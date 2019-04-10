The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Unfortunately, you won't be seeing Pink Floyd live in Miami (or anywhere else, for that matter) anytime soon. But you can catch one of the most awesome rock films on Earth this Thursday when the Fillmore morphs into a movie theater. Pink Floyd's The Wall will show on a big screen at the venue for all to enjoy. Unlike most movie theaters, where viewers yell at you for making a peep, there will probably be some sing-alongs at this shindig. 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $10 to $60.

Weeks after the Citadel opened in Little River and the Lincoln Eatery debuted in South Beach, yet another food hall is ready for business. Yumbrella, led by food truck organizer and restaurateur Steve Simon, is now open in South Miami. The name pays tribute to a South Miami food hall that thrived more than four decades ago. The premise at the modern-day Yumbrella is the same, uniting a handful of popular Miami eateries, including King of Racks BBQ, Dr. Limon, and a concept by chef Adrianne Calvo of Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar. Located in the Shops at Sunset Place, the 6,500-square-foot space includes seven stalls, a stage for music and performances, and a private room for events. 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 305-397-8499. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Friday

Another Ultra is coming this week! But don't worry, downtown residents, there is no EDM involved in this one. Ultracon of South Florida will offer three glorious days of cosplay opportunities and lovely guests. Among the cool peeps you can meet are The Walking Dead's Lew Temple, Hasbro toy designer Ron A. Rudat, and Batman and Bill's Athena Finger. Friday through Sunday at Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $15 to $150 via ultraconofsouthflorida.com.

Even if you're not familiar with EyeHateGod, you can probably guess at least one thing about the band: It doesn't play a lot of churches. The New Orleans-bred sludge-rock group has been rockin' since 1988. The band has persevered through run-ins with the law and member deaths, but in its current four-piece state, it is a force to be reckoned with. In addition to listening to the group's classic 1990 album, In the Name of Suffering, make sure to jam out to some of the newer stuff too, including 2004's self-titled LP, to get pumped for this one. 7 p.m. Friday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via ticketfly.com.

Saturday

Boasting the best and brightest in the Latin realm, the MiamiBash megaconcert is sponsored by the folks at Nuevo Zol 106.7 FM. Among the stars you'll see jammin' live are Anuel, Carlos Vives, Manuel Turizo, Lunay, Farruko, and CNCO. 7 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $45 to $449 via ticketmaster.com.

The Bass' exhibit "Campo Abierto," which translates to "open field," examines a number of landscapes — from social to environmental — in artist Sheila Hicks' illustrious career. The show kicks off Friday with an artist reception from 6 to 8 p.m., where you can mingle with Hicks and get answers to any artsy questions you might have. With several colorful large-format installations, this show is truly an experience like no other. Friday through September 29 at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thebass.org. General admission costs $10; discounts are available.

April 13 is Ex-Spouse Day. Boo. It's also Record Store Day. Hooray! Among the independent record shops you can support this Saturday is our very own Sweat Records. In addition to offering specials galore, Sweat will host DJ sets by Pam Jones and Oly (among others), performances by Suzi Analogue and Butterfly Snapple, and even a Tito's vodka-sampling session from 2 to 4 p.m. If you've been storing up your love for your favorite record store, this is the day to let it shine. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free.

The Electric Pickle is set to shut down in a couple of months, but at least it lived to see double digits. The renowned nightclub will turn ten years old this weekend. The spot has been a go-to for yummy cocktails and late-night debauchery for practically all of Miami's nightlife-loving locals. To celebrate, Detroit's Moodymann will headline. If you haven't caught his techno/house goodness that absolutely keeps it real, now is the time. Will Renuart, Tomas C, and Captain Ridiculous will rock the house till 5 a.m.-ish too. 10 p.m. Saturday at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 via residentadvisor.net.

Opera Italiana Is in the Air, an outdoor event presenting world-class musicians, will stage a show in New York's Central Park in July, but before then, Miamians will get a performance in Regatta Park. Among the free opera goodness are the Opera Italiana Symphony Orchestra, conducted by M.O. Alvise Casellati, and the sounds of soprano Davinia Rodriguez and tenor Vincenzo Costanzo, singing for the first time together. 8 p.m. Saturday in Regatta Park, 2699 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove; operaitalianaisintheair.com. Admission is free.

Reminder: Humans are destroying the Earth. The Greenshorts Film Fest zooms in on the issues plaguing our globe, from pollution to illegal wildlife trafficking to coral bleaching, through a variety of student films stemming from the NY Wild Film Festival. Greenshorts provides opportunities to learn more about what other communities are facing and what's affecting us directly, so check out the offerings, including Sarah Topf's short Adapting to Red Tide in Florida. 5 p.m. Saturday at Bill Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Dr., Coral Gables; greenshortsfilmfestival.com. Admission is free.

Calling all green thumbs: The 40th-annual Spring Plant Sale is set to happen this weekend at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. Gardeners can scoop up a number of rare floral finds. In addition to the plants for sale, there will food trucks, live tunes, cooking demonstrations, a beer garden, plant lectures, and an artisan marketplace to help the day blossom. 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; fairchildgarden.org. Admission costs $25 for adults; discounts are available.

Sunday

Game of Thrones is finally back in all its violent glory. To celebrate, O, Miami Poetry Festival will host My Watch Has Ended, a Game of Thrones watch party at Gramps. Before the big final-season premiere airs, there will be a special community reading, paying tribute to everyone's favorite fallen GOT characters. All attendees will also receive a "House Gator" shirt. Winter is officially here. 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP at eventbrite.com.

One of Miami's favorite alternative flea markets has a new home. The Black Market has made the move to Las Rosas, where it will reside the second Sunday of each month. For the April 14 affair, Shadow Reborn, Analog, Ex Isles, and Lone Wold will perform. Also expect drag shows by Opulence, Grace St. Clair, and others. But don't spend all of your energy shaking your ass to the entertainment — you'll want to shop for some jewelry, bath products, zines, and vinyl as well. 6 p.m. Sunday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Visit any Tap 42 location, including Coral Gables, Midtown, and Aventura, for the restaurant's weekend brunch, which offers drink specials and music. Enjoy favorites such as chicken and waffles; the hangover sandwich, made with avocado, a sunny-side-up egg, hash browns, and truffle aioli; and the chocolate banana French toast, drizzled with warm maple syrup and sprinkled with powdered sugar. In addition to offering a $20 bottomless drink option, which includes mimosas, bloody marys, and Funky Buddha's Floridian beer, the restaurant also pours more than 40 beers on tap. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at various Tap 42 locations; tap42.com.

Monday

Are you a "murderino"? That's what fans of the popular true-crime podcast My Favorite Murder call themselves. If that's you, check out My Favorite Worder: MurderinO, Miami — a gathering cohosted by the Great Escape Room Miami and O, Miami Poetry Festival. As part of the event, you'll chat about the latest happenings and write some poetry with fellow murderinos. As a bonus, if you want to go early or stay late, you'll get a discount on an escape room. 6 p.m. Monday at the Great Escape Room Miami, 2315 S. LeJeune Rd., #200, Coral Gables. Admission is free, but a donation of $1 to $10 via eventbrite.com is suggested.

Adela Alcantara was hesitant to get back into the restaurant business. After starting operations out of a laundromat in 1989 and opening seven restaurants across Miami-Dade, Alcantara sold her Honduran restaurant empire, Adelita's, in 2011. The new incarnation of Adelita's Café in Little Haiti sees Alcantara and her daughter Reina Cartagena re-creating Central American classics on their own terms. On the menu, the baleada is a must for any fan of Honduran cuisine. The soft, thick taco is stuffed with beans, cream cheese, and a choice of beef, eggs, plantains, or other fillings. It's served with a side of pupusas — handmade corn tortillas stuffed with Honduran cheese — and coleslaw containing Adelita's signature hot sauce. 6820 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-238-7882. Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tuesday

Don't be fooled by all the pricey new shops you see in Wynwood — its history runs deep. In 1917, the neighborhood was called Wynwood Park. In the '50s, it was Little San Juan. The immersive theater experience Wynwood Stories, curated by Juggerknot Theatre Company, takes folks to places in time along "bus routes 2 and 32." Tickets include complimentary Drake's vodka and Coconut Cartel beverages. 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami. Tickets cost $75 via thewynwoodstories.com.

The South Beach vegetarian and vegan gastropub Soul Tavern is celebrating spring with its Soulstice Pizza pop-up, offering more than a dozen pizza options. The eatery's pop-up menu will be available during lunch and dinner for dine-in and delivery, with buy-one-get-one-half-off specials Wednesdays. As Soul Tavern's fresh, made-in-house pizza has been a consistent standout, owner Jason Gordon said the three-month pop-up menu might be a prelude to a freestanding pizzeria. The menu lists 18 personal 14-inch pizzas, which can be made gluten-free or vegan. 1801 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-925-0799; soulsticepizza.com.

Wednesday

One rockin' lady is responsible for awesome art exhibits across the United States. Her name is Naomi Beckwith. Among the culturally vital exhibits she has curated over the years at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Philadelphia's Institute of Contemporary Art, and Harlem's Studio Museum are "The Freedom Principle" and "30 Seconds Off an Inch." She has brought together and magnified some of the most powerful items in black culture and will talk about her work this Wednesday. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.