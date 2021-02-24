The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Thursday, February 25

Perhaps the perfect show for these times, Illuminate Coral Gables is an outdoor art exhibition of eight projects that incorporate video projections, sculpture, and installations, all scattered throughout the city's downtown area. Kiki Smith's "Blue Night" consists of mirrored renderings that denote actual constellations strung up along Giralda Plaza, while Carlos Estévez's technology-based "Urban Universes" is an immersive work that adorns the façade of the historic Coral Gables City Hall. The exhibition will be on view until March 14, but bear in mind that certain projects are only viewable on certain days. 6 p.m. Thursday, across downtown Coral Gables; illuminatecoralgables.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

It may have been a long time since you visited a theater, but you can bring the rhythm and energy of live dance into your home this week when HistoryMiami Museum hosts a virtual performance by Delou Africa Dance Ensemble. The collective of drummers, dancers, and storytellers will bring to life the traditions of West African dance and drum technique, as well as various Caribbean music styles of the African diaspora. 7 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday; historymiami.org. Admission is free. Suzannah Friscia

Friday, February 26

Little Haiti event space Inhale Miami teams with DJ Craze for Inhale Bass, a night of bass-heavy music, tasty bites, live painting, fire-spinning performers, and more. Drum 'n' bass, UK garage, and bassline will fill the air as MC Jumanji hosts guest sets from Serious Jorge, Topher the Alien, and Guru Lieux, among other artists. Masks and temperature checks are required at the door and capacity is limited, so snag tickets while you can. 7 p.m. Friday, at Inhale Miami, 6310 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-391-1897; inhalemiami.com. Tickets cost $35 to $60 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

The 24th-annual Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival kicks off with Jazz on the Plaza, a night of live music, spoken word, and a silent art auction, at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater on Friday night. Enjoy the stylings of artists like Chello Davis, May Reign, Will Serious, and Jania Harden — and be sure to dust off your long-neglected party attire and dress to impress for the occasion. The festivities continue all weekend long, with virtual jazz workshops, a jazz mixer, a red-carpet concert, and more. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, at Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami; meltonmustafajazzfestival.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 VIP via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Market for Makers: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Natalie Christensen

Saturday, February 27

Shop more than 90 small-business vendors at Market for Makers in the Miami Design District, a curated open-air fair specializing in one-of-a-kind and small-batch items. Attendees can browse through home décor, vintage fashion, and art alongside food trucks and stalls at this one-stop-shopping opportunity. General-admission tickets purchased online in advance include a guaranteed, time-slotted entrance to the market, a free black tote, and access to themed photo walls. VIP ticket holders enjoy early entry on opening day and guaranteed access over the entire weekend, plus special-edition tote bags. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; marketsformakers.com; Tickets cost $7 to $15. Oliva McAuley

Proving you can never have too much cream, Cream Parlor hosts C.R.E.A.M. (AKA Crates Rule Everything Around Me), a pop-up vinyl swap shop and arts fair taking place Saturday at the Biscayne Boulevard ice cream shop. Powered by local Miami record collectors, sellers, and DJs, the free indoor/outdoor event features vendors such as Noiselab Miami and EC Underground, peddling everything from records to art and memorabilia. Attendees will also be able to enjoy an all-female DJ lineup, including Phaxas, Hiltronix, and Discosexo. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Cream Parlor, 8224 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-534-4180; creamparlor.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Restaurant and cocktail bar Tigre celebrates its official opening on Saturday night, unveiling its riverfront location and modern take on Argentinian cuisine. Inspired by traditional Buenos Aires cafés and bistros, the indoor/outdoor spot's highlight is its breezy waterfront seating along the Little River. The team behind Tigre includes singer and model-turned-chef Deborah de Corral; Eduardo Suarez, founder and designer of Casa Florida; and veteran hospitality guru Marcos Chantres. Reservations are required for opening night. 6 p.m. Saturday, at Tigre, 620 NE 78th St., Miami; tigre.miami. Olivia McAuley

"The World of Anna Sui" at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale: See Sunday Photo by Jenna Bascom; courtesy the Museum of Arts and Design

Sunday, February 28

Known for her take on vintage fashion and pop culture, Chinese-American fashion designer Anna Sui has become a household name thanks to innovative clothing that features imaginative patterns, textures, and colors. On Sunday, NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale opens the retrospective on the New York-based designer, "The World of Anna Sui." Curated by the London Fashion and Textile Museum's Dennis Nothdruft, the exhibition runs through October 3. Note: Visitors are required to make reservations online. 11 a.m, to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the NSU Art Museum, 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-5500; nsuartmuseum.org. Tickets cost $12 for adults; free for museum members. Olivia McAuley

Opera star Angela Brown is on a mission to make her art form more accessible to a broader audience so that they can see themselves in it no matter their ethnic, geographic, or socioeconomic background. Her show, Opera...From a Sistah's Point of View, takes up residence at Historic Hampton House on Sunday, hosted by Florida Grand Opera. The show features rising Black opera stars and includes Brown's commentary on opera plotlines from a Black perspective. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami; 305-638-5800; historichamptonhouse.org. Tickets cost $10 via fgo.org. Suzannah Friscia

Monday, March 1

Are you searching for tranquility? The Barnacle Historic State Park in Coconut Grove hosts Yoga by the Sea on Monday. Led by instructor Gabby Goldbaum, the 75-minute class takes place on the Barnacle building's bayside lawn. Masks are mandatory for the session, and attendees should bring their own mats and any other accoutrements to use during the session. Arrive ten minutes early to ensure time to settle in before class commences. 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-442-6866; thebarnacle.org. Tickets cost $15. Olivia McAuley

Pilo's Tequila Garden's Wynwood Comedy Night: See Wednesday Photo courtesy of Manny Garavito

Tuesday, March 2

Every Tuesday night, enjoy the ultimate comfort food at Eating House Miami during its Chicken & Waffles Night. For four hours, chow down on $14 chicken and waffles and wash it all down with craft beer specials. You can go with the classic dish or try variations like hot chicken and waffles seasoned with Nashville spice; chicken parm and waffles with San Marzano tomatoes and pesto; or whatever special of the day chef Giorgio Rapicavoli has whipped up. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Eating House, 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-6524; eatinghousemiami.com. Suzannah Friscia

Wednesday, March 3

Produced by MiamiComedy.com's Manny Garavito, Pilo's Tequila Garden's Wynwood Comedy Night brings some much-needed laughter to the arts district on Wednesday. Hosted by Dean Gonzalez (AKA Latino Tarantino), the event showcases local talent performing a live variety show at the Wynwood bar and restaurant. Owing to limited capacity, reserved seating in advance is required; guaranteed priority seating costs $10 and there's a two-drink minimum for all attendees. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Pilo's Tequila Garden, 158 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-800-8226; pilostacos.com. Admission is free with RSVP; priority seating costs $10 to $15. Olivia McAuley