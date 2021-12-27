Support Us

The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

December 27, 2021 8:00AM

Watch the Big Orange rise on Friday. Photo courtesy of Bayfront Park Management Trust
Editor's Note: Owing to the surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, many events are being canceled at the last minute. Before heading out to any event listed below, please contact the organizers to make sure it's still on — and please wear a facemask while indoors.

NOBULL Run Club

Athletic apparel company NOBULL hosts its biweekly run club which starts from its Wynwood location. With 2022 just around the corner, it isn't too early to start on those New Year's resolutions, and the run club is a great way to stay motivated. After the run, NOBULL's Wynwood store will be open after hours for a private shopping experience for runners along with water and light refreshments. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, December 30, at NOBULL, 301 NW 28th St., Miami; 786-536-5176; nobullproject.com. Admission is free.

Bayfront NYE

The Big Orange will rise again during New Year’s Eve at Bayfront Park. Along with the largest fireworks display in the area, the night will feature a who’s who of Latin artists, including Willy Chirino, Gente De Zona, Nacho, Yotuel, Chacal, and Jacob Forever. As always, the event is free to attend. (If you want front-row seating, open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight, and a private dance floor with DJ, spring for a VIP ticket.) 8 p.m. Friday, December 31, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; bayfrontnye.com. General admission is free; VIP tickets cost $199 to $299 via tixr.com.

A Very Tiki New Year's Eve at Sweet Beach

Sweet Beach, the Sweet Liberty pop-up at the Shelborne South Beach is celebrating New Year's Eve with a tiki twist. Featuring fire dancers and music by DJ Retro Kidd, the party feature complimentary admission all night long — a rarity on NYE in South Beach — and a champagne toast at midnight. If you want do it up like the big baller you are, there are cabana packages available starting at $1,500 as well as open-bar packages starting at $100. 8 p.m. Friday, December 31, at Sweet Beach at the Shelborne South Beach, 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1271; shelborne.com. Admission is free.

Xperimento at the Doral Yard

The Doral Yard celebrates the new year with Latin funk outfit Xperimento on Friday. While the venue is selling table packages, general admission is totally free. If you don't mind doing New Year's Eve on the cheap, you'll still enjoy the parranda put on by the band. 9 p.m. Friday, December 31, at the Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral; 305-744-5038; thedoralyard.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Orchestra at Lummus Park

Are you looking for a chill New Year's Day? Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Orchestra will host a free outdoor concert. Performing alongside the group is Cuban-American soprano Eglise Guttiérez and will feature Viennese waltzers, Latin zarzuela, and Broadway favorites. Taking place at Lummus Park at 12th Street and Ocean Drive, the concert invites everyone to bring the whole family along with blankets and folding chairs. 2 p.m. Saturday, January 1, Lummus Park, at 12th Street and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. Admission is free.

The Love Tempo at Melinda's

Enjoy the first Sunday of the new year at Melinda's when the Love Tempo pops up at the downtown lounge. On the lineup is Soul Clap Records artist FSQ, Ntem, and Inbal along with Love Tempo residents Brad Strickland and Padraic Carey. Partygoers can also browse the Disco Market, featuring vendors selling vinyl records, vintage clothing, jewelry, and more. 5 p.m. Sunday, January 2, at Melinda's, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; melindasmiami.com. Admission is free.
