The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Downtown Jazz at the Corner
Every Tuesday, the Corner hosts its Downtown Jazz night feature "Miami's finest players." Yes, believe it or not, the Corner can be fun outside of the hours of 3 to 7 a.m. Presented by Miami Jazz Bookings, this week, enjoy the stylings of Derek Fairholm (piano), Lucas Apostoleris (drums), Cisco Dimas (trumpet), and Brian Tate (bass) while sipping on expertly crafted cocktails and nibbling on some light bites. Best of all? You'll most definitely be in bed before sunrise. 10 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, at the Corner, 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-961-7887; thecornermiami.com. Admission is free.
ICA Speaks with Ellen Lesperance
On Thursday, the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami welcomes artist Ellen Lesperance as part of its ICA Speaks series. During Thursday's virtual talk, Lesperance, whose exhibition, "Amazonknights," is currently on view, will discuss how her engagement with feminist activism influences her painting practice. For the past decade, Lesperance has been archiving protest knitwear worn by the separatist feminists of the Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp who demonstrated against the U.S. nuclear weapons storage in Berkshire, England, culminating in her book about the archive, Velvet Fist
. 7 p.m. Thursday, January 20; icamiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP.
Malevolent Creation at Las Rosas
Calling all death-metal fans! Vile Productions is staging a night of hardcore music at Las Rosas on Friday night with three bands on the bill. Malevolent Creation will play its first hometown show, along with guitarist and vocalist Ryan Taylor. Joining the band are Rhythm of Fear and Midnight Spell, as well as DJ Briggs, host of Metal Revolution on WVUM. If you’re still not convinced, there’s no cover — which may be the most metal thing of all. 9 p.m. Friday, January 21, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.
Black, Gay & Proud at Sandrell Rivers Theater
Unity Coalition’s Caōba initiative presents Black, Gay, and Proud, an all-day celebration at the Sandrell Rivers Theater on Saturday honoring American civil- and gay-rights activist Bayard Rustin. Rustin was a confidant of Martin Luther King, Jr., helping to organize the March on Washington before advocating for gay causes in the 1980s. He was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013 by President Obama. Saturday’s event includes a Q&A with Walter Naegel, Rustin’s life partner, a panel discussion on what social activism means today, performances by Randolph Ward, a sex workshop, and a community-resources village. 10 a.m. Saturday, January 22, at Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-284-8872; sandrellriverstheater.com. Admission is free with RSVP.
Lootopia Pop-Up Shop
Sure there's Supreme and Yeezy, but any pro-level hypebeast knows that finding the next-big streetwear brand before the masses do is where it's at. On Saturday, Marauder Studios brings together some of South Florida's hottest emerging streetwear brands for Lootopia, a one-day pop shop in Allapattah. Brands in attendance include Donnie, Ultra Rare, Born a Miracle, Coz Made, and Wwristss, along with music by @normalfeed
and @ _dylvnn
. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, January 22, at 776 NW 21st Ter., Miami. Admission is free.