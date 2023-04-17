The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, April 17

Tuesday, April 18

Wednesday, April 19

click to enlarge III Joints at Factory Town: See Thursday Photo by Adinayev

Thursday, April 20

click to enlarge Outshine Film Festival: See Thursday Outshine Film Festival photo

click to enlarge Esther Povitsky at Miami Improv: See Friday Photo by Troy Conrad/Comedy Central

Friday, April 21

click to enlarge Irie Jungle Festival at Tripping Animals Brewing: See Saturday Photo by Nicole Danna

Saturday, April 22

click to enlarge Tarab Duende at Miami Beach Bandshell: See Sunday Photo by Omni-Kizzy Productions

Sunday, April 23

Miamibloco is more than just a music group; it's a community that spreads joy through the art of Afro-Brazilian percussion. On Monday, the collective hosts its, inviting everyone to experience the joy of making music together. Whether you're an experienced percussionist or a complete beginner, you're welcome to join in. The workshop includes a brief history of the rhythm of the day and basic training.On Tuesday, Eighties rock legendtakes the stage at Hard Rock Live for a career-spanning performance. He'll be accompanied by his longtime band, including lead guitarist Steve Stevens, Idol's collaborator of more than 40 years. Idol is most famous for his chart-topping hits such as "White Wedding," "Rebel Yell," and "Mony Mony." In 2021, he released his latest EP,, which features new material and marks his first release since 2014's. He followed that up with another EP,, which was released last year.Singer-songwritergraces the stage at Revolution Live on Wednesday. The 26-year-old, self-taught Long Island native recently released, a 16-track R&B-tinged album. Marc Griffin ofmagazine praised the title track, describing it as "a full expression of moving forward beyond heartache and failed connection." The show also features performances by Tampa R&B singer Amaria and Broward-based producer Hush Forte.On Wednesday Dranoff2 Piano and the Arsht Center present, a spoken-word and poetry event where teenage poets will perform alongside classical musicians. Aspiring writers are welcome to pen their poetry and collaborate with poet Arsimmer McCoy, musical experts Piano Duo Spektra, and dance-funk band Afrobeta. This year's theme, "Hot Music. Hot Miami," encourages participants to showcase work that keeps them cool in an increasingly warming city.Searching for hazy festivities to celebrate 4/20? Look no further thanat Factory Town this Thursday, where a stacked lineup will light up four stages throughout the sprawling industrial complex. Local talent behind the decks includes Danny Daze, House of Pris, Saturnsarii, Shinobi, Will Buck, and more. The festivities also include a special 4/20 yoga session, a Reefer Theater short-film showcase, and plenty of munchies from local vendors.Experience an evening of dance, live music, poetry, and art at the Wolfsonian-FIU on Thursday., produced by IlluminArts and inspired by Roberto Lugo's mural on the museum's façade, will take over Tenth Street for a block party with live performances. The impressive lineup includes Grammy Award-winning baritone Kenneth Overton, conductor Jacomo Bairos, and the Peter London Global Dance Company. And don't miss the opening night of "Call and Response," a four-day pop-up installation of commemorative works created by artists from the Everglades Correctional Institute.Thewill kick off Thursday, showcasing films that delve into the LGBTQ+ experience through April 30. The lineup includes several captivating films, such as the Indigo Girls documentary(April 21), the Belgian drama(April 22), Chilean-Serbian filmmaker Vuk Lungulov-Klotz's(April 23), and the Slovak historical drama(April 29). The festival will open Thursday with, a film by Andrew Durham that explores a father-daughter relationship in San Francisco during the 1970s and '80s. This year's 25th edition will feature more than 60 films that will be screened in person and online.PechaKucha, derived from the Japanese term for "chit chat," is a globally recognized storytelling platform available online and in person. Fortunately, Miami is among the 1,300 cities worldwide that hostevents. The first event of 2023 will take place on Thursday at the Art Lab at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus, featuring a lineup of local artists sharing compelling stories within a strict time limit of under seven minutes. Berwick Augustin, Darius Daughtry, Adrianna Foster, George Saavedra, and Juliana Tafur are among the talented individuals bravely scheduled to deliver their thought-provoking tales.Let's be honest, you probably don't know much about the rules of polo, and that's okay. Thein Miami Beach is one of those events where people go to see and be seen rather than to become experts in the "sport of kings." The tournament takes place on Miami Beach, where eight teams compete for the grand prize. Although you can catch the matches for free from the beach, for the full polo experience, you'll want to be in the VIP seating, which offers shaded lounge areas, a full bar, and catering.On Friday,will perform at the Culture Room. Although initially labeled as cowpunk, the band has since gained mainstream success under the more conventional Southern rock genre. Their latest album,, received favorable reviews since its release last year. According to Lee Zimmerman ofstands as another triumph for a band that's never short when it comes to attaining a high bar." Alt-country singer-songwriter Lydia Loveless will open Friday's show.You may not immediately recognize her name, but you likely have come acrosswork. The 35-year-old comedian has starred in popular shows such asandand made guest appearances on, and. Her special,, debuted on Comedy Central in 2020. Povitsky will perform at the Miami Improv on Friday and Saturday, promising a night filled with laughter as she shares her unique perspective on the millennial experience, dating, and her very Polish name.It's that time of year to show your support for your local record store. This Saturday,will be celebrated worldwide, including in South Florida, which is home to several outlets such as Technique Records, Radio-Active, Yesterday and Today, and We Got the Beats. Over in Little Haiti, Sweat Records will kick-start the festivities at its well-stocked shop. Alongside exclusive RSD releases, attendees can enjoy complimentary Deep Eddy canned cocktails, Topo Chico sparkling water, bites from O'Honey Sushi, and frozen treats from Yeti. The store has promised surprise merchandise drops, four-for-a-dollar records, and a raffle for a turntable and speaker system.The Boombox is hosting a 4/20 celebration two days late, as only stoners would do. On Saturday, head to SkateBird for the all-day eventat SkateBird, featuring hip-hop performances, DJs, and a second stage with Miami Community Radio's resident DJs. There also will be a skate competition hosted by Yoint County and a vendor market.Join theon Saturday to support a worthy cause while showing your love for the planet we call home. This year's festival benefits Aguacate Sanctuary of Love Farm and Animal Rescues. You'll be able to connect with the environment through activities such as yoga, composting, dancing, educational panels, eco-friendly shopping, and more. There will be various projects and exhibitions for guests to learn about environmental conservation and wellness. Food vendors will be serving an abundance of delicious, plant-based bites to fuel your day.While Earth Day is a great opportunity to give back, that doesn't mean you can't have some fun, too. On Saturday, Keep Florida Clean hosts the— and yes, it's just as it sounds. If you're 21 or older, head to Virginia Key Beach Park and help clean up the beach. Afterward, enjoy complimentary beer, a raffle, food vendors, DJs, and art. Since this event focuses on keeping things clean, please bring a reusable 12-ounce cup. Additionally, you must sign a waiver in advance, available on the Eventbrite page.A few years ago, Tripping Animals Brewing began hosting the, a beer-soaked 4/20 celebration. Over the years, the festival has attracted some of the most prominent craft brewers in the nation, and 2023 looks set to continue that tradition. Attendees can expect to sample offerings from breweries such as 3 Sons, Angry Chair, Beer Zombies, Burley Oak, Great Notion, Human Robot, Lincoln's Beard, Odd by Nature, Phase Three, and Prison Pals. Meanwhile, vendors such as Yakitori Boy 305, Ted's Burgers, and Wolf of Tacos will offer tasty bites. Each attendee will receive a commemorative five-ounce glass, while VIP ticketholders also will receive a tote bag, Rastal Harmony glass, two bottles of the 2023 BA Imperial Stout, and early access to the festival.Tarab is a genre of Arabic music known for evoking a mystical experience in its listeners. Duende is a traditional Spanish art form that encompasses flamenco. When combined, they create, a unique musical experience brought to life by Miami-based performer Tiffany Madera. Madera has partnered with the National Arab Orchestra to create an immersive musical journey that seamlessly weaves Egyptian dance and music while bridging folklore, history, and technology. Through this collaboration, audiences can expect a captivating experience that celebrates the fusion of cultural traditions.