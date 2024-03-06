Here's the Complete Miami Film Festival 2024 Lineup

The Arsht Center's Knight Concert Hall will host MFF's gala screenings, anchored by an opening film that premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival. Thelma, directed by Josh Margolin, stars June Squibb as a 93-year-old retiree who seeks vengeance after falling victim to a phone scammer. Other festival venues include Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami, Regal Cinema South Beach, the Cosford Cinema at the University of Miami, O Cinema South Beach, Coral Gables Art Cinema, and the Koubek Center in Little Havana. Special outdoor screenings will take place at the Miami Beach Bandshell, while the Pérez Art Museum Miami will host an immersive audio screening of 32 Sounds, a documentary directed by Sam Green exploring the nature of sound.
Three Marquee screenings will include director Q&As, the most notable being Hollywood director Tarsem Singh. He'll be present for the screening of his new film Dear Jassi, followed directly by a Popcorn Frights-supported showing of his Jennifer Lopez-starring horror flick The Cell from 2000. Greg Kwedar will be there to show his film Sing Sing, starring Coleman Domingo, about incarcerated thespians in the infamous prison, while Shira Piven will present The Performance, about a Jewish tap dancer who ends up performing for Hitler.
A few celebrities will be present. Mad Men and Community actress Alison Brie will accept the festival's Art of Light Award, as will actor-director Tony Goldwyn, who recently featured in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and whose film Ezra will close the festival.
Other notable Miami-focused films include Resident Orca, Sarah Sharkey Pierce and Simon Schneider's documentary on Lolita and the deterioration of the Miami Seaquarium; satirical comedy A Communist Brainwashed My Daughter by Daniel Lago; and Mumble: Fate of a Lost Icon, about the origins of mumble rap, from local musician and debut filmmaker Frankie Midnight.
Finally, cinephiles will want to take note of a few major directors set to screen their films. Víctor Erice, a legend of Spanish cinema for his 1973 film The Spirit of the Beehive, had not made a single film since 1992 until last year when Cerraer los Ojos (Close Your Eyes) appeared at the Cannes Film Festival. Erice notably refused to attend the film's out-of-competition premiere — he had reportedly been assured it would be entered into competition for the Palme d'Or — but he'll certainly compete for MFF's Marimbas award competition.
Meanwhile, French director Catherine Breillat (Fat Girl) will bring her latest film, Last Summer, about a passionate relationship between a woman and her stepson, and The Big Sick director Michael Showalter's The Idea of You stars Anne Hathaway as a single mom who begins a whirlwind romance with a pop singer.
Tickets for the 2024 festival are currently on sale for MFF members, with the general public being granted access starting Thursday, March 7, via miamifilmfestival.com. Find the entire Miami Film Festival 2024 lineup below, and check out the festival's website for more details on each film.
Closing Film: Ezra (United States, directed by Tony Goldwyn)
Marquee Screenings
- Dear Jassi (India, directed by Tarsem Singh)
- Sing Sing (United States, directed by Greg Kwedar)
- The Performance (United States, directed by Shira Piven)
- Los Frikis (United States, directed by Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz)
- Mountains (United States, directed by Monica Sorelle)
- 32 Sounds (United States, directed by Sam Green) – Florida Premiere
- Antihero (United States, directed by Patricia Juárez) – World Premiere
- Blue Pandora (Cuba, directed by Alan González)
- Chosen Family (United States, directed by Heather Graham) – East Coast Premiere
- Copa 71 (United Kingdom, directed by James Erskine and Rachel Ramsay)
- Ex-Husbands (United States, directed by Noah Pritzker) – Florida Premiere
- Fallen Fruit (United States, directed by Chris Molina) – World Premiere
- George Dureau: New Orleans Artist (United States, directed by Jarret Lofstead and Sergio Andrés Lobo-Navia) – East Coast Premiere
- Goodbye Julia (Sudan, directed by Mohamed Kordofani)
- Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field (United States, directed by Michael Selditch and Molly Rogers)
- Heart Strings (United States, directed by Ante de Jong) – International Premiere
- Nicolás Guillén Landrián Shorts Retrospective – (Cuba, directed by Nicolás Guillén Landrián and Jorge Egusquiza Zorill) – North American Premiere
- The Idea of You – (United States, directed by Michael Showalter) – Florida Premiere
- Junction (United States, directed by Bryan Greenberg) – Theatrical Florida Premiere
- Last Summer (France, directed by Catherine Breillat) – Florida Premiere
- Queen of Bones (United States, directed by Robert Budreau) – East Coast Premiere
- Red Rooms (Canada, directed by Pascal Plante) – Florida Premiere
- Rosalie (France, directed by Stéphanie Di Giusto) – Florida Premiere
- Seven Blessings (Israel, directed by Ayelet Menahemi)
- Sting (Australia, directed by Kiah Roache-Turner)
- Talking in Your Sleep (United States, directed by Juancho Rodriguez)
- The Concierge (Japan, directed by Yoshimi Itazu)
- The New Boy (Australia, directed by Warwick Thornton) – Florida Premiere
- The Practice (Argentina, directed by Martín Rejtman) – Florida Premiere
- Toll (Brazil, directed by Carolina Markowicz) – East Coast Premiere
- UnBroken (United States, directed by Beth Lane)
- Under Therapy (Spain, directed by Gerardo Herrero) – Florida Premiere
- Unión de Reyes (Union of Kings) (United States, directed by Danny Pino) – East Coast Premiere
- A Normal Family (South Korea, directed by Hur Jin-Ho) – Florida Premiere
- Back to Life (Vuelve a la Vida) (Venezuela, directed by Alfredo Hueck and Luis Carlos Hueck) – World Premiere
- Close Your Eyes (Cerrar los Ojos) (Spain, directed by Víctor Erice) – Florida Premiere
- Days of Happiness (Canada, directed by Chloé Robichaud) – Florida Premiere
- Dear Jassi (India, directed by Tarsem Singh) – Florida Premiere
- Ezra (United States, directed by Tony Goldwyn) – Florida Premiere
- Ghostlight (United States, directed by Kelly O'Sullivan and Alex Thompson) – Florida Premiere
- Joika (United States, directed by James Napier Robertson) – Florida Premiere
- Los Frikis (United States, directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz) – World Premiere
- Out of Season (France, directed by Stéphane Brizé) – U.S. Premiere
- Puan (Argentina, directed by María Alché and Benjamín Naishtat) – East Coast Premiere
- Sing Sing (United States, directed by Greg Kwedar) – Florida Premiere
- Something Is About to Happen (Que nadie duerma) (Spain, directed by Antonio Méndez Esparza) – International Premiere
- Sujo (United States, directed by Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez) – East Coast Premiere
- The Rye Horn (Spain, directed by Jaione Camborda) – U.S. Premiere
- The Shadow of The Sun (Venezuela, directed by Miguel Angel Ferrer) – Florida Premiere
- We Grown Now (United States, directed by Mingal Baig) – Florida Premiere
- A Communist Brainwashed My Daughter (United States, directed by Daniel Lago) – World Premiere.
- Idol Affair (Buscando A Coque) (Spain, directed by Teresa Bellón and César F. Calvillo) – International Premiere
- Mountains (United States, directed by Monica Sorelle) – Florida Premiere
- Mumble: Fate of a Lost Icon (United States, directed by Frankie Midnight) – Theatrical World Premiere
- Naked Ambition: Bunny Yeager (United States, directed by Dennis Scholl & Kareem Tabsch) – Florida Premiere
- Puffing Iron (United States, directed by Chris Rodriguez and Grant Rosado) – World Premiere
- Resident Orca (Canada, directed by Sarah Sharkey Pearce and Simon Schneider) – World Premiere
- Adiós Abuelita, directed by Anthony Romaguera
- Ba-ba, directed by Ronald Baez
- Churchill's, directed by Matt Deblinger
- Creator(s), directed by Jennifer Joy O'Grady
- El Reggaetonero, directed by Eddy Moon
- El Soldador, directed by Alexandra Martinez
- Gainza, directed by Mariela Farfan
- Garden High, directed by Jayme Kaye Gershen
- Homemaker, directed by Carlie McCann
- In God's Hands, directed by Alexandra Codina
- In the Absence of Fruits And Flowers, directed by Kali Kahn
- Jack and Sam, directed by Jordan Matthew Horowitz
- Jellyfish Jam, directed by Noelia Solange and Yulia Safonkina
- June 1, directed by Rio Angelo
- Kaila, directed by Angelica Bourland
- Konpa, directed by Al’Ikens Plancher
- Letter From the Age of Ecocide, directed by Shireen Rahimi
- Not Rod, directed by Becca Greene and Alex Pollack
- Objects of Desire (Objetos de Deseo), directed by Alejandro Renteria
- Olive Juice, directed by Kenny Riches
- Open Dialogues: Queer Allies, directed by Freddy Rodriguez
- Querido Pequeno Haiti, directed by Diana Larrea
- Save the Bay, directed by Ramiro Carranza
- Uncle Ahol, directed by Michael Arcos
- You Were Never Really Here, directed by Flor Portieri
- All The Silence (Todo el Silencio) (Mexico, directed by Diego del Rio) – North American Premiere
- Bob Trevino Likes It (United States, directed by Tracie Laymon) – East Coast Premiere
- Devil Dog Road (Spain, directed by Guillermo Polo) – World Premiere
- Excursion (France, directed by Una Gunjak) – Florida Premiere
- Girls Will Be Girls (India, directed by Shuchi Talati) – Florida Premiere
- Good Bad Things (United States, directed by Shane D. Stanger) – East Coast Premiere
- Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (Canada, directed by Ariane Louis-Seize) – Florida Premiere
- In The Summers (United States, directed by Alessandra Lacorazza) – Florida Premiere
- La Suprema (Columbia, directed by Felipe Holguin Caro) – U.S. Premiere
- Oceans Are the Real Continents (Los océanos son los verdaderos continentes) (Italy, directed by Tommaso Santambrogio) – East Coast Premiere
- Rain (Lluvia) (Mexico, directed by Rodrigo García Sáiz) – North American Premiere
- Salt Water (Agua Salá) (Columbia, directed by Steven Morales Pineda) – World Premiere
- Sariri (Chile, directed by Laura Donoso) – North American Premiere
- Seguridad (Canada, directed by Tamara Segura) – World Premiere
- Sisterhood (France, directed by Nora el Hourch) – Florida Premiere
- The Girls Are Alright (Spain, directed by Itsaso Arana) – North American Premiere
- The Hypnosis (Sweden, directed by Ernst De Geer) – East Coast Premiere
- The Major Tones (Los tonos mayores) (Argentina, directed by Ingrid Pokropek) – North American Premiere
- The Queen of My Dreams (Canada, directed by Fawzia Mirza) – Florida Premiere
- Tuesday (United States, directed by Daina Oniunas-Pusic) – Florida Premiere
- Vera And The Pleasure of Others (Argentina, directed by Frederico Actis and Romnia Tambuerllo) – North American Premiere
- Wild Woman (Cuba, directed by Alan Gonzalez) – U.S. Premiere
- Black Box Diaries (United States, directed by Shiori Ito) – Florida Premiere
- Daughters (United States, directed by Angela Patton and Natalie Rae) – Florida Premiere
- En La Caliente: Tales of A Reggaeton Warrior (Cuba, directed by Fabien Pisani) – U.S. Premiere
- Ibelin (Norway, directed by Benjamin Ree) – Florida Premiere
- Lady Like (United States, directed by Luke Willis) – North American Premiere
- Landrian (Cuba, directed by Ernesto Daranas) – North American Premiere
- Maya And The Wave (United States, directed by Stephanie Johnes) – Florida Premiere
- Merchant Ivory (United States, directed by Stephen Soucy) – Florida Premiere
- Skywalkers: A Love Story (United States, directed by Jeff Zimbalist) – Florida Premiere
- Stories From The Lighthouse (United States, directed by Deborah Dickson) – Florida Premiere
- Story & Pictures By (United States, directed by Joanna Rudnick) – Florida Premiere
- Tell Them You Love Me (United States, directed by Nick August-Perna) – Florida Premiere
- The Contestant (United Kingdom, directed by Clair Titley) – Florida Premiere
- What's Next (United States, directed by Taylor Taglianeti) – East Coast Premiere
- Women of Iran (United States, directed by Nima Soofi) – World Premiere
- [subtext], directed by Erin Brown Thomas, Oliva Haller
- 72, directed by Marissa Chibás
- A Wedding Day, directed by Brendan Beachman
- All Four Won, directed by Nick Galarza
- An Ode to Procrastination, directed by Aleksandra Kingo
- Are You Mad at Me, directed by Emily Dubovi
- Blue Hour, directed by J.D Shields
- Boo, directed by Genevieve Aniello
- Buried, directed by Nat Gee
- Chidera, directed by Sope Aluko
- Confessions, directed by Stephanie Kaznocha
- Delta, directed by Jing Ai Ng
- Didn't Think I'd See You Here, directed by Dylan Guerra
- El Sofa, directed by Maria Corina Ramirez
- Every Man a King, directed by Nikhil Ganesh
- Fred, directed by Bjorn Franklin and Johnny Marchetta
- Funky, directed by Shoval Tshuva
- Good Girl, directed by Jenny Kleiman
- I Am Neither Here Nor There, directed by Christian Del Rio Solorzano
- In Wonderland, directed by Andrea Camacho McCracken
- Machisma, directed by Jessica Mendez Siqueiros
- Manicure, directed by Carlos Enrique Tejera
- My Nights Glow Yellow, directed by Hannah Bang
- Nagaatti, directed by Barento Taha
- Palm Sunday, directed by Wes Andre Goodrich
- Party Time, directed by Michael Marrero and Jon Rhoads
- Pathological, directed by Alison Rich
- Pillow Talk, directed by Mathilde Hauducoeur
- Pushover, directed by Brian Lederman
- Red, White, and Blue, directed by Nazrin Choudhury
- Rocky Road on Channel Three, directed by James Rogers III
- Serious Play, directed by Kate Mason
- Shadow Brother Sunday, directed by Alden Ehrenreich
- Shut Up and Fish, directed by Raul Sanchez and Pasqual Gutierrez
- Sorry Grandpa Hsiao, directed by Candace Ho
- Stan Behavior, directed by Tyler C. Peterson
- The Anne Frank Gift Shop, directed by Mickey Rapkin
- The Breakthrough, directed by Daniel Sinclair
- The Comics, directed by Karen Knox
- The Delivery, directed by Tope Babalola
- The Old Young Crow, directed by Liam LoPinto
- The Test, directed by Olivia Marie Valdez
- What You Left in the Ditch, directed by Tucker Bliss
- Yellow, directed by Elham Ehsas
- You're My Best Friend, directed by Chell Stephen
- Young King, directed by Larin Sullivan
- Is It Because I'm a Girl, directed by Peter Decherney
- Over the Wall, directed by Krystal Tingle
- Audio & the Alligator, directed by Andrés I. Estrada
- ¿Y Tu Que Has Hecho?, directed by Paolo Cesti
- Do You See What I See, directed by Vance Malcom Osteen
- Florida Family Fun, directed by Sabino Venuti
- I Dreamt of This, Esther, directed by Nicole Santiago
- Liquid Courage, directed by Brittany Alexia Young
- Lucas, directed by Pablo Velho
- Retrospection of a Home, directed by Sebastian Marcano-Perez
- Silver Alert, directed by Atticus Hohman
- Tres Leches, directed by Cristian Campocasso