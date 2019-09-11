 


    Herban Planet
Miami is gearing up for Art Basel 2019.
Photo by Daniella Mía

Three Miami Galleries Make the Cut for Art Basel Miami Beach 2019

Celia Almeida | September 11, 2019 | 9:48am
Art Basel Miami Beach is nearly three months away, but the city is already gearing up for the world-renowned art fair. Today, Art Basel organizers announced the fair's exhibitor list and details about its 18th edition, set to take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center December 5 through 8.

This year, 269 galleries from around the world will exhibit at Basel, and 20 of them will exhibit for the first time. Among them, 13 hail from the Americas, including Document, Moniquemeloche, and Mariane Ibrahim Gallery from Chicago; Nicelle Beauchene Gallery, Company Gallery, and Karma from New York; and Catriona Jeffries from Vancouver. More than half of this year's exhibitors have gallery spaces in North and South America.

The Miami Beach fair's global reach will include galleries from 33 nation spanning five continents, and Basel is also making a concerted effort to present more Asian galleries this year. New participants include Tokyo's Taka Ishii Gallery, Hong Kong's 10 Chancery Lane, and Beijing's Magician Space.

Art Basel will also give a select few Miami galleries a chance to display works for visiting art fiends. Historically, the number of local galleries invited to exhibit at the convention center is laughably low, and this year's list includes only three Miami spaces — an increase from last year's two. Unsurprisingly, David Castillo Gallery and Fredric Snitzer Gallery will return. Catching the selection committee's attention this year is newcomer Central Fine, a Miami Beach gallery that represents local artists such as Tomm El-Saieh, Diego Singh, and Loriel Beltran.

A complete list of this year's Miami Beach exhibitors can be found via artbasel.com.

Art Basel 2019. Thursday, December 5, through Sunday, December 8, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-2600; miamibeachconvention.com. Tickets cost $45 to $500 via artbasel.com.

 
Celia Almeida is the arts and music editor of Miami New Times. She enjoys crafting Party City-grade pop-star cosplay in her spare time. Her pop-culture criticism has been featured in Billboard and Paper.

