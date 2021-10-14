The Ten Best Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Miami

Happy Hauntings at Miami SeaquariumThat scurvy Tursi the Terrible is looking to steal treasure because pirates gonna pirate. Help capture Tursi and find the key to buried treasure at Miami Seaquarium's Top Deck Pirate Adventure, and then take the kids trick-or-treating at Sharky's Sweet Tooth Stations to celebrate. No trip to the Seaquarium is complete without a Flipper sighting, so you'll want to take in Flipper's Spooky Fiesta show as well. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, October 23-31, at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705; miamiseaquarium.com. Tickets cost $44.99 to $54.99.
Harvest Festival at Flamingo GardensIt doesn't get much more fall than hayrides. And on weekends in October, you and the fam can enjoy this fall tradition in an untraditional fall setting. Ride around this botanical garden and wildlife sanctuary — home to flamingos and alligators — and enjoy scavenger hunts and character meet-and-greets. Each weekend has its own theme, culminating with a Halloween weekend celebration where you can take pics with creepy critters and watch a circus performance. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through October 31, at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie; 954-473-2955; flamingogardens.org. Tickets cost $15.95 to $21.95.
The Haunted Circus at Tropical ParkLegend has it that the haunted traveling circus can’t rest until the mad ringmaster finds his acrobat bae, who mysteriously vanished. Guests are invited to watch the circus show — held every two hours — and then visit various tents — each with its own challenge — to solve the mystery. Other activities include a maze, petting zoo, tarot card reading, pumpkin carving, and photo zones. Expect a vibe that's more mysterious than murderous. 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, through October 31, at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; 305-392-2255; hauntedcircusmiami.com. Tickets cost $37 to $57.
Howl-O-Ween at Pinecrest GardensYou're encouraged to bring your whole family to this 11th-annual event, including those family members with four legs. Hosted by Miami-based animal rescue Paws4You, Howl-O-Ween features a dog agility course, Kids Zone, pumpkin patch, and costume contests. The three categories are best small dog costume, big dog costume, and, for those who want to dress up with their doggo, group costume. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 30, at Pinecrest Gardens., 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $8 to $10 via eventbrite.com.
Pumpkin Patch at Pinto's FarmContrary to what some might think, the pumpkin patch isn't just for influencers looking to get in their fall photo ops. There's plenty of family fun to be hand. We suggest the pumpkin patch at Pinto's Farm, where admission includes a tractor ride, pony rides, farm animals, and one free pumpkin. 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through October 31, at Pinto's Farm, 14890 SW 216th St., Miami; 305-878-4662; pintosfarms.com. Tickets cost $27.99.
Spooky Science Month at Miami Children's MuseumBring your lil' mad scientists to the museum during the month of October for Halloween-themed STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) activities. They can create their own monsters and let them fly in the wind tunnel, experiment with glowing chemical reactions in the blacklight lab, and create silhouettes in the art studio. On weekends, they can watch the museum's theater troupe put on its rock musical, The Monsters Under My Bed. The museum will offer trick-or-treating as well Halloween weekend. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, October 31, at Miami Children's Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; 305-373-5437; miamichildrensmuseum.org. Tickets cost $15 to $22 via etix.com.
Spooky Symphony at Miami-Dade County AuditoriumMovie buffs and Halloween lovers alike will enjoy this annual free concert, which features the Alhambra Orchestra and Greater Miami Youth Symphony playing popular movie themes (think Star Wars and Jurassic Park) and eerie classics. Feel free to dress up in costume. Many of the performers on stage will. 4 p.m. Sunday, October 24, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-547-5414;
miamidadecountyauditorium.org. Admission is free.