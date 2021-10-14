Support Us

The Ten Best Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Miami

October 14, 2021 8:00AM

Looking to do something with the kids for Halloween? Photo courtesy of Zoo Miami
Halloween events and parades can be a bit of a gamble for families. Some costumed characters will be a bit too scary for kids — and in Miami, some too sexy. No parents want to see their child traumatized. They probably don't want to explain why the nurse is barely wearing any clothes either. And so New Times —  purveyors of clean, wholesome fun — put together this list of family-friendly Halloween events in Miami.
The Miami Seaquarium's Flipper show gets a Spooky Fiesta theme in late October.
Happy Hauntings at Miami Seaquarium

That scurvy Tursi the Terrible is looking to steal treasure because pirates gonna pirate. Help capture Tursi and find the key to buried treasure at Miami Seaquarium's Top Deck Pirate Adventure, and then take the kids trick-or-treating at Sharky's Sweet Tooth Stations to celebrate. No trip to the Seaquarium is complete without a Flipper sighting, so you'll want to take in Flipper's Spooky Fiesta show as well. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, October 23-31, at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705; miamiseaquarium.com. Tickets cost $44.99 to $54.99.
Flamingo Gardens is the place for your hayride needs this fall.
Harvest Festival at Flamingo Gardens

It doesn't get much more fall than hayrides. And on weekends in October, you and the fam can enjoy this fall tradition in an untraditional fall setting. Ride around this botanical garden and wildlife sanctuary — home to flamingos and alligators — and enjoy scavenger hunts and character meet-and-greets. Each weekend has its own theme, culminating with a Halloween weekend celebration where you can take pics with creepy critters and watch a circus performance. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through October 31, at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie; 954-473-2955; flamingogardens.org. Tickets cost $15.95 to $21.95.
In addition to acrobatics, the Haunted Circus includes a maze, pumpkin carving and tarot card reading.
The Haunted Circus at Tropical Park

Legend has it that the haunted traveling circus can’t rest until the mad ringmaster finds his acrobat bae, who mysteriously vanished. Guests are invited to watch the circus show — held every two hours — and then visit various tents — each with its own challenge — to solve the mystery. Other activities include a maze, petting zoo, tarot card reading, pumpkin carving, and photo zones. Expect a vibe that's more mysterious than murderous. 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, through October 31, at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; 305-392-2255; hauntedcircusmiami.com. Tickets cost $37 to $57.
Dress like your dog at Howl-O-Ween and compete in the best group costume category.
Howl-O-Ween at Pinecrest Gardens

You're encouraged to bring your whole family to this 11th-annual event, including those family members with four legs. Hosted by Miami-based animal rescue Paws4You, Howl-O-Ween features a dog agility course, Kids Zone, pumpkin patch, and costume contests. The three categories are best small dog costume, big dog costume, and, for those who want to dress up with their doggo, group costume. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 30, at Pinecrest Gardens., 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $8 to $10 via eventbrite.com.

Pumpkin Patch at Pinto's Farm

Contrary to what some might think, the pumpkin patch isn't just for influencers looking to get in their fall photo ops. There's plenty of family fun to be hand. We suggest the pumpkin patch at Pinto's Farm, where admission includes a tractor ride, pony rides, farm animals, and one free pumpkin. 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through October 31, at Pinto's Farm, 14890 SW 216th St., Miami; 305-878-4662; pintosfarms.com. Tickets cost $27.99.

Spooky Science Month at Miami Children's Museum

Bring your lil' mad scientists to the museum during the month of October for Halloween-themed STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) activities. They can create their own monsters and let them fly in the wind tunnel, experiment with glowing chemical reactions in the blacklight lab, and create silhouettes in the art studio. On weekends, they can watch the museum's theater troupe put on its rock musical, The Monsters Under My Bed. The museum will offer trick-or-treating as well Halloween weekend. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, October 31, at Miami Children's Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; 305-373-5437; miamichildrensmuseum.org. Tickets cost $15 to $22 via etix.com.
Both performers and audience members have been known to dress up for the annual Spooky Symphony.
Spooky Symphony at Miami-Dade County Auditorium

Movie buffs and Halloween lovers alike will enjoy this annual free concert, which features the Alhambra Orchestra and Greater Miami Youth Symphony playing popular movie themes (think Star Wars and Jurassic Park) and eerie classics. Feel free to dress up in costume. Many of the performers on stage will. 4 p.m. Sunday, October 24, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-547-5414;
miamidadecountyauditorium.org. Admission is free.
The world's most famous vampire, Dracula, serves as the ringmaster during the 90-minute Vampire Circus show.
The Vampire Circus

So it turns out vampires make pretty great acrobats. We shouldn't be surprised. They have superpowers, after all. That has to come in handy during this Dracula-hosted circus show, which sees vampires perform impressive feats of strength and balance. You could even call some of the routines death-defying — you know, if not for the whole eternal life thing. Through Sunday, October 31, Biscayne Boulevard and NE 199th Street, Aventura; 786-328-6159; thevampirecircus.com. Tickets cost $29.99 to $89.99 via eventbrite.com.
Bring a wand to the Witches of Westward event or buy one at the on-site witch stores.
Witches of Westward at Miami Springs Woman's Clubhouse

The Miami Springs Woman's Club is breaking out the brooms and pointy hats for this witch-themed gathering. Expect a magical high tea, storytelling, crafts, and games — courtesy of the costumed club members. You can also get in some shopping while you're there at the Witches' Bootique, The Green Witch Botanical, Wicked Sweet Treats, and the Westward Wand Co. for all your witchy needs. 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 23, and Sunday, October 24, at Miami Springs Woman's Clubhouse, 200 Westward Dr., Miami Springs; 305-887-5132; mswomansclub.com. Tickets cost $8 to $11 via eventbrite.com.
A big part of the appeal of Zoo Boo is that the Zoo Miami animals get to partake in the Halloween festivities.
Zoo Boo at Zoo Miami

This is the only place in Miami where you'll see hippos bob for pumpkins this Halloween. And they're not the only zoo animals partaking in the spooky holiday either. Zoo Boo has festive treats and activities planned for its tigers, kangaroos, elephants, and orangutans as well. The kids also won't leave empty-handed. They can trick-or-treat in costume at Zoo Boo and make Halloween crafts. 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 30, and Sunday, October 31, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 St., Miami; 305-255-5551; zoomiami.org. Tickets cost $18.95 to $22.95.
Luis Gomez left his life in Chicago to backpack around the world and has since dedicated himself to freelance writing, with Miami now his home base. You can read about his global adventures on his travel blog, Extra Underwear.

