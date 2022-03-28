Support Us

The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

March 28, 2022 8:00AM

O, Miami Poetry Festival presents Poetry in Pajamas on Saturday.
Twelve Caesars Happy Hour at Book & Books

On Tuesday, Books & Books hosts a happy hour reception to honor University of Cambridge professor and author Mary Beard. Beard’s latest book, Twelve Caesars: Images of Power From the Ancient World to the Modern, dives into how images of Roman autocrats have influenced art, culture, and the representation of power for more than 2,000 years. Attendees who RSVP in advance have a chance to win a special Twelve Caesars gift package. 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Ludi at Little Haiti Cultural Center

Edson Jean’s directorial debut Ludi centers on a hardworking nurse (played by Shein Mompremier) from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood and follows a 24-hour period of her life. The film works to show the struggles in searching for the American dream. A year after Ludi premiered at the Miami Film Festival, producer Bantufy Films will host a screening at the Little Haiti Cultural Center on Wednesday. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; 305-960-2969; miamigov.com/lhcc. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Drag Noir at Showfields

Lincoln Road store Showfields helps kick off Miami Beach Pride with Drag Noir, a night of drag performances. Hosted by Christina Embers Taylor, audiences will be entertained by drag performers Jewels and Kris, along with sounds by the Butch Madonna and Dreeemy. There are also drinks by Hiatus Tequila and treats by Wet Dreams Miami, plus a special giveaway by Keith Kelly. 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Showfields, 530 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-351-0672; showfields.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Pink Lemonade Fridays at Oasis Wynwood

Every Friday, you can catch local DJ Mr. Mauricio behind the decks at Oasis Wynwood for Pink Lemonade Fridays. True to its name, the night offer frozen pink lemonades for sipping while you dance to celebrate the start of your weekend. Mr. Mauricio is well known for taking command of the decks at clubs like E11even, Deer, and Story, so you'll be in good hands if you're looking to come correct party-wise. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

O, Miami's Poetry in Pajamas at Miami Beach Botanical Garden

Celebrate the power of poetry during the O, Miami Poetry Festival, a monthlong event that gives voice to the city’s local artists and exposes residents to verse. O, Miami consists of site-specific events, community gatherings, and poetry-in-public-place projects, which take place throughout the month of April. On Saturday, the festival hosts Poetry in Pajamas, an open mike night for kids of all ages, at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden. Limited to 50 families, the event allows kids to express themselves in front of a group of their peers. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; omiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Yummy Zine Fair at the Underline

Exile Books is back with its Yummy Zine Fair on Saturday at the Underline. The experimental bookstore and project space celebrates publications made by artists focusing on food and nutrition, self-care, local organic sustainable farming, and ecology. Expect family-friendly activities, like cooking demonstrations and painting workshops, and local food vendors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Underline, at SW First Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets, Miami; exilebooks.com. Admission is free.

The Craft Market at Vizcaya Village

The Craft Market returns to Vizcaya Village Farmers’ Market, showcasing handmade treasures made of wood, ceramics, and textiles. The market offers works from the Partners for Art + Design, South Florida Woodturner’s Guild, and the Ceramic League, and everything’s available for purchase. The Craft Market takes place once a month, making it the perfect place for those looking for something for that special someone. 9 a.m. Sunday, April 3, at Vizcaya Village, 3250 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Admission is free.
