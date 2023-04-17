The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, April 17Miamibloco is more than just a music group; it's a community that spreads joy through the art of Afro-Brazilian percussion. On Monday, the collective hosts its Afro-Brazilian Percussion Community Workshop, inviting everyone to experience the joy of making music together. Whether you're an experienced percussionist or a complete beginner, you're welcome to join in. The workshop includes a brief history of the rhythm of the day and basic training. 6 p.m. Monday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $22 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tuesday, April 18On Tuesday, Eighties rock legend Billy Idol takes the stage at Hard Rock Live for a career-spanning performance. He'll be accompanied by his longtime band, including lead guitarist Steve Stevens, Idol's collaborator of more than 40 years. Idol is most famous for his chart-topping hits such as "White Wedding," "Rebel Yell," and "Mony Mony." In 2021, he released his latest EP, The Roadside, which features new material and marks his first release since 2014's Kings & Queens of the Underground. He followed that up with another EP, The Cage, which was released last year. 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $45 to $105 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, April 19Singer-songwriter Mac Ayres graces the stage at Revolution Live on Wednesday. The 26-year-old, self-taught Long Island native recently released Comfortable Enough, a 16-track R&B-tinged album. Marc Griffin of Vibe magazine praised the title track, describing it as "a full expression of moving forward beyond heartache and failed connection." The show also features performances by Tampa R&B singer Amaria and Broward-based producer Hush Forte. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $23 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Wednesday Dranoff2 Piano and the Arsht Center present Piano Slam, a spoken-word and poetry event where teenage poets will perform alongside classical musicians. Aspiring writers are welcome to pen their poetry and collaborate with poet Arsimmer McCoy, musical experts Piano Duo Spektra, and dance-funk band Afrobeta. This year's theme, "Hot Music. Hot Miami," encourages participants to showcase work that keeps them cool in an increasingly warming city. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Sophia Medina
Thursday, April 20Searching for hazy festivities to celebrate 4/20? Look no further than III Joints at Factory Town this Thursday, where a stacked lineup will light up four stages throughout the sprawling industrial complex. Local talent behind the decks includes Danny Daze, House of Pris, Saturnsarii, Shinobi, Will Buck, and more. The festivities also include a special 4/20 yoga session, a Reefer Theater short-film showcase, and plenty of munchies from local vendors. 3 p.m. Thursday, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 337th Ave., Hialeah; factorytown.com. Tickets cost $15.43 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
Experience an evening of dance, live music, poetry, and art at the Wolfsonian-FIU on Thursday. Stay On It, produced by IlluminArts and inspired by Roberto Lugo's mural on the museum's façade, will take over Tenth Street for a block party with live performances. The impressive lineup includes Grammy Award-winning baritone Kenneth Overton, conductor Jacomo Bairos, and the Peter London Global Dance Company. And don't miss the opening night of "Call and Response," a four-day pop-up installation of commemorative works created by artists from the Everglades Correctional Institute. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
PechaKucha, derived from the Japanese term for "chit chat," is a globally recognized storytelling platform available online and in person. Fortunately, Miami is among the 1,300 cities worldwide that host PechaKucha Night events. The first event of 2023 will take place on Thursday at the Art Lab at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus, featuring a lineup of local artists sharing compelling stories within a strict time limit of under seven minutes. Berwick Augustin, Darius Daughtry, Adrianna Foster, George Saavedra, and Juliana Tafur are among the talented individuals bravely scheduled to deliver their thought-provoking tales. 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Art Lab at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Building 1, Miami; pechakucha.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Friday, April 21Let's be honest, you probably don't know much about the rules of polo, and that's okay. The Beach Polo World Cup in Miami Beach is one of those events where people go to see and be seen rather than to become experts in the "sport of kings." The tournament takes place on Miami Beach, where eight teams compete for the grand prize. Although you can catch the matches for free from the beach, for the full polo experience, you'll want to be in the VIP seating, which offers shaded lounge areas, a full bar, and catering. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, at Collins Avenue between 21st and 22nd Streets, Miami Beach; miamipolocup.com. General admission is free; VIP tickets cost $110 to $650 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
On Friday, Drive-By Truckers will perform at the Culture Room. Although initially labeled as cowpunk, the band has since gained mainstream success under the more conventional Southern rock genre. Their latest album, Welcome 2 Club XIII, received favorable reviews since its release last year. According to Lee Zimmerman of American Songwriter, "Welcome 2 Club XIII stands as another triumph for a band that's never short when it comes to attaining a high bar." Alt-country singer-songwriter Lydia Loveless will open Friday's show. 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $48.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
You may not immediately recognize her name, but you likely have come across Esther Povitsky's work. The 35-year-old comedian has starred in popular shows such as Alone Together and Dollface and made guest appearances on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Love. Her special, Hot for My Name, debuted on Comedy Central in 2020. Povitsky will perform at the Miami Improv on Friday and Saturday, promising a night filled with laughter as she shares her unique perspective on the millennial experience, dating, and her very Polish name. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $25. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Saturday, April 22It's that time of year to show your support for your local record store. This Saturday, Record Store Day will be celebrated worldwide, including in South Florida, which is home to several outlets such as Technique Records, Radio-Active, Yesterday and Today, and We Got the Beats. Over in Little Haiti, Sweat Records will kick-start the festivities at its well-stocked shop. Alongside exclusive RSD releases, attendees can enjoy complimentary Deep Eddy canned cocktails, Topo Chico sparkling water, bites from O'Honey Sushi, and frozen treats from Yeti. The store has promised surprise merchandise drops, four-for-a-dollar records, and a raffle for a turntable and speaker system. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
The Boombox is hosting a 4/20 celebration two days late, as only stoners would do. On Saturday, head to SkateBird for the all-day event 422 at SkateBird, featuring hip-hop performances, DJs, and a second stage with Miami Community Radio's resident DJs. There also will be a skate competition hosted by Yoint County and a vendor market. Noon to midnight Saturday, at SkateBird, 533 NE 83rd St., El Portal; 305-603-8015; skatebirdmiami.com. Tickets cost $5 to $10 shotgun.live. Jose D. Duran
Join the Earth Love Festival on Saturday to support a worthy cause while showing your love for the planet we call home. This year's festival benefits Aguacate Sanctuary of Love Farm and Animal Rescues. You'll be able to connect with the environment through activities such as yoga, composting, dancing, educational panels, eco-friendly shopping, and more. There will be various projects and exhibitions for guests to learn about environmental conservation and wellness. Food vendors will be serving an abundance of delicious, plant-based bites to fuel your day. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Mango Grove, 18550 SW 134th Ave., Miami; aguacatewellness.com/earthlovefest2023. Tickets cost $15 to $33 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
While Earth Day is a great opportunity to give back, that doesn't mean you can't have some fun, too. On Saturday, Keep Florida Clean hosts the Kegkini Beach Cleanup — and yes, it's just as it sounds. If you're 21 or older, head to Virginia Key Beach Park and help clean up the beach. Afterward, enjoy complimentary beer, a raffle, food vendors, DJs, and art. Since this event focuses on keeping things clean, please bring a reusable 12-ounce cup. Additionally, you must sign a waiver in advance, available on the Eventbrite page. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Key Beach Dr., Miami; keepflclean.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
A few years ago, Tripping Animals Brewing began hosting the Irie Jungle Festival, a beer-soaked 4/20 celebration. Over the years, the festival has attracted some of the most prominent craft brewers in the nation, and 2023 looks set to continue that tradition. Attendees can expect to sample offerings from breweries such as 3 Sons, Angry Chair, Beer Zombies, Burley Oak, Great Notion, Human Robot, Lincoln's Beard, Odd by Nature, Phase Three, and Prison Pals. Meanwhile, vendors such as Yakitori Boy 305, Ted's Burgers, and Wolf of Tacos will offer tasty bites. Each attendee will receive a commemorative five-ounce glass, while VIP ticketholders also will receive a tote bag, Rastal Harmony glass, two bottles of the 2023 BA Imperial Stout, and early access to the festival. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Tripping Animals Brewing, 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral; 305-646-1339; trippinganimals.com. Tickets cost $75 to $150 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden