The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, August 22

Tuesday, August 23

click to enlarge The Black Keys at iThink Financial Amphitheatre: See Wednesday Photo by Jim Herrington

Wednesday, August 24

click to enlarge Now and Then at Actors' Playhouse: See Wednesday Photo by Alberto Romeu

Thursday, August 25

click to enlarge Introduction to Tantra at the Standard Spa, Miami Beach: See Friday Photo courtesy of the Standard Spa, Miami Beach

Friday, August 26

click to enlarge Daddy Yankee at FTX Arena: See Saturday Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Saturday, August 27

click to enlarge Randy Rainbow at Broward Center for the Performing Arts: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, August 28

Inhale, exhale, and release your stress away at Naam yoga therapist, a yoga session focused on relieving the mind at Tierra Santa Healing House. Guests will experience different forms of breathwork aimed to help strengthen their thinking capabilities and amplify clarity. Attendees are invited to elevate their vibration, boost their senses, and kickstart their personal healing journey during this breath session.Australian rapper and singerstops at FPL Solar Amphitheater for his End of the World Tour, which will have fans wanting to "Stay" for more. The Kid Lario, also known as Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, got his start in 2018, gaining recognition for his close tie to American rapper Juice Wrld. His acclaimed works have earned him two ARIA Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and two Grammy nominations. His track "Without You" and his collaboration with Justin Bieber, "Stay," both reached the top ten of theHot 100 chart. 8 p.m.Blues-rock duois currently on tour in support of. After kicking off back in July in Las Vegas, the tour finally makes its way down to South Florida, where it stops at iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Wednesday. Known for their unique indie style, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have released 11 albums, won several Grammys, and continue to see commercial success. Released in May,has already spawned a hit, "Wild Child," which toppedAdult Alternative Airplay chart. Opening the show is indie-rock outfit Band of Horses and singer-songwriter Early James.Sean Grennan's playis centered around love and life, focusing on how the last call could change your life. The main character, Jamie, is an aspiring pianist working as a bartender to make ends meet when a stranger offers him and his girlfriend $2,000 to sit and have a drink with him. Find out where the story goes from there when Actors' Playhouse stages its production of Grennan's work, marking its Florida premiere.The eighth-annualreturns to enrich guests with cultural dances and sounds that originated on the African continent. The four-day festival is expected to welcome over 1,000 people for a weekend filled with concerts, pool parties, and sunrises featuring performances by some of the city's top DJs. Celebrate Africa's rich cultures and the power of African diaspora at this fun-in-the-sun fest.The verdant hot spot Center for Subtopical Affairs hosts powerful spoken-word works and smooth tunes during its night of. The Barefoot Poets will perform their original works, then segue into a night of jazz. The occasion calls for attendees to recognize how the two art forms play on rhymes, rhythms, and words to vocalize and convey meanings.Put your beer knowledge to the test at, a challenge tailor-made for brew enthusiasts. Guests are invited to sample five blind-guided beverages, paired with a palate-cleanser snack, as they tour the hole-in-the-wall brewery. A beer connoisseur will lead attendees through the rich flavors found in each sip of Beat Culture's one-of-a-kind craft beers.Step into the relieving realm of Tantra, an ancient practice focusing on releasing tension through presence. The Standard Spa Miami Beach hosts anworkshop by practitioner Michelle Alva. The seminar will focus on how guests can learn to enjoy each moment fully and how they can flourish and heal through their creative and sexual energy. Attendees will undertake a series of exercises combining breathwork, movement, sound, and aphrodisiac oils.Tigre Sounds has partnered with Smorgasburg Miami to host a monthly summer-night concert. On Friday, Key West rock 'n' rollersbring their vintage sound to the open-air market in Wynwood. Guests can enjoy food from over 40 vendors, including Raclette Street, Pop't by Lily, and D' Pura Cepa. Los Felix and Grassfed Culture will serve drinks, so come hungry for foodmusic.Belfast-born, London-based producerisn't your average DJ/producer. The 42-year-old earned his Ph.D. in computational biology in 2008 and briefly worked as a geneticist. In 2010, he decided to focus on music production but didn't abandon science entirely. His music often mixes scientific references through its visuals. His latest album,, which was accompanied by 13 short films commissioned and directed by Cooper, explores his own inner thoughts. On Friday, he's set to deliver his latest audio-visual spectacle at the Ground.On Saturday, Zoo Miami hosts the inaugural, a celebratory race in honor of Jamaica's 60th year of independence. In support of the Jamaican community, the event will function as a fundraiser support schools in Jamaica that were significantly affected by the pandemic. Guests are invited to participate by walking or running the 5K course. There will also be an array of cultural activations, including music, entertainment, food, and dance.Pack up those kayaks and bring your snorkeling gear. It's time to have some fun in the sun while helping the environment aton Virginia Key. Volunteers will have the chance to paddle around the mangroves and snorkel in the blue waters as they gather up trash and other waste. To ensure everyone participates in the fun, kayaks and swimming gear will be provided for those participating in the event.Puerto Rican singerbrings his La Última Vuelta World Tour to FTX Arena on Saturday and Tuesday. Acclaimed as the "king of reggaeton," the renowned artist is known for originating the reggaeton genre, combining hip-hop and Hispanic-Caribbean and Jamaican reggae sounds. He is most widely recognized for his 2004 release "Gasolina," a track that has become a worldwide party anthem. In 2017, he released his other signature track, "Despacito," a music collaboration with Latin-pop singer Luis Fonsi, which became the first Spanish-language song to hit No. 1 on theHot 100.Is there any city more goth than Miami? Hear us out! While dressing in head-to-toe black can be challenging for warm-weather goths (AKA tropi-goths), the Magic City is awash in sin and misery. Need proof? On Saturday, head to Domicile for a night of dark dancing during. DJs Dino and Shirl LeGion will spin all your favorite goth, industrial, IDM, and postpunk classics. (Think: the Cure, Depeche Mode, Bauhaus, and Siouxsie Sioux.)returns for a day of craft beer selections, handcrafted goods, and homemade treats. The monthly event gives visitors a taste of some of the brewery's best beers. At the same time, local vendors set up shop at the event with an abundance of wares, including vintage apparel, dog treats, baked goods, and vegan products.Comedian and singerstops at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday as part of the Pink Glasses Tour. The three-time Emmy nominee is known to take hot topics and skewer politicos while bringing his viral song parodies to life onstage. Audiences can also expect to hear personal stories, a Q&A, and new original songs Rainbow wrote with Marc Shaiman and Alan Menken.