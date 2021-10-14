The Ten Best Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Miami

click to enlarge The Miami Seaquarium's Flipper show gets a Spooky Fiesta theme in late October. Photo courtesy of Miami Seaquarium

Happy Hauntings at Miami Seaquarium

click to enlarge Flamingo Gardens is the place for your hayride needs this fall. Photo courtesy of Flamingo Gardens

Harvest Festival at Flamingo Gardens

click to enlarge In addition to acrobatics, the Haunted Circus includes a maze, pumpkin carving and tarot card reading. Photo courtesy of Haunted Circus Miami

The Haunted Circus at Tropical Park

click to enlarge Dress like your dog at Howl-O-Ween and compete in the best group costume category. Photo by Pilar Andujar

Howl-O-Ween at Pinecrest Gardens

Pumpkin Patch at Pinto's Farm

Spooky Science Month at Miami Children's Museum

click to enlarge Both performers and audience members have been known to dress up for the annual Spooky Symphony. Photo courtesy of the Alhambra Orchestra

Spooky Symphony at Miami-Dade County Auditorium

click to enlarge The world's most famous vampire, Dracula, serves as the ringmaster during the 90-minute Vampire Circus show. Photo courtesy of Live305 Entertainment

The Vampire Circus

click to enlarge Bring a wand to the Witches of Westward event or buy one at the on-site witch stores. Photo by Fabian Perez-Crespo

Witches of Westward at Miami Springs Woman's Clubhouse

click to enlarge A big part of the appeal of Zoo Boo is that the Zoo Miami animals get to partake in the Halloween festivities. Photo courtesy of Zoo Miami

Zoo Boo at Zoo Miami

Halloween events and parades can be a bit of a gamble for families. Some costumed characters will be a bit too scary for kids — and in Miami, some too sexy. No parents want to see their child traumatized. They probably don't want to explain why the nurse is barely wearing any clothes either. And so— purveyors of clean, wholesome fun — put together this list of family-friendly Halloween events in Miami.That scurvy Tursi the Terrible is looking to steal treasure because pirates gonna pirate. Help capture Tursi and find the key to buried treasure at Miami Seaquarium's Top Deck Pirate Adventure, and then take the kids trick-or-treating at Sharky's Sweet Tooth Stations to celebrate. No trip to the Seaquarium is complete without a Flipper sighting, so you'll want to take in Flipper's Spooky Fiesta show as well.It doesn't get much more fall than hayrides. And on weekends in October, you and the fam can enjoy this fall tradition in an untraditional fall setting. Ride around this botanical garden and wildlife sanctuary — home to flamingos and alligators — and enjoy scavenger hunts and character meet-and-greets. Each weekend has its own theme, culminating with a Halloween weekend celebration where you can take pics with creepy critters and watch a circus performance.Legend has it that the haunted traveling circus can’t rest until the mad ringmaster finds his acrobat bae, who mysteriously vanished. Guests are invited to watch the circus show — held every two hours — and then visit various tents — each with its own challenge — to solve the mystery. Other activities include a maze, petting zoo, tarot card reading, pumpkin carving, and photo zones. Expect a vibe that's more mysterious than murderous.You're encouraged to bring your whole family to this 11th-annual event, including those family members with four legs. Hosted by Miami-based animal rescue Paws4You, Howl-O-Ween features a dog agility course, Kids Zone, pumpkin patch, and costume contests. The three categories are best small dog costume, big dog costume, and, for those who want to dress up with their doggo, group costume.Contrary to what some might think, the pumpkin patch isn't just for influencers looking to get in their fall photo ops. There's plenty of family fun to be hand. We suggest the pumpkin patch at Pinto's Farm, where admission includes a tractor ride, pony rides, farm animals, and one free pumpkin.Bring your lil' mad scientists to the museum during the month of October for Halloween-themed STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) activities. They can create their own monsters and let them fly in the wind tunnel, experiment with glowing chemical reactions in the blacklight lab, and create silhouettes in the art studio. On weekends, they can watch the museum's theater troupe put on its rock musical,. The museum will offer trick-or-treating as well Halloween weekend.Movie buffs and Halloween lovers alike will enjoy this annual free concert, which features the Alhambra Orchestra and Greater Miami Youth Symphony playing popular movie themes (thinkand) and eerie classics. Feel free to dress up in costume. Many of the performers on stage will.So it turns out vampires make pretty great acrobats. We shouldn't be surprised. They have superpowers, after all. That has to come in handy during this Dracula-hosted circus show, which sees vampires perform impressive feats of strength and balance. You could even call some of the routines death-defying — you know, if not for the whole eternal life thing.The Miami Springs Woman's Club is breaking out the brooms and pointy hats for this witch-themed gathering. Expect a magical high tea, storytelling, crafts, and games — courtesy of the costumed club members. You can also get in some shopping while you're there at the Witches' Bootique, The Green Witch Botanical, Wicked Sweet Treats, and the Westward Wand Co. for all your witchy needs.This is the only place in Miami where you'll see hippos bob for pumpkins this Halloween. And they're not the only zoo animals partaking in the spooky holiday either. Zoo Boo has festive treats and activities planned for its tigers, kangaroos, elephants, and orangutans as well. The kids also won't leave empty-handed. They can trick-or-treat in costume at Zoo Boo and make Halloween crafts.