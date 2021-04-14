The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Thursday, April 15

More than a century after his passing, Vincent van Gogh remains one of the art world's most enigmatic figures. So perhaps it should surprise no one that Van Gogh fever has seized the nation, with several immersive and interactive experiences taking place across the U.S. Opening Thursday, "Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience" is one of two limited-engagement events set to take place in Miami this year. The presentation at Ice Palace Studios promises to immerse the viewer in Van Gogh's work as they've never seen it before. Translation: Expect to encounter large-scale projections that will bring the Dutch painter's work to life. Opens Thursday, at Ice Palace Studios, 1400 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-347-7400; vangoghmiami.com. Tickets cost $37 to $94. Jose D. Duran

After a yearlong hiatus due to the pandemic, the Latin American Music Awards are back — and in a new city. Relocating from Los Angeles to South Florida at the BB&T Center, the sixth edition of the Latin AMAs will make up for lost time with a star-studded lineup, including Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Sofía Reyes, and an anticipated performance from Carrie Underwood and Spanish pop star David Bisbal. This year's nominees include Karol G, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Anuel AA, with the winners chosen by popular vote. Airs at 7 p.m. Thursday on Telemundo. Olivia McAuley

Every third Thursday of the month, the North Beach Bandshell hosts its North Beach Social concert series. This week, Rajesh Bhandari takes the stage. For more than 20 years now, Bhandari has been mastering the tabla, a twin hand drum that originated centuries ago in northern India. He has released several albums with various supporting musicians, and he even performed with Shakira at her Super Bowl halftime show in 2020. Singer, songwriter, and pianist Chantil Dukart opens the show with her unique blend of jazz, pop, and R&B. 7 p.m. Thursday, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Jeremy David

Friday, April 16

Star Wars fans unite on Friday at a galaxy not too far, far away at all. Join fans of the space opera as they take over Pinecrest Gardens for the three-day cosplay event Star Wars, Force in the Gardens, featuring costume contests, fan-art drawing classes for R2-D2, a screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, signature drinks in the Cypress Cantina, and rare and unique artifacts in the marketplace. Costumes are encouraged — but note that helmets are not allowed. 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org; Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

On Friday, Spam Allstars will perform at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden as part of the Garden After Dark concert series. The appearance marks Spam Allstars' first in-person concert in more than a year. The band is known for a unique sound that fuses influences from hip-hop, funk, reggae, soul, and electronica, and for its steadfast commitment to putting on a highly danceable show. Allstars leader Andrew Yeomanson (AKA DJ Le Spam) will spin from his vast vinyl collection before and after the band's performance. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com. Jeremy David

Miami rock outfit DeGreaser will celebrate its newest album release, Astrology 101, at Gramps on Friday night. The album, out on Starburn Industries, showcases frontman Ben Katzman's high-energy ethos, along with special appearances from high-caliber collaborators, including Collen Green and members of Potty Mouth. Joining the band for the event is Fat Tony, a Houston-based rapper who, like Katzman, is an Aries. 8 p.m. Friday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Saturday, April 17

Billed as "Miami's biggest inflatable extravaganza," Blowfish returns to the Wharf Miami on Saturday with over 1,000 inflatables of all shapes and sizes. The family-friendly event — at least until sundown — also features CO2 cannons and costumed characters. Plenty of drink specials are available for adults, including the $10 "Blowfish Punch" and $25 bottles of Côtes de Provence rosé from noon to 4 p.m. On-site food options include the Chicken Spot, Spris Artisan Pizza, and La Santa Taqueria. Noon Saturday, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

In preparation for Miami's favorite holidays, Florida native, Chicago-based comedian Franco Harris brings his Fresh AF Comedy Tour to the Miami Improv on Saturday. This performance is being presented as a 420 celebration: As part of the larger Fresh Drunk Stoned collective, it stays true to its name by featuring high-energy, irreverent humor from a rotating cast of comedians from across the nation. Harris and Blake Woodrow headline the Miami iteration, with Phil Isme taking over hosting duties. 4:20 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Improv Comedy Club, 3450 NW 83rd Ave. Suite 224, Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Jeremy David

Sunday, April 18

Two worlds collide on Sundaym thanks to the O, Miami Poetry Festival's Aves y Poesia. This early-morning workshop, led by wildlife and conservation biologist Natalie Mahomar and presented in Spanish, guides attendees through bird watching, followed by a poetry writing session inspired by nature and the attendees' new knowledge thereof. Tickets include an official festival bag, a loaned pair of binoculars for the duration of the workshop, notebooks, and waterproof ink pencils so guests can carry on their adventures with birds and poetry long after the experience. 7:30 a.m. Sunday, at A.D. Barnes Park, 3401 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; omiami.org. Tickets cost $5 to $25 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

With more than 50 participating local artisans, small businesses, and restaurants, Tropical Flea pops up at Ace Props + Studios on Sunday. The event, hosted by the Prism Creative Group, aims to celebrate South Floridian creators and their vintage, repurposed, and handmade treasures, including Naan Indian Eats for the foodies, Botanical Daydreamer for the vintage thrifters, and Aurora Skyn for the beauty gurus. Previously, Prism was behind the popular Miami Flea in the A+E District, so expect the same hip yet family-friendly environment. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Ace Props + Studios, 398 NE 78th St., Miami; Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Lagniappe continues to be a great place to catch a set from one of Miami's numerous, highly talented jazz musicians. Inside, it's an intimate wine bar with comfortable seating, moody lighting, and an excellent sound system. The backyard, meanwhile, is a sprawling maze of tables that lends itself to chats with friends that last for hours. Every Sunday night, Lagniappe hosts drummer and composer Rodolfo Zuniga, one of the hardest-working musicians in South Florida, along with his band. The Costa Rican native has toured the U.S. and Europe extensively, and his sets range from cool and collected to ballistic rhythms, featuring a who's who of Miami's jazz scene. 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0108; lagniappehouse.com; Admission is free. Jeremy David

Monday, April 19

In Spanish, the word "tortillera" is often used as a pejorative against lesbians. On Monday, Cuban-American poet Caridad Moro-Gronlier will reclaim this loaded word and celebrate the release of her debut collection of poems, Tortillera. Gronlier, whose work deals with the Cuban-American, lesbian, and human experience, has been nominated for three Pushcart Prizes and is an English professor at Florida International University and Miami Dade College. This virtual event will include readings from Gronlier and several of her friends: Mia Leonin, Alexandra Regalado, Emma Trelles, Elisa Albo, among others. 7 to 8 p.m.; thebetsyhotel.com. Admission is free. Jeremy David

Tuesday, April 20

III Points isn't happening until October, but you can celebrate 420 with its hazier sibling, III Joints, on Tuesday. The annual marijuana event returns at Space Park with three areas of music featuring 20 local acts. Expect everything from disco, left-field house, and psychedelic sounds. There will also be an ambient space area where partygoers can sprawl while watching projections set to music. Bar Lab will be on-site whipping up CBD-based cocktails, plus plenty of food options to slake those munchies. 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday, at Space Park, 298 NE 61 St., Miami; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via eventbrite.com, $20 at the door. Jose D. Duran

Coyo Taco celebrates all things marijuana with a special edition of Walshy Fire's weekly Rum & Bass party in the infamous speakeasy behind the Wynwood taqueria. DJs Kyle Desouza, Slim City, Sex Ed, and, of course, Walshy Fire are on the smoking lineup. The party, as always, is free, and while guests wait to head in, they can spin a prize wheel for a chance to win favors like a "spice" grinder, rolling papers, and a branded lighter. 9 p.m. Tuesday, at Coyo Taco 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, April 21

Dušan Makejev's 1971 film WR: Mysteries of the Organism is a challenging, historically significant piece of erotic cinema that explores the relationship between sexuality and communism. It's one part fiction, one part documentary, utilizing an unconventional blend of vintage footage and the fictional narrative of a young girl's sexual awakening. It also heavily places hefty importance on the life and work of psychoanalyst Wilhelm Reich. O Cinema South Beach will screen this vital piece of Yugoslavian erotic cinema for one night only. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471- 3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $10. Jeremy David