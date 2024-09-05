Tim Burton Tries to Get His Groove Back With Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

There was a time once when Tim Burton could do no wrong. He was the director responsible for bringing Batman to the silver screen in all his proper gothic glory, the man who made us all love a collection of outstanding freaks: Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Jack Skellington, Pee-wee Herman. He became acclaimed for his ability to build sometimes intimate, sometimes operatic, but always immersive, detailed, and unashamedly unusual film worlds for us to get lost in, from the dark streets of Gotham to the spooky Halloween Town of A Nightmare Before Christmas. Mention his very name, and one conjures up a certain whimsical macabre sensibility, indebted as much to German expressionism as it is to schlocky B-movie sci-fi and horror.
Recent years have not been kind to the guy. It's hard to pinpoint when exactly his prolonged slump began — was it Mars Attacks? Charlie and the Chocolate Factory? Alice in Wonderland? — but somewhere along the line, his signature style went from "acquired taste" to hopelessly cringe. Even he seems to have realized it — his last movie, a live-action remake of Dumbo, was so disappointing that it made him swear off ever working for Disney again.
So, what does a down-and-out director in a midlife crisis do when they need a bit of creative rebirth? In Burton's case, he's decided to revisit one of his most original, iconic films, the 1989 horror-comedy Beetlejuice, reuniting most of the original cast, including Michael Keaton as the titular "ghost with the most," as well as bringing back composer Danny Elfman, for a bigger and better legacy sequel titled, uh, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. (Oh damn, I said it three times.)
That would put them all in the crosshairs of Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), still haunting his would-be-bride Lydia after all these years, except he's got problems of his own in the Afterlife. We learn, in a complicated black-and-white flashback set during the Black Plague (related in Italian, for some reason), about Beetlejuice's past life as a grave robber and his crazy ex-wife, a soul-sucking cultist named Delores (Monica Bellucci) who poisoned him to death, and whom he chopped up in return. Well, she's back — she staples her separated body parts back together in one terrific scene — and she's hunting the trickster demon down and sucking souls in the meantime. There's also a marriage subplot for Lydia and her lame-ass manager/boyfriend Rory (Justin Theroux), a love interest for Astrid that's not all he seems, and an art project of Delia's that does not end well.
It's a lot to keep track of, and some parts work better than others. The dynamic between Ryder's update of Lydia from sweetly sinister goth teen to fretful goth mom feels too much like a black-painted version of her Stranger Things character, Joyce Byers. Ortega's character, meanwhile, is meant to take the place of young Lydia, but Burton doesn't seem to know who she is or what to do with her. She's certainly not as active as her mother was — Lydia was the only ghost whisperer in a house full of nonbelievers, whereas the daughter is the skeptic now, resulting in the mother having more agency within the plot. The estrangement between the two is also played much more seriously than anything in the first film, a broad comedy whose protagonists treat their own tragic deaths as a mild inconvenience. Theroux's character, an even more questionable addition, is little more than a vehicle for hacky jokes about therapy and mindfulness. If he were taken out of the film, it would improve vastly, if not simply because it eliminates a pointless relationship that weakens one of the primary female characters. At least O'Hara's presence as wacky artiste Delia has a decent punchline to it.
I don't exactly know how to feel about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. It's not a masterpiece, but it is a fun enough watch, and its creativity puts it far enough over the line. If this is Burton getting his groove back, he could do worse. Yet something about it leaves me cold. Burton is an acquired taste — you either love him, hate him, or don't really care much one way or the other. I've always been in the camp of ambivalence, and this film does little to dissuade me.
If he had redesigned the Denny's menu, on the other hand.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe. Directed by Tim Burton. Screenplay by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, story by Gough, Millar, and Seth Grahame-Smith. 105 minutes. Rated PG-13. Opens Friday, September 6; check for showtimes at miaminewtimes.com/miami/movietimes.