The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

click to enlarge Melanie Martinez stops at Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, June 21. Atlantic Records photo

click to enlarge No Straight Lines: the Past, Present, and Future of Queer Comics screens at O Cinema on Thursday, June 22. Compadre Media Group photo

click to enlarge Halsey performs at Hard Rock Live on Saturday, June 24. Photo by Jasmine Safaeian

click to enlarge Werq the World Tour brings a spectacle to Hard Rock Live on Sunday, June 25. Photo by Marco Ovando

What's a Black celebration without a proper cookout? Little River restaurant Rosie's hosts a. Chef Akino West has invited former Kyo executive chef Raheem Sealey to bring his Drinking Pig BBQ pop-up and feast. There will also be a whiskey tasting courtesy of Duke & Dame and a Shop Cool pop-up. The event marks Rosie's last service in its backyard space before moving to its summer spot.On Monday, Hued Songs presents, a multidisciplinary performance celebrating Black culture and community at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The event features spoken word, song, dance, and animation. The cast includes Arsimmer McCoy, Jasmine Williams, Miriam King, J'Von Brown, Darius Manuel, Eden Marte, Chauncy Riley, King Friday, and the Zest Dance Collective under the direction of artist director Gentry George.Every Tuesday, Savage Labs extends a warm invitation to musicians to grace the stage during its. Whether you're a soulful singer, a skilled guitarist, or a passionate drummer, seize the opportunity to showcase your talents before a live audience. Don't hesitate to attend even if your skills don't lean toward the musical realm. You never know when you might stumble upon Miami's next emerging star. Plus, you can indulge in delectable cocktails and bites.Known for her dark and macabre themes, singer-songwritertakes the stage at Hard Rock Live on Wednesday. Martinez recently released her third studio album,, which sees the 28-year-old morph into a pink, alien-like creature. It's a departure in theme from her previous albums,and, which explore childhood traumas. If you are wondering if she's truly moved on from that musical period, her video for the single "Death" sees an audience of masked characters placing flowers on Cry Baby's grave.Basement, the nightclub, bowling alley, and skating rink at the Miami Beach Edition presentson Wednesday night. Hosted by Jasmine Pryce Lords, the party invites you to lace up your bowling shoes for a fast-paced game of speed bowling. The winning team gets $100 off their bar tab and a free ice-skating session. In addition to the rainbow-colored bowling balls, jam along to sounds by Zehno.On Thursday, Pérez Art Museum Miami celebrates National Caribbean Heritage Month with the sights and sounds of Trinidad and Tobago's world-famous Carnival celebration. Presented by PAMM's Caribbean Cultural Institute,organized by trumpeter, percussionist, and composer Etienne Charles, brings the high energy of the Trinbagonian Carnival to the stage with vibrant visuals, a mix of multimedia, colorful costumes, dancing, and traditional carnival characters. Plus, there will be live music by Creole Soul.O Cinema and PEN America have partnered to present a one-night screening of. Directed by Vivian Kleiman, the 2021 documentary film looks into the lives of five influential queer American comic book artists who depicted everything from the AIDS crisis, coming out, and same-sex marriage to themes of race, gender, and disability. The screening will be followed by a discussion with Kleiman, film critic Juan Barquin, and artist/musician Cristy C. Road.British rock bandstops at Gramps on Friday as part of its Hellfire Tour. Opening up for the postpunk group is New York-based band YHWH Nailgun. Black Midi burst onto the scene in 2017, consisting of members Geordie Greeps, Cameron Picton, and Morgan Simpson. The band's music style can be defined as a mixture of different forms of the rock genre, including progressive and punk and avant-jazz. The band's debut album,, received universal acclaim and earned a nomination for the 2019 Mercury Prize.Villain Theater once again hosts its annual, featuring a cast of all queer comedians. The venue features a long bill of funny people on Friday and Saturday, including Victoria Haig, Rutendo Chimbaru, Cotton Wood, Tarek Turjman, and this year's headliner, Dr. Anna Lepeley. The festival wraps up on Saturday with its grand finale,, which is precisely what it sounds like — an improvised musical show with live band accompaniment.Calling all gym buffs — it's time to show off the hard work you've put in at the 23rd annual. Top fitness athletes, bodybuilders, and models are invited to take the stage and showcase their stellar physiques. No matter the phase of your fitness journey, you are still invited to come out and show out. There will be several divisions for the competition, including beginners and juniors.On Saturday, Deering Estate's artist-in-residence Gustavo Matamoros presentsCurated from the Subtropics Archive and Sound Art Collection, the program highlights the work of avant-garde composers and radio artists and is designed to be listened to in total darkness. Afterward, stick around to meet the day's special guest, Dr. Guillermo Grenier, the Spanish-speaking voice in Robert Ashley's, who will recount his involvement in the project.Spiderman is leaving New York and heading to Miami for a battle unlike ever before. The superhero takes the fight against his enemies to the roller rink, fighting alongside his other spidey friends. Take part in, a rollerskating competition between Spiderman and his villains presented by Miami Roller Derby. Attendees are encouraged to come in cosplay and witness the ultimate showdown. There will be a contest at halftime to pick the best cosplayer. Local vendors such as Goblin's Heist and Wreaths & Things will also be on-site hawking collectibles, crafts, treats, and more.Mexican artistbrings his Doble P Tour to FLA Live Arena in Sunrise on Saturday, with special guest Alemán as the opener. The corrido tumbado singer has seen his profile quickly rise, with countless songs appearing on's Hot Latin Songs chart. He collaborated with Latin music acts like Natanael Cano, Luis R. Conriquez, and Nicki Nicole. Peso Pluma is best known for blending the century-old corrido tradition with trap, hip-hop, and urbano.Pop singeris back in South Florida, stopping at Hard Rock Live for her 2023 summer tour. The 28-year-old's last significant musical output was 2021's, produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. However, she has released tracks like "Stay with Me," which appeared on producer Calvin Harris' album,, as well as singles "So Good" and "Die 4 Me." For Saturday's performance, Halsey will be accompanied by a string ensemble.has only one rule: no boys allowed. The reggaeton-heavy party invites all the ladies looking to have a. Leave the boyfriends at home, get together with your besties, and head to Oasis Wynwood on Saturday night. The girl hang will be filled with all the party essentials, including pink n' pretty cocktails, themed Instagram-worthy photo ops, and music by female DJs. The celebration is meant to empower women and create a safe space for them to have a fun time.If you've never seen Federico Fellini's surrealist comedy-drama, have you really experienced true cinema? The 1963 film won the Academy Award for "Best Foreign Language Film" and has consistently been cited as a source of inspiration for many of Hollywood's biggest auteurs. Cosford Cinema screens the film on Sunday as part of its Sight & Sound Poll series.On Sunday, Books & Books will host an in-person discussion with Dustin Brookshire, Denise Duhamel, Tyler Gillespie, Caridad Moro-Gronlier, Gregg Shapiro, Nicole Tallman, and Julie Marie Wade on. The book, which Brookshire and Julie E. Bloemeke edited, offers 54 poets' take on Dolly Parton's busty, blonde legacy. Brookshire is a Wilton Manors-based poet, self-professed Dolly fanatic, program director for Reading Queer, and founding chapter president of the South Florida Poets.The queens fromtake the stage at Hard Rock Live as part of the. Catch your favs like Asia O'Hara, Laganja Estranja, Lady Camden, Bosco, Rosé, and DeJa Skye, as they interpret this year's cyberpunk theme. The show follows along as the queens are unknowingly trapped in the Netwerq and reimagine themselves in a dystopian future. For Florida's LGBTQ community, that dystopian future might already feel like the present, but for one evening, escape for a bit and cheer for the creativity and spectacle put on by these fabulous performers.