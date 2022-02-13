The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

"Order My Steps: There Are No Answers Here, Move On" at Oolite Arts

"If These Streets Could Talk" at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater

Anti-Valentine's Day Karaoke at Seven Seas Bar

Miami Concours at Miami Design District

Kite Festival at Haulover Park

Gay8 Festival

Photographer Roscoé B. Thické III’s debut solo exhibition “Order My Steps: There Are No Answers Here, Move On” is now on view at Oolite Arts. The show paints a raw and unflinching portrait of the artist’s inner life, creating narrative connections between his childhood spent on the Pork ’n’ Beans projects in Liberty City with his grandma and his sister's post-breast cancer journey. Curated by Diaspora Vibe Culture Arts Incubator’s Rosie Gordon-Wallace, the exhibition will be turned into a musical and spoken-word performance woven together by the soprano voice of Whitney Morrison on April 16.The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater remembers the pioneering contributions of Black Miamians with the exhibition "If These Streets Could Talk," dedicated to the accurate telling of the city’s origin story. Engaging 3D models, maps, and more help you discover how Miami’s pioneering Black families contributed to the city, and the Black community’s subsequent struggles with civil rights, police brutality, epidemics, and gentrification.On Tuesday, those thoroughly over the red hearts and roses littering their timeline can head to the Anti-Valentine's Day Karaoke at Seven Seas Bar, where they’re more likely to find someone scream-singing Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart” than to encounter any swooning lovebirds. The only goal of host Bernie is to have as many tracks as possible from Wedding Singer performed. The event is on a first-come, first-served basis, so sing your heart out and jam along with a curated playlist of emo tracks as you wait your turn.The fifth-annual Miami Concours takes place throughout the Design District throughout the weekend and features a significant collection of postwar automobiles. The vehicles will line the streets, allowing aficionados to stroll around and explore. This year’s chief judge is Dr. Mark Moskowitz, who is not just a retired surgeon, but a racer and car collector who serves on the board of directors of Carolina Motorsports Park and as vice chairman of the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. 1Haulover Park’s Kite Festival celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Hundreds of colorful kites will fill the sky over the park, making it the biggest kite-flying event in the state. Guests are encouraged to make kites in traditional shapes and patterns representative of their nationality. Hosted by Skyward Kites and Miami-Dade Park, the event is suitable for all ages, with food and drink available for purchase.Gay8 Festival takes over Calle Ocho on Sunday, highlighting LGBTQ+ art, music, dance, and culture. The streets from SW 14th to 17th avenues will be shut down for the festivities, making room for multiple stages featuring performances by dance music legend Pepper MaShay (of “Freeway of Love'' fame) and Cuban crooner Albita Rodríguez. DJs, drag performers, and vendors will keep the party in full swing as the Gay8 spotlights queer Latinx voices.