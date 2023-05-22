The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, May 22Every other Monday, the Sagamore's beachfront hosts the Wave Silent Disco, a guided silent disco experience at sunset. The event combines dance therapy, meditation, mindfulness, and community connection to help you unwind and recharge after a stressful Monday. You'll be accompanied by a live DJ and local band Los Alchemists, who will provide an eclectic and uplifting soundtrack to help you move and let go. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, at the Sagamore Hotel South Beach beachfront, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thewavemovement.com. Tickets cost $25 to $45 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tuesday, May 23Embark on a culinary journey through Peru at Coral Gables Country Club on Tuesday when Peru Gourmet brings together the best Peruvian restaurants in Miami to showcase their specialty dishes and give you a taste of the vibrant South American culture. Not only will you enjoy the food, but you'll also be supporting a charitable cause. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Ayacucho Emergency Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the needs of orphans and young children in Ayacucho, Peru. 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, at the Coral Gables Country Club, 997 North Greenway Dr., Coral Gables; peruvianchamber.org. Tickets cost $100 to $150 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Indulge in a happy hour with stunning views of the Brickell skyline at Rosa Sky's rooftop bar. From Tuesday to Saturday, 4:30 to 7 p.m., you can unwind from work stress and enjoy discounted prices on specialty cocktails like the "Rosa Sky," "#NOSLEEP," and "Mexican Kiss" for just $10 each. The happy hour also offers delectable bites, such as buffalo chicken empanadas, black bean queso dip, and pão de queijo, also priced at $10. 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, at Rosa Sky, 115 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-628-1515; rosaskyrooftop.com. Sophia Medina
Wednesday, May 24Can you imagine logging online and finding out that your long-forgotten high school band is the internet's biggest mystery? That's precisely what happened to British indie-rock band Panchiko, who released a demo EP in 2000 titled D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L. Although the album did not live up to its title, instead focusing more on shoegaze and trip-hop, someone found a copy of the EP in a thrift store in 2016 and set forth to discover who was behind it. After finally tracking down the band members, Panchiko reunited to fulfill their rockstar dreams. The band recently released its debut album, Failed at Math(s), and is set to take the stage at Gramps. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Sold out. Jose D. Duran
Thursday, May 25Local party collective Sounds of Shine (SOS) takes over the city for the Memorial Day weekend, bringing an electrifying fusion of Afrobeats and Caribbean sounds. SOS Weekend kicks off on Thursday at 1-800-Lucky with a jam-packed lineup that includes Walshy Fire, Blaq Pages, Aya, Jumbee, Jason Panton, and Flygerian. Other events throughout the weekend include Peppa with Jumbee and Friends at Coyo Taco, the Shrine at Red Rooster in Overtown, and Stamped with Aya and Friends at Copal. 7 p.m. Thursday, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Tickets cost $20 to $50 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Alexander Star, an Emmy-nominated musician renowned for his Super Bowl ad campaigns, collaborations with the United Nations, and appearances on prime-time TV, takes the stage at the Lyric Theater on Thursday night. His performance is part of the Lyric Listening Session hosted by songstress Nia Devine. "Music is the kind of medicine people enjoy taking, so I write prescriptions to treat the symptoms I see," Star says. Don't miss your opportunity to get a full dose of his blend of R&B, hip-hop, and soul. 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami; 786-708-4610; bahlt.org. Tickets cost $10 to $25 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Friday, May 26How would you rate your bachata dancing skills? Put them to the test this weekend when Bachateando lands at the Eden Roc Miami Beach. Prepare for three exhilarating days filled with workshops, showcases, and, of course, parties where you can flaunt your moves or fine-tune them. The lineup includes a massive list of choreographers, ballroom dancers, and DJs to ensure you never stop moving. Either way, you're going to have to update your bachata playlist with more Aventura and Romeo Santos. Noon Friday through Sunday, at Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; bachateandodancefestival.com. Tickets cost $45 to $290. Jose D. Duran
If you're eagerly anticipating your letter from Hogwarts, Pinecrest Gardens has an enchanting event that might be the next best thing. This Friday, don't miss the opportunity to join Hogwarts Herbology 101, a terrarium-making workshop designed to test your horticultural skills. No worries — there's no need to bring your earmuffs, as this class won't involve planting mandrakes. As a student, you'll have the chance to personalize your terrarium and proudly represent your Hogwarts house. Additionally, for those who haven't acquired a wand from Ollivanders yet, fear not; each participant receives their very own wand. 6:30 p.m., Friday, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $60 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
We've all got to start somewhere, and for local filmmakers, the 786 Film Festival, presented by Omega Spit, is hoping to provide that to them. Why not 305? To represent Miami's new generation of artists, the festival opted to celebrate the 786 overlay, which was introduced in 1998 after all 305 number combinations were exhausted. (Miami-Dade now has a third area code, 645, which will be introduced in August because 786 faces a similar fate.) But back to the films. Expect to see filmmakers of all skill levels spotlighted and Miami Community Radio helping with the broadcast. 7 p.m. Friday, at the Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; instagram.com/omegaspit. Tickets cost $10 via shotgun.live. Jose D. Duran
You don't need to be an opera aficionado to recognize La Bohème, the four-act opera composed by Giacomo Puccini. This timeless masterpiece follows the lives of a group of young bohemians in Paris' Latin Quarter, focusing on the relationship between Rodolfo and Mimi. If the storyline strikes a chord, the Broadway musical Rent heavily draws inspiration from this classic. On Friday, at the Manuel Artime Theater, Florida L'Opera & Zarzuela showcases the 1896 original with Herman Diaz and Nathalie Ávila portraying Rodolfo and Mimi, respectively. 8 p.m. Friday, at the Manuel Artime Theater, 900 SW First St., Miami; 305-960-4680; miamigov.com/manuelartime. Tickets cost $10 to $35 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Swing over to the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, for a night of jazz. This Thursday, Jazz at MOCA showcases the CieL Experience, led by bandleader Claudens Louis, a Haitian-American saxophonist. His impressive musical résumé includes collaborations with artists including Wyclef Jean, Jason Derulo, and five-time Grammy Award-winner Shaun Martin. Beyond his achievements as a musician, Louis has dedicated himself to teaching others, working with organizations like the Miami Music Project. 8 p.m. Friday, at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125 St., North Miami; 305-863-6211; mocanomi.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Sophia Medina
Saturday, May 27This summer, mummies take over Miami. On Saturday, the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science debuts its newest exhibition, "Mummies of the World." Immerse yourself in an interactive experience that transcends time, granting you an up-close-and-personal experience with these ancient relics. The exhibit encompasses 40 meticulously preserved human and animal remains, unveiling the mummification process' enigmatic secrets. Because the mummies themselves cannot tell their stories, the exhibition harnesses the power of technology to breathe life into their narratives. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through September 4, at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $22.95 to $32.95; free for children 3 and under and members. Sophia Medina
The Hyundai Air & Sea Show is back this weekend with two days of demonstrations and fly-bys. If you're really into the military-industrial complex, you'll see what America's military spending buys at the show. On Saturday, the U.S. Army SaluteFest brings live performances by singer-songwriter Chris Janson, country rapper Breland, and famous-because-of-TikTok Jvke. Sunday brings the Music Explosion with headliners Big & Rich, along with U.S. military bands and a fireworks show. Noon Saturday and Sunday, on Ocean Drive between 11th and 14th streets, Miami Beach; usasalute.com. Tickets cost $65 to $275 via seetickets.us. Jose D. Duran
The impact of African rhythms on popular music, particularly from the Americas, has always been profound. Yet, the contemporary African music scene seeks more than just inspiring others; it aspires to create a roster of superstars. In this spirit, Afro Nation Miami will showcase exceptional talent from the African continent alongside Afro-European, Afro-Caribbean, and Afro-American acts. Set to unfold on Saturday and Sunday at LoanDepot Park, the festival features headliners Burna Boy and Wizkid, alongside a stellar lineup including Rema, Asaka, Fireboy DML, Mavado, Sech, and Ckay. 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at LoanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; usa.afronation.com. Tickets start at $149 to $550 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
There's no other dance company in South Florida quite like Karen Peterson & Dancers (KPD). That's because KPD is the only company that performs choreography by dancers with and without disabilities. The company celebrates its 32nd anniversary at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center with a repertory of some of its favorite works. Eight members will dance pieces by physically integrated choreographers, followed by a screening of a documentary of KPD's dance program for teens with special needs and the premiere of the company's latest work. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300; mosscenter.org. Tickets cost $5 to $20. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, May 28On Sunday, O Cinema delves into the topic of chronic disorders, presenting a screening of Yasmin C. Rams' thought-provoking film, Go Heal Yourself. The documentary film follows Rams, who grapples with epilepsy, as she embarks on a quest for a cure despite facing resistance from her father, who's battling Parkinson's disease. Throughout her journey, Rams encounters individuals who appear to have overcome their disorders through unconventional healing methods. Brace yourself for an exploration of resilience and self-discovery, shedding light on the complex struggles surrounding debilitating conditions and alternative medicine. Noon Sunday, at O Cinema, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $12 to $27. Sophia Medina
Singer and rapper Bryson Tiller graces the stage at Oasis Wynwood on Sunday as part of his highly anticipated Back and I'm Better Tour. Tiller burst into the mainstream music scene in 2015 with his breakthrough single "Don't," soaring to number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Kentucky-born artist swiftly followed up with his debut album, Trapsoul, featuring the Grammy-nominated hit "Exchange." His impressive repertoire also includes tracks such as "Sorrows," "Outta Time" featuring Drake, and the chart-topping collaboration "Wild Thoughts" with Rihanna and DJ Khaled. 8 p.m. Sunday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Sold out. Sophia Medina
Miami reached peak goth in the late '80s and '90s — long before Vogue tried to make tropigoth a thing and the advent of "Goths in Hot Weather" memes. Whether you were an early goth enthusiast who experienced the era of Marilyn Manson & the Spooky Kids performing at Churchill's Pub or discovered the aesthetic through TikTok, you won't want to miss Dark Sunday at Domicile. Presented by Malicia Goth Nights and Hexed Miami, this event promises an evening filled with a carefully curated setlist encompassing EBM, postpunk, industrial, goth, and more. Joining the lineup this week is New York's Jeffo! alongside Strawberry Ronin and resident DJ Shirl LeGion. 10 p.m. Sunday, at Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com/domicile.miami. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via shotgun.live. Ashley-Anna Aboreden