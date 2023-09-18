The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, September 18On Monday, sharpen your writing skills at Books & Books' Writing Group with Dana Swift, a published young-adult fantasy author. Whether you're writing a memoir or the next hit YA novel, writers of all skill levels are invited to discover how to elevate their craft. During the session, the Cast in Firelight author will provide insights that may help to get your book published and on the shelves sooner than expected. Also, before submitting your manuscript, Swift invites you to read your work aloud and receive constructive criticism. 7 p.m. Monday, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Tuesday, September 19If you hope to get a seat at David Chang's Momofuku Ko next time you're in New York, good luck — seats are hard to come by. The two-Michelin-starred restaurant in the East Village is the crown jewel in Chang's culinary empire. Luckily, it's popping up in midtown Miami at Maty's as part of its Momofuku Ko on Tour series on Tuesday and Wednesday. For $150 per person, you can see what all the fuss is about for yourself. 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, at Maty's, 3255 NE First Ave., Miami; matysmiami.com. Tickets cost $150 via resy.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, September 20Messi, Messi, Messi — that's all anyone is talking about these days. Inter Miami CF is currently vying for the U.S. Open Cup, and the Argentine soccer superstar is helping the team lead the charge. They face off against the Houston Dynamo FC on September 27 in the finals. But before that, Inter Miami still has its regular season to contend with, including a match against Toronto FC. The team sits well outside of playoff contention — but crazier things have happened. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at DRV PNK Stadium, 5201 NW 12th Ave.; Fort Lauderdale; intermiamicf.com. Tickets cost $23 to $750 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
SZA stops at the Kaseya Center on Wednesday as part of her SOS Tour. The singer-songwriter released her sophomore album, SOS, at the end of 2022 to critical acclaim, along with the we've-all-been-there-before single "Kill Bill." The record was released too late to make it onto everyone's end-of-the-year lists, but expect it to dominate when 2023 comes to a close. (Yes, it's that good!) "SOS is just that — a phenomenal record that barely puts a foot wrong and raises the bar even higher than she set it before," wrote NME's Rhian Daly in her five-star review of the album. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $34.75 to $194.75 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Thursday, September 21O Cinema dives into the world of beer when it screens the documentary One Pint at a Time on Thursday. The film, directed by Aaron Hosé, uncovers the realities of American brewing culture, specifically how its Egyptian and African origins seem forgotten. With only one percent of Black-owned breweries making up the craft beer industry, the film looks to shift the historical perception about who makes the alcoholic beverage and shares how people can reshape the future of brewing culture and its narrative. 7 p.m. Thursday, at O Cinema, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $10. Sophia Medina
Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer takes over the Miami Improv stage to perform. Amer is best known for his role in the Netflix series Mo, a semi-autobiographical series about a Palestinian refugee seeking asylum in Texas, and ultimately discovers comedy through the situations he faces. The series has won a 2022 Gotham Award, an AFI Award, and a 2023 Peabody Award. In addition to television, the comedian and writer has starred in films such as Black Adam alongside Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson. Currently, he has two comedy specials streaming on Netflix, The Vagabond and Mohammed in Texas. 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 224, Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40. Sophia Medina
Friday, September 22Billed as Miami's largest Halloween event, the Horrorland is back in time for spooky season at Jungle Island. Formerly a pandemic-born drive-through experience, it's now a full-fledged event with haunted houses and scare zones. There are a total of five houses, with the promise that everything will be family-friendly. Pull up to the Cemetery Bar for Halloween-themed cocktails if you need a break from the scares. There's also La Muerte Plaza, a tribute to the Day of the Dead with puppets used in Fort Lauderdale's Día de los Muertos parade. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday through October 31, at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trl., Miami; thehorrorland.com. Tickets cost $48.99 to $98.88 via feverup.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Experimental theater company LakehouseRanchDotPng presents its next production, XOXOLOLA, on Friday. Written by playwright Rachel Greene, it's a femme horror play that explores the patriarchy's fascination with the fetishization of violence, fat bodies, and voiceless women. LakehouseRanchDotPng's production serves as the play's premiere as well as the South Florida directorial debut of Ali Tallman. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through October 1, at Artistic Vibes, 8846 SW 129th Ter., Suite B, Miami; lakehouseranchdotpng.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Hip-hop heavyweights Wu-Tang Clan and Nas stop at the Hard Rock Live as part of their coheadlining NY State of Mind Tour. The tour is a continuation of the 2022 tour of the same name that stopped in more than 25 cities and was nominated for Pollstar's 2022 Hip-Hop Tour of the Year. The '90s rap icons are arguably so influential that most of today's hip-hop stars probably wouldn't exist without the foundation they laid. 8 p.m. Friday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Davie; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $75 to $235 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Saturday, September 23Get your heart racing and your sweat running at the Wellness Festival at Casa Florida at the Selina Miami River on Saturday and Sunday. The exercise event hosts a series of workout sessions, including yoga, HIIT, and running. Attendees can immerse themselves in healthy living with a pop-up market featuring local vendors, well-known brands, and a welcome mocktail. Whether you are athletically gifted or just starting your fitness journey, everyone is welcome to get their body moving at this exercise festival. 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Casa Florida, 437 SW Second St., Miami, 33130; 786-394-7748; casafloridamiami.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Oktoberfest officially kicked off September 16 in Munich this year. But there's a celebration much closer to home for those who can't be bothered to travel across the Atlantic Ocean to join in on the original beer festival. The German American Society of Greater Hollywood's Oktoberfest kicks off Saturday, featuring food, drinks, and plenty of dancing. The Original Auerhahn Schuhplattlers of Miami perform traditional folk dances while Bob Houston and his band deliver the German polka tunes. If you miss Saturday's event, the club will hold additional Oktoberfest celebrations on October 7 and 21. 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, at German American Society of Hollywood, 6401 Washington St., Hollywood; germanamericanclubhollywood.org. Tickets cost $5 to $12. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Saturday and Sunday, Live Arts Miami presents the world premiere of Jamaican-American performance artist Shamar Watt's Summon. For the show, Watt blends experimental cinema and live performance to explore the spirit of resistance embodied by the Maroon people of Jamaica. The experience incorporates music, film, and dance in one performance, blending maroon, krump, and rave aesthetics with scientific theories around behaviors of the invisible matter and energy that governs life. 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; liveartsmiami.org. Tickets $20 to $32 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
When she's not busy working behind the grill at the Waffle House, Lana Del Rey gets around to releasing music. In March, she released her ninth album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, featuring collaborations with Jon Batiste, Bleachers, and Father John Misty. Then, last month, she announced a short 12-date tour, made up of stops mainly in the South, including a stop at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Saturday. Unable to tour her pandemic-released albums Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Blue Banisters, expect to hear a lot of new material performed live. 8 p.m. Saturday, at iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; livenation.com. Sold out. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Are you tired of hearing mediocre renditions of "My Heart Will Go On"? You're in luck: On Saturday, Trap Karaoke lands at Oasis Wynwood, daring you to bring your skills to deliver the bars of your favorite hip-hop hits. The nationally roving party was founded by Jason Mowatt in 2015 and has continued to put partygoers on the spot ever since. Despite the name, trap music isn't the only thing you're allowed to sing — as long as it falls in the realm of hip-hop or R&B, you should be good to go. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; trapkaraoke.com. Tickets cost $38 via oasismiami.tixr.com. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, September 24With the first two games on the road, the Miami Dolphins play their first game of the regular season at home. They face off against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium. During the preseason, the Dolphins went 2-2, but there's hope that maybe, just maybe, this might finally be the year the team gets its act together. Coach Mike McDaniel has brought some much-needed consistency, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seems hellbent on proving his critics wrong. 1 p.m. Sunday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets start at $115 to $900 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Korean-American singer Eric Nam stops at Revolution Live to deliver a performance filled with feel-good electro-pop. Nam falls away from mainstream Korean artists, pushing genre boundaries with combinations of alternative, synth-pop, and R&B. Earlier this month, Nam released his third album, House on a Hill, which follows 2022's There and Back Again. "This is the culmination of ten years of experience," Nam told the Associated Press' Maria Sherman about the album. Expect to hear new material and music from his previous two releases. 7 p.m. Sunday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $47.50 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
On Sunday, Octopussy Lounge and Voyd MIA take over Kill Your Idol for Hackeá', a cybercore cabaret. The inclusive event welcomes all the digital divas to take the stage and deliver performances that push everyone's clock speed. Performers include MTU Poetry, Lili LéWaste, Jax Fantastic, Discosexo, and Saturn, along with music by Matriel and Gabo Rio. The promoters want to remind you that this ain't OnlyFans, so bring plenty of analog cash to tip the performers. 9:30 p.m. Sunday, at Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach; sub-culture.org. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Floyd hosts blues-rock duo the Black Keys on Sunday — but don't expect to see an instrument in sight. Instead, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney get behind the decks for Record Hang, a vinyl night that invites you to party alongside the rock stars. Miami native soul-singer Jason Joshua and producer El Michels will be spinning all night. The party promises body-moving, heavy grooves and arcane vinyl 45s — and you'd be a fool not to expect the Black Keys to deliver. 11 p.m. Sunday, at Floyd Miami, 24 NE 11th St., Suite B, Miami; 786-357-6456; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $22.60 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina