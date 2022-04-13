The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, April 14

Calling all beer fans! Head to Wynwood Walls on Thursday to sample the wares from over two dozen local, regional, and national breweries. Veritage Miami's Craft Beer Tasting will pour out sudsy brews from Unbranded Brewing Co., Cerveceria La Tropical, Shojo Beer Company, Tripping Animals Brewing, Barrel of Monks Brewing, and more. Soak up the beer with food offerings from Unbranded Smokehouse, We Shuckin' Southern Eatery, Mr. Baguette, Bolivar Restaurant Bar Lounge, Old Lisbon, and more. 7 p.m. Thursday, at Wynwood Walls, 2520 NW Second Ave., Miami; veritagemiami.com. Tickets cost $100 to $135. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Yes, Chris Rock got slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars. Let's move on. Rock makes his way to Hard Rock Live on Thursday and Friday as part of his Ego Death World Tour, his first stand-up tour in five years. After a long break from the comedy circuit, he's bound to have an overload of comedic content to create a night of entertaining jokes and laughter. The evening is a phone-free event, meaning attendees are required to secure their phones inside a Yondr case during the performance. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 305-797-5531; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $78.25 to $208.25 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina

click to enlarge Hump! Film Festival: See Friday Photo by Rachel Robinson

Friday, April 15

Pérez Art Museum Miami's newest exhibition, "Marisol and Warhol Take New York," explores the rise of two of pop art's most influential figures. Both artists held a central position in the scene and its rising popularity in the early 1960s. The exhibition takes a closer look at Marisol and Andy Warhol's friendship and artistic expression during an eight-year space, from 1960 to 1968, while examining their influence on one another's work. On view through September 5, at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $16. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Columnist and podcaster Dan Savage has made a career of being frank when it comes to talking about sex. So it's only natural that he's brought that same attitude to the silver screen. Starting on Friday, the 17th-annual Hump! Film Festival returns to O Cinema South Beach, featuring a collection of sex-positive shorts personally curated by Savage. The films explore sexual expressions with a variety of body sizes, shapes, ages, colors, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday through Thursday, at O Cinema, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; ocinema.org. Tickets cost $25. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Friday, Justin Vernon's indie-folk outfit Bon Iver stops at the FPL Solar Amphitheater. The band's most recent album, 2019's I, I, was released to critical acclaim and nominated for the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album in 2020. Vernon is perhaps best known to mainstream audiences for his collaborations with Taylor Swift on her albums Folklore and Evermore. Opening Friday's show is R&B musician Dijon. 7:30 p.m. Friday, at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550. Tickets cost $29.50 to $119.50 via livenation.com. Sophia Medina

click to enlarge Demetri Martin at the Parker: See Friday Photo courtesy of Broward Center

Music enthusiasts can enjoy a nice cold beer as they witness an immersive performance at New World Symphony's Beer and Brass. The New World Center will transform itself into a brewery for a night as attendees partake in a recital of NWS' brass fellows. Guests have the opportunity to indulge in a flight of beers from Veza Sur Brewing and will receive their very own souvenir cups offered on a first-come, first-served basis. 7:30 p.m. Friday, New World Center, 500 17th S.t, Miami Beach; 305-673-3330; nws.edu. Tickets cost $40. Sophia Medina

Comedian Demetri Martin brings his deadpan delivery to the Parker on Friday as part of his I Feel Funny Tour. A former contributor to The Daily Show, Martin hosted the short-lived Comedy Central sketch show Important Things with Demetri Martin. His initial breakthrough came after winning the Perrier Comedy Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2003. 8 p.m. Friday, at the Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $27.50 to $47.50 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran

Saturday, April 16

Join the first-annual Doggizen Food Fest, a food event made especially for dogs, at the InterContinental Miami on Saturday. Attendees will explore the world of dog food, in the form of dog-friendly treats and snacks. For the human palate, there will be special cocktails at the hotel's bar, as well as pizza from II Maestro Pizzaiolo for pet owners to enjoy. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at InterContinental Miami, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-577-1000; icmiamihotel.com. Admission is free for humans; tickets cost $18 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

What could be better than trivia and drag? Every Saturday, Tobacco Road by Kush hosts Drag Trivia Happy Hour. Queen Blamie is ready to challenge your group on all things pop culture, literature, and history. Plus, you'll have some fun happy-hour cocktails to choose from, like the "Blamie on the Ah-Ah-Alcohol," which combines Skyy vodka, passionfruit, lime, simple syrup, and ginger beer. 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Tobacco Road by Kush, 650 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-703-3120; kushhospitality.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Lil Durk at FPL Solar Amphitheater: See Monday Photo courtesy of Alamo Records

Sunday, April 17

It's springtime in Miami, and Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden is in full bloom. On Sunday, pack up the kids and head to the majestic gardens for the Bunny Hoppening. Fairchild will celebrate the Easter holiday with egg hunts, train rides, lawn games, and more. Don't worry, adults; you haven't been forgotten. Those over 21 can imbibe on mimosas and chocolate martinis while the little ones look for eggs. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $11.95 to $24.95. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Monday, April 18

The climax of Miami Tech Month kicks off on Monday when eMerge Americas takes over the Miami Beach Convention Center for two days of startup pitches and venture-capital investments. Long before Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tried to turn Miami into a tech hub, eMerge launched in 2014, bringing attention to South Florida startups. This year's speakers include Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. But the highlight will be the keynote speaker, 23-time tennis Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. Monday and Tuesday, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; emergeamericas.com. Tickets cost $425 to $1,595. Jose D. Duran

Chicago rapper Lil Durk takes the stage at the FPL Solar Amphitheater on Monday as part of the 7220 Tour. Lil Durk is considered one of the forefathers of the Chicago drill movement that went on to influence a generation of rappers. Last month, he released his seventh album, 7220, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200. The record features collaborations with Future, Gunna, and country singer Morgan Wallen. 8 p.m. Monday, at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550. Tickets cost $25 to $69.50 via livenation.com. Jose D. Duran

Tuesday, April 19

The Florida Grand Opera's Community Conversations bring together artists, social activists, and community members. On Monday, FGO partners with the Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach Pride, and the SAVE Foundation to discuss equality and inclusion. The main conversation centers on Gregory Spears' opera Fellow Travelers, which focuses on the McCarthy era of the 1950s and the "lavender scare," which brought on mass firings of gay people. 6:30 p.m. Monday, at Art Deco Museum, 1001 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-672-2014; mdpl.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Tuesday, Time Out Market hosts Sips and More Sips: Natty Wine Battle, an event to teach guests how to detect a truly natural wine. The tasting, which includes a flight of three pairs of wines, will be led by Vinya Wine's Allegra Angelo. As you enjoy the delicate notes of the fruit of the vine, Angelo will guide you through how to recognize high-quality wine by its aroma and flavor. 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, at Time Out Market Miami, 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeoutmarket.com. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

click to enlarge III Joints at Space Park: See Wednesday Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Wednesday, April 20

Beer has now become an official week-holder in the Magic City. The inaugural Miami Beer Week celebrates the city's still-growing beer scene. From April 20 to May 1, a series of curated beer events will take place at different parts of the city. Each showcase will expose attendees to not only some of the best craft beers but also delicious cuisine. Festivities kick off on Wednesday at Kush Wynwood with a launch party to celebrate the start of the event. Wednesday through May 1, at various locations; miamibeerevents.com. Sophia Medina

Celebrate 4/20 when III Joints returns to Space Park on Wednesday. Helping set the pot-laden mood is a lineup that includes Andres Line, Bakker, Danyelino, Layla Benitez, Nii Tei, Romulo De Castillo, Ms. Mada, and Will Buck. To elevate the experience, Space Park will have local vendors selling drinks and bites for attendees to indulge in. 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Space Park, 298 NE 61st St., Miami; spaceparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

Yamandu Costa is a four-time Latin Grammy nominee and the Brazilian seven-string guitar virtuoso whose performances dazzle crowds the world over. On Wednesday, don't miss the opportunity to see his talent in person during an intimate concert at the Faena Theater. Costa is known for reviving the Brazilian guitar, and he's considered one of the best guitarists in the world. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5742; faenatheater.com. Tickets cost $55 to $200. Ashley-Anna Aboreden