The Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

click to enlarge Celebrate National Dog Day at Riverside Miami on Saturday. Photo by Monica McGivern

The Freehold heats up every Thursday with Wayup Stayup, a weekly party focusing on dancehall, hip-hop, reggae, and soca. Silent Addy, Dutty Dex, Eccentrix Sounds, and Disco Neil help keep the music going until 2 a.m. Don't worrying about rushing out the door — the party is free all night long.The monthly bass-music gathering Theia hosts its second edition at Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge on Thursday. Presented by Cirx Records, the party features all this bass, touching on subgenres like drum 'n' bass, jungle, breakbeat, and dubstep. This month, expect sets by the Galactic Effect, the Audio Manipulator, Chan A-V, Doseki, and Viva Vidal.How are your gaming skills? Eighteen-and-over LGBTQ+ gaymers can put them to the test during Pridelines Gayme Night on Friday. In addition to games, the evening will feature music, raffles, and free food and drinks. There will also be free HIV and STI testing during the event. Space is limited so RSVP'ing before the event is highly encouraged.Dachshunds, chihuahuas, shih tzus, beagles, poodles, and even just good ol' mutts. All pooches and their owners are welcome to Riverside Miami to celebrate National Dog Day. Presented by Solo Beagles and Doggizen, the Miami Mega Meetup bills itself as "multi breed meetup" with local vendors, drink specials, food, and fun for the four-legged pals right on the Miami River. Other groups joining the event include the Miami Goldens, Broward Dachshunds, South Florida Corgis, Miami, Doodles, and SoFlo Bassets. There are a few ground rules: All pups must be leashed at all times, make sure to clean up after you pup, and aggressive behavior won't be tolerated.The Black Market finally returns to its long-time home at Las Rosas on Saturday with its Lit Summer Fling. The event will feature plenty of vendors, bands, DJS, burlesque and drag performers, and food and drink. Bands on the lineup include the Haut, the Boas, Hellfire Hooch, and Laika alongside drag performers Jellika Boom and Yoko Oso and burlesque performer Sofia Luna. The party will also serve as a sendoff to host and South Beach icon Shelley Novak, who recently hung up her Payless pumps and moved out of South Florida.The Doral Yard recently debuted its newest area, the Backyard, which houses a larger music stage along with plenty of seating and an outdoor bar. Check out the space on Saturday when former America’s Got Talent contest and vocal powerhouse Yoli Mayor takes the stage. The Cuban-American singer-songwriter imbues her sultry R&B song with Latin influences, harkening back to musical legends like Celia Cruz.Focusing on vintage clothing, streetwear, and collectibles, Gully Vintage Outlet is taking over the Union Beer Store in Little Havana for a vintage market on Sunday. In addition to Gully, other vendors include Vintage Invasion, Shop JW Vintage, Kwik Stop Vintage, and Four Corners Vintage. If you get hungry while you shop, Haochi will be selling handmade dumplings and more Asian-fusion fare.