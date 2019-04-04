Amy Seimetz and Jason Clarke on Pet Sematary: “This Is Some Crazy Sh*t”

Australian actor Jason Clarke can’t get over how much art has influenced life in Miami. “It’s exactly like Michael Mann’s Miami Vice. I’ve seen so many [Ferrari] Testarossas so far, I’m out of my mind,” he declares.

Tampa-born actress Amy Seimetz, a filmmaker known to Miami audiences for her work with Borscht Film Festival, humors her Pet Sematary co-star, and suggests a spa day and Cuban sandwiches.

While they joke about the setting of this tour stop to promote their dark horror movie, set in Maine and based on the 1983 book by Stephen King, the conversation soon turns to nightmares. The book is about a family beset by tragedy when a speeding truck kills one of their children. Realizing there is a magical ancient burial ground in the forest behind their house that brings back the dead, the father, Luis, takes the kid’s corpse there. The child comes back to life, but is, shall we say, different. The book was so dark, King himself has admitted he second thoughts about giving it to his publisher.

Clarke, who plays Louis in the second film adaptation of the book, has read the novel eight times over the years. Seimetz, who plays Louis' wife Rachel, remembers first reading the book when she was eight years old. The scariest part for her at the time, she recalls, was getting inside the heads of its adult characters. “It was just reading very adult conversations about how a father doesn’t always have the nicest thoughts about his daughter or kids, you know? It’s very intimate and feels like way too much for a kid at 8 years old to be reading,” she says.

“The reason that Stephen King found this book to be the most disturbing is that it comes from an honest and earnest place, and I think that’s why it still resonates today,” she continues. “I think right now [earnestness] is such a rarity, but when you hit it right it resounds with so many people.”

“It’s a beautiful novel about understanding the human spirit and the human mind,” adds Clarke. “It’s a great examination of a man. It’s like Colonel Kurtz going up the river,” he says, referencing Apocalypse Now and the book on which it was based. “Heart of Darkness. It really does go into it. It’s really extraordinary.”

Such a heavy discussion about a horror movie might seem antithetical to some, but genre movies often allow filmmakers and the audience alike to explore parts of human nature like no other style of film. “It requires a lot to make it work,” says Clarke about acting in such a movie, “but when you get it right the whole room lights up. I mean, the reactions of people is straight up visceral.”

One of those visceral reactions the actors like to hear is uncomfortable laughter, rather than outright screams. To Seimetz, those laughs mean the audience can relate to what they see on screen. "The more familiar or real you can make that reaction ... people laugh at the familiarity of it,” says the actress. “It’s the dread. It’s part of that language you have with the audience, which is, I know that feeling.”

Clarke has a moment in Pet Sematary that seems simple on the surface. It’s a surreal attempt at tenderness, when Louis lies in bed next to his resurrected daughter Ellie (Jeté Laurence). On h is face is an expression of conflicting emotions and realization. At a preview screening for the film at Sunset Place in South Miami, the audience certainly recognized that look and laughed.

“At the heart of [King’s] story is an absurd jump,” says Clarke. “There’s incredible kitchen sink drama and reality, and then there’s this absurd supernatural jump where you bury somebody and they come back and they’re different. The great challenge for all of us involved was to find the reality, base it in the reality, and then make real its crazy jump ... When the audience laughs, for me, it just means, this is just fucked up for want of a better word. This is some crazy shit going on.”

“That’s sort of the fun of it,” adds Seimetz about performing such a scene, “is the ‘what if’ and putting your brain in that place and the challenge of it.”

Pet Sematary opens in wide release Thursday, April 4.