Puerto Rican duo Zion y Lennox, the festival highlights the best Latin music has to offer with a lineup that includes De La Ghetto, Micro TDH, Casper Magico, and Caleb Calloway. There will also be special performances by unannounced artists — considering Zion y Lennox's deep connections in the music industry, who those guests might be is anybody's guess.Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO) gives America's birthday a proper soundtrack for itsat Peacock Park. Maestro Eduardo Marturet will lead the local orchestra as attendees get cozy on the lawn and witness a classical score set to the fireworks display. Best of all? It's free — meaning you get a chill way to celebrate Independence Day without spending a dime.It's summer, and that calls for a day at the ballpark. On Tuesday evening, theface off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot Park. While the Dodgers are a powerhouse once again, the scrappy Marlins are at least threatening the .500 mark in a top-heavy NL East, and this young team always competes (and sometimes has a surprise or two up its collective sleeve). Either way, the concessions never disappoint, from the Biscayne Bay Brew Hall to food vendors like SuViche and Pincho.Every Wednesday, downtown bar Tipsy Flamingo hosts, a midweek perreo party that will help you scooch closer to the feeling that weekend is just around the corner. Enjoy sounds by DJ Mutis, who will be spinning your favorite urbano, reggaeton, hip-hop, Latin pop, and more while you sip on $10 mojitos and $8 rum and Cokes. You can also enjoy a complimentary rum and Coke when you RSVP beforehand.The Center for Subtropical Affairs and Palm House have teamed up for a new summer event series,, which kicks off on Thursday. The beachside spot will feature craft cocktails by Bar Lab, natural wines by Grape Crush, and food by Wolf of Tacos. There'll be a vintage flea market, art installations, and yoga sessions, as well. On opening night, experimental jazz outfit Seafood Walls will perform, plus a set by DJ Brother Dan. Moving forward, the spot will be open from Thursday through Sunday until late September.Stand-up comedianbrings his We're Still Here 2020 Tour to Dania Improv on Thursday. Now a father and a husband, Yo is primed to deliver some heavy content about his family experience. Many may remember the 47-year-old from the 12 years he spent hosting Y100's afternoon radio show before moving on to covering celebrity news for E! and. These days Yo hosts thepodcast and regularly appears onSuit up, cosplayers!returns for an anime, comic books, and general pop culture weekend. From the metahuman universes of Marvel and DC to action-packed anime likeand, fans are invited to participate in activities that will put their geeky knowledge to the test. You might even find yourself walking among the stars; this year's guest lineup featuresAdam Savage;actors including Cooper Andrews, Seth Gilliam, and Ross Marquand; andandColleen Clinkenbeard.You better, because the queens of, including Asia O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Jorgeous, and Kameron Michaels, are coming to the Broward Center of the Performing Arts. On Friday, thekicks off in South Florida, giving fans of the popular reality competition show to witness the larger-the-life performances, get in on the past season's drama, and express themselves through interactive experiences.Teatro Avante with its 36th-annual. The festival sees Spanish-language productions take over the black-box theaters at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium and the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts through the month of July. Festivities kick off on Friday with). Written and directed by Domingo Milesi of Uruguay, the play employs binaural sound technology to examine grief and the meaning of life.On Friday, party collective Annex takes over Domicile for the Miami debuts of. Hailing from France, Shlømo is a self-professed "daddy" (more like a zaddy, if you ask us) known for bringing breakneck beats to the dance floor. On the other hand, Skin On Skin was born in South Sudan and calls Australia home, putting his 909 to heavy use in his productions. Also on the lineup: Lengua, Low Earth Orbit, Sajorb, Winter Wrong, and X13F, with the entire shindig hosted by queer collective Internet Friends.Florida International University hosts the inaugural, a cannabis and psychedelics conference focusing on the future of herbal and hallucinogenic medicine. Attendees will learn and discover the impacts of cannabis not only on the medicinal industry but on science and business overall. Speakers, includingfounder Mary Hane Oatman, educator Dr. Jerry Brown, and University of Alabama professor Peter Hendricks, will discuss their research and experience related to psychedelics, in order to better educate attendees about the cannabis plant's potential.You can stop stealing your neighbor's mangos and head to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden for its annual. The two-day event celebrates Miami's favorite summer fruit with a series of cooking demos and lectures. There will also be an opportunity for you to purchase a mango tree of your own, so you and your neighbor can finally call a truce. Of course, the highlight of the weekend is Sunday's mango brunch, which sees Miami's best chefs serve up dishes incorporating the fruit (separate $110 to $140 ticket required).Miss the days when Florida Supercon felt like a smaller and more intimate affair? Well,promises to be just that. The one-day con invites cosplayers to the Miami Airport Convention Center for a day of fun-filled activities, from anime trivia to panel discussions, cosplay lectures, and more. Expect a plethora of vendors, and appearances by Cocovll, Claudia Cedes, Adam Redd, and other cosplayers.Originally scheduled to appear at the Fillmore Miami Beach, Australian comedianstops at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach instead as part of her Fine, Thanks Tour. Barber rose to stardom after posting celebrity parodies on her Instagram account, which has attracted over 8.1 million followers. In 2017, she won the "Funniest Lady on Instagram" award and was named one of"Ten Comics to Watch." She's set to star in the upcoming Netflix comedy-drama, based on Brigid Delaney's memoir,Enjoy a hoppy Sunday at, a local vendor marketplace at Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending. Hosted by Miami Friendors, the event brings together vendors specializing in fashion, art, home décor, food, and more. After you're done putting a dent in your bank account, enjoy Unseen Creatures' craft brews and grilled delicacies from Apocalypse BBQ.If you ask Stephen King, he'll tell you he isn't a fan of Stanley Kubrick's take on. Well, he's certainly in the minority, because the 1980 horror classic starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall is considered by many to be a masterpiece and is discussed and dissected to this day. You can join that discussion when O Cinema screens Kubrick's film as part of the Wolfsonian-FIU's special "Haunted House" themed summer series. The screening will be followed by a discussion centered on how the haunted house motif relates to society's inner spaces.