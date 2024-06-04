American Black Film Festival Returns, Championing Black Creators

"If I had to pick one thing, it would be the sense of community that the festival has. We are a community," says Nicole Friday.
She and her husband, Jeff, are the founders of the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), which celebrates its 28th edition June 12-16. Returning to Miami Beach, ABFF is drawing a community around film. It was in 1997 when Jeff attended the Sundance Film Festival, an experience that challenged him to change how Black films were celebrated.
"I was inspired by the experience; however, the lack of diversity in films stood out to me. It made me think of what was missing and how I could possibly seize the Acapulco idea and make it my own in Miami," Jeff tells New Times.
From 1997 to 2001, the Acapulco Black Film Festival was the international precursor to the American Black Film Festival, which moved to South Beach in 2002. Since the Fridays' plan came to fruition, the American Black Film Festival has kicked off the summer season with five days of Black film, television, and media.
Appearing at this year's festival is actor and film producer Denzel Washington, who first attended ABFF in 1998.
"He's the GOAT! Generationally, there is no other way to describe Denzel Washington," Nicole adds. "People have the highest admiration for him, his filmography, and his large body of work. We are ecstatic to have the opportunity to give him his flowers."
The festival allows attendees to experience and celebrate many different aspects that go into filmmaking. Guests can watch films, attend panel discussions of TV series hosted by writers and actors, network with industry folk, and receive ample resources.
"ABFF is people that look and sound like you coming together for the same purpose," Nicole says. "It's very exciting and fulfilling from the great plate of films and conversations; it's going to be a great time. There are master classes where guests can learn film and writing along with our notorious all-white party."
Fans of ABFF have watched the festival mature from the various opportunities presented throughout the weekend to new additions and positions that fine-tune the overall foundation.
Writer, actress, and media mogul Issa Rae, who has been a member of the ABFF team and an ambassador during the 2022 festival, has now been appointed as the festival's first creative director. The position was created after Rae expressed interest in taking a more active role in the festival.
"Rae will be contributing to the decision-making behind the premiered works, programming, and the look of the festival and activations, thus extending her relationship with us," Jeff explains.
Rae will work with ABFF's executive board, a ten-member body that votes on every aspect of the festival and also accepts input from the community.
American Black Film Festival. Wednesday, June 12, through Sunday, June 16, at various locations, abff.com.