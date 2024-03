Here's the Complete Miami Film Festival 2024 Lineup

click to enlarge Local filmmaker Monica Sorelle's Mountains will screen at the festival. Miami Film Festival photo

A Normal Family (South Korea, directed by Hur Jin-Ho) – Florida Premiere

(South Korea, directed by Hur Jin-Ho) – Florida Premiere Back to Life ( Vuelve a la Vida ) (Venezuela, directed by Alfredo Hueck and Luis Carlos Hueck) – World Premiere

( ) (Venezuela, directed by Alfredo Hueck and Luis Carlos Hueck) – World Premiere Close Your Eyes ( Cerrar los Ojos ) (Spain, directed by Víctor Erice) – Florida Premiere

( ) (Spain, directed by Víctor Erice) – Florida Premiere Days of Happiness (Canada, directed by Chloé Robichaud) – Florida Premiere

(United States, directed by Tony Goldwyn) – Florida Premiere Ghostlight (United States, directed by Kelly O'Sullivan and Alex Thompson) – Florida Premiere

(United States, directed by Kelly O'Sullivan and Alex Thompson) – Florida Premiere Joika (United States, directed by James Napier Robertson) – Florida Premiere

(United States, directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz) – World Premiere Out of Season (France, directed by Stéphane Brizé) – U.S. Premiere

(France, directed by Stéphane Brizé) – U.S. Premiere Puan (Argentina, directed by María Alché and Benjamín Naishtat) – East Coast Premiere

(United States, directed by Greg Kwedar) – Florida Premiere Something Is About to Happen ( Que nadie duerma ) (Spain, directed by Antonio Méndez Esparza) – International Premiere

( ) (Spain, directed by Antonio Méndez Esparza) – International Premiere Sujo (United States, directed by Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez) – East Coast Premiere

(United States, directed by Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez) – East Coast Premiere The Rye Horn (Spain, directed by Jaione Camborda) – U.S. Premiere

(Spain, directed by Jaione Camborda) – U.S. Premiere The Shadow of The Sun (Venezuela, directed by Miguel Angel Ferrer) – Florida Premiere

(Venezuela, directed by Miguel Angel Ferrer) – Florida Premiere We Grown Now (United States, directed by Mingal Baig) – Florida Premiere

A Communist Brainwashed My Daughter (United States, directed by Daniel Lago) – World Premiere.

(United States, directed by Daniel Lago) – World Premiere. Idol Affair ( Buscando A Coque ) (Spain, directed by Teresa Bellón and César F. Calvillo) – International Premiere

(United States, directed by Monica Sorelle) – Florida Premiere Mumble: Fate of a Lost Icon (United States, directed by Frankie Midnight) – Theatrical World Premiere

(United States, directed by Frankie Midnight) – Theatrical World Premiere Naked Ambition: Bunny Yeager (United States, directed by Dennis Scholl & Kareem Tabsch) – Florida Premiere

(United States, directed by Dennis Scholl & Kareem Tabsch) – Florida Premiere Puffing Iron (United States, directed by Chris Rodriguez and Grant Rosado) – World Premiere

(United States, directed by Chris Rodriguez and Grant Rosado) – World Premiere Resident Orca (Canada, directed by Sarah Sharkey Pearce and Simon Schneider) – World Premiere

Adiós Abuelita , directed by Anthony Romaguera

, directed by Anthony Romaguera Ba-ba , directed by Ronald Baez

, directed by Ronald Baez Churchill's , directed by Matt Deblinger

, directed by Matt Deblinger Creator(s) , directed by Jennifer Joy O'Grady

, directed by Jennifer Joy O'Grady El Reggaetonero , directed by Eddy Moon

, directed by Eddy Moon El Soldador , directed by Alexandra Martinez

, directed by Alexandra Martinez Gainza , directed by Mariela Farfan

, directed by Mariela Farfan Garden High , directed by Jayme Kaye Gershen

, directed by Jayme Kaye Gershen Homemaker , directed by Carlie McCann

, directed by Carlie McCann In God's Hands , directed by Alexandra Codina

, directed by Alexandra Codina In the Absence of Fruits And Flowers , directed by Kali Kahn

, directed by Kali Kahn Jack and Sam , directed by Jordan Matthew Horowitz

, directed by Jordan Matthew Horowitz Jellyfish Jam , directed by Noelia Solange and Yulia Safonkina

, directed by Noelia Solange and Yulia Safonkina June 1 , directed by Rio Angelo

, directed by Rio Angelo Kaila , directed by Angelica Bourland

, directed by Angelica Bourland Konpa , directed by Al’Ikens Plancher

, directed by Al’Ikens Plancher Letter From the Age of Ecocide , directed by Shireen Rahimi

, directed by Shireen Rahimi Not Rod , directed by Becca Greene and Alex Pollack

, directed by Becca Greene and Alex Pollack Objects of Desire ( Objetos de Deseo ), directed by Alejandro Renteria

( ), directed by Alejandro Renteria Olive Juice , directed by Kenny Riches

, directed by Kenny Riches Open Dialogues: Queer Allies , directed by Freddy Rodriguez

, directed by Freddy Rodriguez Querido Pequeno Haiti , directed by Diana Larrea

, directed by Diana Larrea Save the Bay , directed by Ramiro Carranza

, directed by Ramiro Carranza Uncle Ahol , directed by Michael Arcos

, directed by Michael Arcos You Were Never Really Here, directed by Flor Portieri

All The Silence ( Todo el Silencio ) (Mexico, directed by Diego del Rio) – North American Premiere

( ) (Mexico, directed by Diego del Rio) – North American Premiere Bob Trevino Likes It (United States, directed by Tracie Laymon) – East Coast Premiere

(United States, directed by Tracie Laymon) – East Coast Premiere Devil Dog Road (Spain, directed by Guillermo Polo) – World Premiere

(Spain, directed by Guillermo Polo) – World Premiere Excursion (France, directed by Una Gunjak) – Florida Premiere

(France, directed by Una Gunjak) – Florida Premiere Girls Will Be Girls (India, directed by Shuchi Talati) – Florida Premiere

(India, directed by Shuchi Talati) – Florida Premiere Good Bad Things (United States, directed by Shane D. Stanger) – East Coast Premiere

(United States, directed by Shane D. Stanger) – East Coast Premiere Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (Canada, directed by Ariane Louis-Seize) – Florida Premiere

(Canada, directed by Ariane Louis-Seize) – Florida Premiere In The Summers (United States, directed by Alessandra Lacorazza) – Florida Premiere

(United States, directed by Alessandra Lacorazza) – Florida Premiere La Suprema (Columbia, directed by Felipe Holguin Caro) – U.S. Premiere

(Columbia, directed by Felipe Holguin Caro) – U.S. Premiere Oceans Are the Real Continents ( Los océanos son los verdaderos continentes ) (Italy, directed by Tommaso Santambrogio) – East Coast Premiere

( ) (Italy, directed by Tommaso Santambrogio) – East Coast Premiere Rain ( Lluvia ) (Mexico, directed by Rodrigo García Sáiz) – North American Premiere

( ) (Mexico, directed by Rodrigo García Sáiz) – North American Premiere Salt Water ( Agua Salá ) (Columbia, directed by Steven Morales Pineda) – World Premiere

( ) (Columbia, directed by Steven Morales Pineda) – World Premiere Sariri (Chile, directed by Laura Donoso) – North American Premiere

(Chile, directed by Laura Donoso) – North American Premiere Seguridad (Canada, directed by Tamara Segura) – World Premiere

(Canada, directed by Tamara Segura) – World Premiere Sisterhood (France, directed by Nora el Hourch) – Florida Premiere

(France, directed by Nora el Hourch) – Florida Premiere The Girls Are Alright (Spain, directed by Itsaso Arana) – North American Premiere

(Spain, directed by Itsaso Arana) – North American Premiere The Hypnosis (Sweden, directed by Ernst De Geer) – East Coast Premiere

(Sweden, directed by Ernst De Geer) – East Coast Premiere The Major Tones ( Los tonos mayores ) (Argentina, directed by Ingrid Pokropek) – North American Premiere

( ) (Argentina, directed by Ingrid Pokropek) – North American Premiere The Queen of My Dreams (Canada, directed by Fawzia Mirza) – Florida Premiere

(Canada, directed by Fawzia Mirza) – Florida Premiere Tuesday (United States, directed by Daina Oniunas-Pusic) – Florida Premiere

(United States, directed by Daina Oniunas-Pusic) – Florida Premiere Vera And The Pleasure of Others (Argentina, directed by Frederico Actis and Romnia Tambuerllo) – North American Premiere

(Argentina, directed by Frederico Actis and Romnia Tambuerllo) – North American Premiere Wild Woman (Cuba, directed by Alan Gonzalez) – U.S. Premiere

Black Box Diaries (United States, directed by Shiori Ito) – Florida Premiere

(United States, directed by Shiori Ito) – Florida Premiere Daughters (United States, directed by Angela Patton and Natalie Rae) – Florida Premiere

(United States, directed by Angela Patton and Natalie Rae) – Florida Premiere En La Caliente: Tales of A Reggaeton Warrior (Cuba, directed by Fabien Pisani) – U.S. Premiere

(Cuba, directed by Fabien Pisani) – U.S. Premiere Ibelin (Norway, directed by Benjamin Ree) – Florida Premiere

(Norway, directed by Benjamin Ree) – Florida Premiere Lady Like (United States, directed by Luke Willis) – North American Premiere

(United States, directed by Luke Willis) – North American Premiere Landrian (Cuba, directed by Ernesto Daranas) – North American Premiere

(Cuba, directed by Ernesto Daranas) – North American Premiere Maya And The Wave (United States, directed by Stephanie Johnes) – Florida Premiere

(United States, directed by Stephanie Johnes) – Florida Premiere Merchant Ivory (United States, directed by Stephen Soucy) – Florida Premiere

(United States, directed by Stephen Soucy) – Florida Premiere Skywalkers: A Love Story (United States, directed by Jeff Zimbalist) – Florida Premiere

(United States, directed by Jeff Zimbalist) – Florida Premiere Stories From The Lighthouse (United States, directed by Deborah Dickson) – Florida Premiere

(United States, directed by Deborah Dickson) – Florida Premiere Story & Pictures By (United States, directed by Joanna Rudnick) – Florida Premiere

(United States, directed by Joanna Rudnick) – Florida Premiere Tell Them You Love Me (United States, directed by Nick August-Perna) – Florida Premiere

(United States, directed by Nick August-Perna) – Florida Premiere The Contestant (United Kingdom, directed by Clair Titley) – Florida Premiere

(United Kingdom, directed by Clair Titley) – Florida Premiere What's Next (United States, directed by Taylor Taglianeti) – East Coast Premiere

(United States, directed by Taylor Taglianeti) – East Coast Premiere Women of Iran (United States, directed by Nima Soofi) – World Premiere

[subtext] , directed by Erin Brown Thomas, Oliva Haller

, directed by Erin Brown Thomas, Oliva Haller 72 , directed by Marissa Chibás

, directed by Marissa Chibás A Wedding Day , directed by Brendan Beachman

, directed by Brendan Beachman All Four Won , directed by Nick Galarza

, directed by Nick Galarza An Ode to Procrastination , directed by Aleksandra Kingo

, directed by Aleksandra Kingo Are You Mad at Me , directed by Emily Dubovi

, directed by Emily Dubovi Blue Hour , directed by J.D Shields

, directed by J.D Shields Boo , directed by Genevieve Aniello

, directed by Genevieve Aniello Buried , directed by Nat Gee

, directed by Nat Gee Chidera , directed by Sope Aluko

, directed by Sope Aluko Confessions , directed by Stephanie Kaznocha

, directed by Stephanie Kaznocha Delta , directed by Jing Ai Ng

, directed by Jing Ai Ng Didn't Think I'd See You Here , directed by Dylan Guerra

, directed by Dylan Guerra El Sofa , directed by Maria Corina Ramirez

, directed by Maria Corina Ramirez Every Man a King , directed by Nikhil Ganesh

, directed by Nikhil Ganesh Fred , directed by Bjorn Franklin and Johnny Marchetta

, directed by Bjorn Franklin and Johnny Marchetta Funky , directed by Shoval Tshuva

, directed by Shoval Tshuva Good Girl , directed by Jenny Kleiman

, directed by Jenny Kleiman I Am Neither Here Nor There , directed by Christian Del Rio Solorzano

, directed by Christian Del Rio Solorzano In Wonderland , directed by Andrea Camacho McCracken

, directed by Andrea Camacho McCracken Machisma , directed by Jessica Mendez Siqueiros

, directed by Jessica Mendez Siqueiros Manicure , directed by Carlos Enrique Tejera

, directed by Carlos Enrique Tejera My Nights Glow Yellow , directed by Hannah Bang

, directed by Hannah Bang Nagaatti , directed by Barento Taha

, directed by Barento Taha Palm Sunday , directed by Wes Andre Goodrich

, directed by Wes Andre Goodrich Party Time , directed by Michael Marrero and Jon Rhoads

, directed by Michael Marrero and Jon Rhoads Pathological , directed by Alison Rich

, directed by Alison Rich Pillow Talk , directed by Mathilde Hauducoeur

, directed by Mathilde Hauducoeur Pushover , directed by Brian Lederman

, directed by Brian Lederman Red, White, and Blue , directed by Nazrin Choudhury

, directed by Nazrin Choudhury Rocky Road on Channel Three , directed by James Rogers III

, directed by James Rogers III Serious Play , directed by Kate Mason

, directed by Kate Mason Shadow Brother Sunday , directed by Alden Ehrenreich

, directed by Alden Ehrenreich Shut Up and Fish , directed by Raul Sanchez and Pasqual Gutierrez

, directed by Raul Sanchez and Pasqual Gutierrez Sorry Grandpa Hsiao , directed by Candace Ho

, directed by Candace Ho Stan Behavior , directed by Tyler C. Peterson

, directed by Tyler C. Peterson The Anne Frank Gift Shop , directed by Mickey Rapkin

, directed by Mickey Rapkin The Breakthrough , directed by Daniel Sinclair

, directed by Daniel Sinclair The Comics , directed by Karen Knox

, directed by Karen Knox The Delivery , directed by Tope Babalola

, directed by Tope Babalola The Old Young Crow , directed by Liam LoPinto

, directed by Liam LoPinto The Test , directed by Olivia Marie Valdez

, directed by Olivia Marie Valdez What You Left in the Ditch , directed by Tucker Bliss

, directed by Tucker Bliss Yellow , directed by Elham Ehsas

, directed by Elham Ehsas You're My Best Friend , directed by Chell Stephen

, directed by Chell Stephen Young King, directed by Larin Sullivan

Is It Because I'm a Girl , directed by Peter Decherney

, directed by Peter Decherney Jack and Sam , directed by Jordan Matthew Horowitz

, directed by Jordan Matthew Horowitz Over the Wall , directed by Krystal Tingle

, directed by Krystal Tingle Save the Cat , directed by Jordan Matthew Horowitz

, directed by Jordan Matthew Horowitz Audio & the Alligator, directed by Andrés I. Estrada

¿Y Tu Que Has Hecho? , directed by Paolo Cesti

, directed by Paolo Cesti Do You See What I See , directed by Vance Malcom Osteen

, directed by Vance Malcom Osteen Florida Family Fun , directed by Sabino Venuti

, directed by Sabino Venuti I Dreamt of This, Esther , directed by Nicole Santiago

, directed by Nicole Santiago Liquid Courage , directed by Brittany Alexia Young

, directed by Brittany Alexia Young Lucas , directed by Pablo Velho

, directed by Pablo Velho Retrospection of a Home , directed by Sebastian Marcano-Perez

, directed by Sebastian Marcano-Perez Silver Alert , directed by Atticus Hohman

, directed by Atticus Hohman Tres Leches, directed by Cristian Campocasso

There's a case to be made that this year's Miami Film Festival (MFF) will be its biggest and best ever. More than 165 films from 31 countries will screen across Miami April 5-14, including the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.The Arsht Center's Knight Concert Hall will host MFF's gala screenings, anchored by an opening film that premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival., directed by Josh Margolin, stars June Squibb as a 93-year-old retiree who seeks vengeance after falling victim to a phone scammer. Other festival venues include Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami, Regal Cinema South Beach, the Cosford Cinema at the University of Miami, O Cinema South Beach, Coral Gables Art Cinema, and the Koubek Center in Little Havana. Special outdoor screenings will take place at the Miami Beach Bandshell, while the Pérez Art Museum Miami will host an immersive audio screening of, a documentary directed by Sam Green exploring the nature of sound.Three Marquee screenings will include director Q&As, the most notable being Hollywood director Tarsem Singh. He'll be present for the screening of his new film, followed directly by a Popcorn Frights-supported showing of his Jennifer Lopez-starring horror flickfrom 2000. Greg Kwedar will be there to show his film, starring Coleman Domingo, about incarcerated thespians in the infamous prison, while Shira Piven will present, about a Jewish tap dancer who ends up performing for Hitler.A few celebrities will be present.andactress Alison Brie will accept the festival's Art of Light Award, as will actor-director Tony Goldwyn, who recently featured in Christopher Nolan'sand whose filmwill close the festival.As always, local films are a particular focus, but there's perhaps more juice than in other years, thanks to local filmmaker Monica Sorelle. Her filmwon the "Someone to Watch Award" at the Film Independent Spirit Awards this past weekend and will be one of three gala screenings held at the Arsht Center. They'll be joined by, Jaime Gutierrez's look at the late '80s Stingarees basketball team of Miami Senior High, and, a Phil Lord-produced drama from the directors ofabout Cubans who infect themselves with HIV to escape the island.Other notable Miami-focused films include, Sarah Sharkey Pierce and Simon Schneider's documentary onLolita and the deterioration of the Miami Seaquarium; satirical comedyby Daniel Lago; and, about the origins of mumble rap, from local musician and debut filmmaker Frankie Midnight.Finally, cinephiles will want to take note of a few major directors set to screen their films. Víctor Erice, a legend of Spanish cinema for his 1973 film, had not made a single film since 1992 until last year when) appeared at the Cannes Film Festival. Erice notably refused to attend the film's out-of-competition premiere — he had reportedly been assured it would be entered into competition for the Palme d'Or — but he'll certainly compete for MFF's Marimbas award competition.Meanwhile, French directorCatherine Breillat () will bring her latest film,, about a passionate relationship between a woman and her stepson, anddirector Michael Showalter'sstars Anne Hathaway as a single mom who begins a whirlwind romance with a pop singer.Tickets for the 2024 festival are currently on sale for MFF members, with the general public being granted access starting Thursday, March 7, via miamifilmfestival.com . Find the entire Miami Film Festival 2024 lineup below, and check out the festival's website for more details on each film.(United States, directed by Josh Margolin)(United States, directed by Tony Goldwyn)