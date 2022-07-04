The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, July 4After last year's cancellation, the City of Miami Beach's Fire on the Fourth finally makes its grand return on Monday, promising to light up the skies over Miami Beach. The festivities kick off at noon at the sand bowl behind the North Beach Bandshell with performances by Jamie Liz, Bootleg, Jam with Jamie, DJ Ivan, and more. At 8:20 p.m., the Miami Beats take the stage and will continue performing throughout the fireworks. And from 4 to 9 p.m. inside the bandshell, get ready to skate to the beat with a family-friendly roller rink. Noon Monday, at North Beach Bandshell, 727 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachfl.gov. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran
As part of its Red, White & Groove series, Nautilus by Arlo hosts a trifecta of pool parties through the Independence Day weekend. However, the party really heats up on the Fourth of July when Made in Miami takes over with a lineup that lives up to its name. Leading the event is none other than Miami-bred Oscar G, joined by Cocodrills, Malóne, Lazaro Casanova, Jesse Perez, and Amal Nemer. If you've attended Made in Miami's events during Miami Music Week, then you'll know what to expect — but for those going in blind, expect to take plenty of breaks in the pool as you work up a sweat dancing. 1 to 11 p.m. Monday, at Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; arlohotels.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Urbano, reggaeton, and Latin trap will be front and center on the Fourth of July when the Durini Festival takes over Wynwood. That's because if the rest of the country celebrates Independence Day with barbecues and apple pie, Miami does things a little differently. Headlined by Puerto Rican duo Zion y Lennox, the festival highlights the best Latin music has to offer with a lineup that includes De La Ghetto, Micro TDH, Casper Magico, and Caleb Calloway. There will also be special performances by unannounced artists — considering Zion y Lennox's deep connections in the music industry, who those guests might be is anybody's guess. 4 p.m. Monday, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; durinifestival.com. Tickets cost $35 to $79. Sophia Medina
Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO) gives America's birthday a proper soundtrack for its Fourth of July Celebration at Peacock Park. Maestro Eduardo Marturet will lead the local orchestra as attendees get cozy on the lawn and witness a classical score set to the fireworks display. Best of all? It's free — meaning you get a chill way to celebrate Independence Day without spending a dime. 7:30 p.m. Monday, at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; themiso.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tuesday, July 5It's summer, and that calls for a day at the ballpark. On Tuesday evening, the Miami Marlins face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot Park. While the Dodgers are a powerhouse once again, the scrappy Marlins are at least threatening the .500 mark in a top-heavy NL East, and this young team always competes (and sometimes has a surprise or two up its collective sleeve). Either way, the concessions never disappoint, from the Biscayne Bay Brew Hall to food vendors like SuViche and Pincho. 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, at LoanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300: mlb.com/marlins. Tickets cost $15 to $127. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, July 6Every Wednesday, downtown bar Tipsy Flamingo hosts Otra Noche en Miami, a midweek perreo party that will help you scooch closer to the feeling that weekend is just around the corner. Enjoy sounds by DJ Mutis, who will be spinning your favorite urbano, reggaeton, hip-hop, Latin pop, and more while you sip on $10 mojitos and $8 rum and Cokes. You can also enjoy a complimentary rum and Coke when you RSVP beforehand. 9 p.m. Wednesday, at Tipsy Flamingo Cocktail Bar, at 40 NE First Ave. #101, Miami; 305;646-9967; tipsyflamingomiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Thursday, July 7The Center for Subtropical Affairs and Palm House have teamed up for a new summer event series, Siesta Club, which kicks off on Thursday. The beachside spot will feature craft cocktails by Bar Lab, natural wines by Grape Crush, and food by Wolf of Tacos. There'll be a vintage flea market, art installations, and yoga sessions, as well. On opening night, experimental jazz outfit Seafood Walls will perform, plus a set by DJ Brother Dan. Moving forward, the spot will be open from Thursday through Sunday until late September. 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday, at Palm House, 5101 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; siestaclubmiamibeach.com. Tickets cost $10. Jose D. Duran
Stand-up comedian Michael Yo brings his We're Still Here 2020 Tour to Dania Improv on Thursday. Now a father and a husband, Yo is primed to deliver some heavy content about his family experience. Many may remember the 47-year-old from the 12 years he spent hosting Y100's afternoon radio show before moving on to covering celebrity news for E! and The Insider. These days Yo hosts the Yo Show podcast and regularly appears on The Joe Rogan Experience. 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, at Dania Improv, 177 N. Pointe Dr., Dania Beach; 954-981-5653; daniaimprov.com. Tickets cost $22. Sophia Medina
Friday, July 8Suit up, cosplayers! Florida Supercon returns for an anime, comic books, and general pop culture weekend. From the metahuman universes of Marvel and DC to action-packed anime like Naruto and Sailor Moon, fans are invited to participate in activities that will put their geeky knowledge to the test. You might even find yourself walking among the stars; this year's guest lineup features Mythbusters' Adam Savage; Walking Dead actors including Cooper Andrews, Seth Gilliam, and Ross Marquand; and My Hero Academia and One Piece's Colleen Clinkenbeard. 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 800-598-1055; floridasupercon.com. Tickets cost $10 to $300. Sophia Medina
You better werq, because the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race, including Asia O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Jorgeous, and Kameron Michaels, are coming to the Broward Center of the Performing Arts. On Friday, the Werq the World Tour kicks off in South Florida, giving fans of the popular reality competition show to witness the larger-the-life performances, get in on the past season's drama, and express themselves through interactive experiences. 8 p.m. Friday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $39.50 to $89.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Aquí viene Teatro Avante with its 36th-annual International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami. The festival sees Spanish-language productions take over the black-box theaters at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium and the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts through the month of July. Festivities kick off on Friday with Bette Davis ¿Estás Ahí? (Are You There, Bette Davis?). Written and directed by Domingo Milesi of Uruguay, the play employs binaural sound technology to examine grief and the meaning of life. 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-445-8877; teatroavante.com. Tickets cost $32 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
On Friday, party collective Annex takes over Domicile for the Miami debuts of Shlømo and Skin On Skin. Hailing from France, Shlømo is a self-professed "daddy" (more like a zaddy, if you ask us) known for bringing breakneck beats to the dance floor. On the other hand, Skin On Skin was born in South Sudan and calls Australia home, putting his 909 to heavy use in his productions. Also on the lineup: Lengua, Low Earth Orbit, Sajorb, Winter Wrong, and X13F, with the entire shindig hosted by queer collective Internet Friends. 10 p.m. Friday, at Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com/annexmiami. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via ra.co. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, July 9Florida International University hosts the inaugural Cannadelic Miami, a cannabis and psychedelics conference focusing on the future of herbal and hallucinogenic medicine. Attendees will learn and discover the impacts of cannabis not only on the medicinal industry but on science and business overall. Speakers, including THC Magazine founder Mary Hane Oatman, educator Dr. Jerry Brown, and University of Alabama professor Peter Hendricks, will discuss their research and experience related to psychedelics, in order to better educate attendees about the cannabis plant's potential. 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Florida International University SASC Building, 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami; cannadelic.miami. Tickets cost $199 to $299. Sophia Medina
You can stop stealing your neighbor's mangos and head to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden for its annual Mango Festival. The two-day event celebrates Miami's favorite summer fruit with a series of cooking demos and lectures. There will also be an opportunity for you to purchase a mango tree of your own, so you and your neighbor can finally call a truce. Of course, the highlight of the weekend is Sunday's mango brunch, which sees Miami's best chefs serve up dishes incorporating the fruit (separate $110 to $140 ticket required). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $11.95 to $24.95. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Miss the days when Florida Supercon felt like a smaller and more intimate affair? Well, South Florida Convention promises to be just that. The one-day con invites cosplayers to the Miami Airport Convention Center for a day of fun-filled activities, from anime trivia to panel discussions, cosplay lectures, and more. Expect a plethora of vendors, and appearances by Cocovll, Claudia Cedes, Adam Redd, and other cosplayers. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-261-3800; southfloridacon.com. Tickets cost $12. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Originally scheduled to appear at the Fillmore Miami Beach, Australian comedian Celeste Barber stops at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach instead as part of her Fine, Thanks Tour. Barber rose to stardom after posting celebrity parodies on her Instagram account, which has attracted over 8.1 million followers. In 2017, she won the "Funniest Lady on Instagram" award and was named one of Variety's "Ten Comics to Watch." She's set to star in the upcoming Netflix comedy-drama Wellmania, based on Brigid Delaney's memoir, Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-548-8886; fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $52 to $77 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Sunday, July 10Enjoy a hoppy Sunday at Sip and Shop, a local vendor marketplace at Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending. Hosted by Miami Friendors, the event brings together vendors specializing in fashion, art, home décor, food, and more. After you're done putting a dent in your bank account, enjoy Unseen Creatures' craft brews and grilled delicacies from Apocalypse BBQ. Noon to 6 p.m. at Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending, 4178 SW 74th Ct., Miami; 786-332-2903; unseencreatures.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
If you ask Stephen King, he'll tell you he isn't a fan of Stanley Kubrick's take on The Shining. Well, he's certainly in the minority, because the 1980 horror classic starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall is considered by many to be a masterpiece and is discussed and dissected to this day. You can join that discussion when O Cinema screens Kubrick's film as part of the Wolfsonian-FIU's special "Haunted House" themed summer series. The screening will be followed by a discussion centered on how the haunted house motif relates to society's inner spaces. 4 p.m. Sunday, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $7.50 to $11. Ashley-Anna Aboreden