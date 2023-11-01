Photos: Miami Turned Out in Style for Halloween on Lincoln Road

[
Everyone knows Miami loves a party, but Halloween might just top them all. And Halloween on Lincoln Road Mall is a Miami Beach tradition.
New Times
contributing photographer Michele Eve Sandberg was out and about on All Hallows Eve to capture the best of the ghosts, ghouls, zombies, and other head-turning creatures of the night.
Enjoy the eye candy below as you eat your way through the spoils of this year's trick-or-treating.
click to enlarge
Meat me on Lincoln Road!
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Spooky two
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
First Halloween, you say? Oh, babies!
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Who says youth is wasted on the young?
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Sensible trick-or-treaters dress for the weather.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
You have to respect the costume coordination.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Cops & robbers, part 1
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Cops & robbers, part 2
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Halloween's not just any night on the town.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Dig those Morticia vibes!
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Yeehaw!
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Most creative use of a bandanna
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Some say Halloween is going to the dogs.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Next year, bring kibble.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fur will fly.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Always remember to exorcize.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Halloween is a family affair.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The family that slays together, stays together.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Winner, winner, chicken (and burger) dinner!
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Where's the afterparty?
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Iris Apfel has entered the chat!
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Make ours a double, please.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Leather and lace
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
How does your garden grow?
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Tut, Tut!
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fedora Dracula vs. Michael Myers: Who wins?
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
10/10 no notes
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Hello, Oktoberfesters!
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Shall we dance?
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Asked, and answered!
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Nun for you.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Nothing wrong with using what you got.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
A twosome
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Another happy couple...
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
When you gotta go.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Your requisite Scream-er
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Oh, sheets!
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo op!
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
A gruesome foursome
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Not everyone can pull off this look. Props.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
[insert caption here]
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Giddyup!
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Time is an illusion.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
She's our private dancer.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Sure, why not?
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Note the environmentally friendly mode of transportation.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
There's nothing wrong with approaching Halloween with dead seriousness.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fashionably late
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
...And a good time was had by all!
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
