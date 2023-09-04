The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, September 4

Tuesday, September 5

click to enlarge 5 Second of Summer will perform at Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, September 6. Photo by Andy Deluca

Wednesday, September 6

click to enlarge Wynwood Marketplace will host a World Cup Qualifiers Watch Party between Colombia and Venezuela on Thursday, September 7. Swarm photo

Thursday, September 7

click to enlarge Artist and musician Lonnie Holley performs at the Museum of Contemporary, North Miami on Friday, September 8. Photo by David Raccuglia

Friday, September 8

click to enlarge "Vance DNA: Transparent" opens at the Museum of Graffiti on Saturday, September 6. Museum of Graffiti photo

Saturday, September 9

click to enlarge Chlöe takes the stage at Revolution Live on Sunday, September 10. Photo by Jack Bridgland

Sunday, September 10

It's Labor Day, and you have the day off from work.invites you to celebrate the holiday at its indoor mini-golf course at Brickell City Centre. Take on light-swirling and tech-infused courses that are both challenging and fun. Of course, mini-golfing can work up an appetite, and Puttshack has got you covered with delectable fare, including sharable plates, sandwiches, and burgers. If you want to get a little boozy, players can enjoy a selection of refreshing cocktails, wine, beer, and hard seltzers. To celebrate the holiday, Puttshack is offering 50 percent off your second game until 4 p.m.The regular baseball season ends October 1, and thecurrently sit third in the National League East and outside wild-card contention. If you haven't watched a Marlins game this season, your time is quickly running out. On Tuesday, the Marlins go against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are leading the NL West division. So grab a beer and hotdog, and enjoy some ball in LoanDepot Park's climate-controlled digs.Argentinian soccer super Lionel Messi has taken South Florida by storm. And to honor the Messi frenzy, R House has launched its, complete with Messi-themed food and drinks. Every Wednesday to Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., you can down on the "Mila-Messi" ($12), a chimichurri chicken Milanesa sandwich on ciabatta bread with a garlic herb aioli, arugula, tomatoes, and thinly sliced red onion. Wash it down with $3 Argentinian brews or $7 well drinks. Wine and pink-hued specialty cocktails are half off.Is your four-legged friend more fashionable than you are? If so, your pooch will want to attend, presented by Art Bound Miami, at SLS South Beach on Wednesday. You're invited to bring your pup and have them strut down the runway in their best attire at the event. The judges critique every dog and choose the "Best Dressed Pup" of the evening.On Wednesday, kick off the end of summer with Australian pop-rock bandat Hard Rock Live. Members Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin first sky-rocketed into fame after receiving attention from One Direction members. Since then, 5SOS has become known as one of the only bands in history to see their first three albums chart at number one on the200. Some of their most popular tracks include "Youngblood," "Teeth," 'She Looks So Perfect," "Ghost Of You," and "Amnesia."The FIFA World Cup is not happening until 2026, but to qualify to join the host countries' teams — Canada, United States, and Mexico — every country needs to play a set of matches. One of the first takes place Thursday when Colombia and Venezuela face off at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia. With plenty of expats from both countries living in Miami, Wynwood Marketplace is inviting fans over for its. Dress up in your country's colors — which might be confusing for the two South American nations — and prepare to cheer your team from afar.On Thursday, Russian-born, Berlin-based producertakes over the decks at Floyd. Born Andrew Guyvoronsky, he's known for his bass-laden melodies that beckon you to the dance floor but are equally hard-hitting — think electronic music with a sprinkling of hip-hop sensibility. He's collaborated with dance-music heavyweights like DJ Sneak and Ricardo Villalobos and has his own imprint, Respect the Craft.On Friday, thekicks off the Miami portion of its programming, with the New York City screenings taking place last week. The programming starts with the screening of the documentaryat O Cinema South Beach, which takes a closer look at Inhotim, a contemporary art museum and botanical garden that radically changed the small town of Brumadinho. The festival then moves to Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami September 10-16 with a lineup that includes Mauricio Eça's comedy, Sérgio de Carvalho's dramatic feature, and Berlin Film Festival selectionThe Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami's exhibition "Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew" opened in May, offering the most comprehensive survey on the Birmingham, Alabama-born artist and musician in the South. On Friday, the museum builds on that when it hosts a musical performance by. Celebrated for his improvised, impactful music that blends influences from legends like Stevie Wonder, Sun Ra, and Lou Reed, the result is a unique and warm sound. You'll also have the chance to explore the exhibition, showcasing 70 artworks that complement the musical experience.Krautrock and electronic music legendskick off their first North American tour at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Friday. Founded in 1967 by original member Edgar Froese, Tangerine Dream has been influential in electronic music for the last five decades. Since its origin, the group has undergone several lineup changes, the most recent occurring after the death of Froese in 2015. The trio is now led by Thorsten Quaeschning, along with Paul Frick and violinist Hoshiko Yamane.On Saturday,returns to Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale for its seventh edition, highlighting women brewers and their contributions to the industry. Beer lovers are welcome to sample a selection of beers created by female brewers in the industry, including brews from Florida Ave, Tripping Animals, Magnanimous, 7venth Sun, Sideward, Corporate Ladder, and Woven Water. Don't worry, guys — everyone is welcome to attend, and pours are included with your ticket as long as supplies last.On Saturday, satisfy your sweet tooth with an array of mouth-watering treats at South Florida's biggest dessert festival,. If you're counting calories, this event is definitely not for you. Some of the best local bakeries and small businesses compete for the crown, serving delectable samples of their best confections. Competitors include Cici's Flan, Lolita Dessert Club, Moonchild Café, Oli's Bakeshop, So Into Bundts, and Takoyaki Mia. Whoever comes away winning the top prize goes on to represent Miami at the national championship in Atlanta in December.You'd be wrong if you think America has a monopoly on street art. On Saturday, the Museum of Graffiti hosts the opening of its latest exhibit,The show is a survey of the Shanghai-based artist, presenting a new body of work that offers a fresh perspective on style. Born in Jiangsu, China, Vane discovered American hip-hop and breakdancing as a teenager, which led him to discover intricate graffiti art. His signature style features transparent figures that ask viewers to embrace the true reflection they wish to see.Goths, your time has come to celebrate all the darkness and eeriness of life at the Black Market's. Revolution Live transforms into a gothic domain filled with live bands, DJs, drag shows, burlesque, goth karaoke, and photo booths. The music lineup features New Dawn Fades, Ordinary Boys, Astari Nite, Blood Orchid, and Obsidian. If you're looking to transform your wardrobe and home decor, more than 50 vendors will sell vintage clothing, jewelry, furniture, and memorabilia. The darkest couple at the event will be crowned homecoming king and queen and win a $1,000 prize.Grammy Award-winning singeris currently on the road as part of his Superpowers World Tour. On Saturday, he stops in downtown Miami to perform at the FPL Solar Amphitheater with singer-songwriter Orion Sun as the opener. The 28-year-old Toronto native released his third album,, earlier this year, which peaked at number 14 on the200. The record features collaborations with Omar Apollo, Serpentwithfeet, and Ty Dolla $ign with production from BadBadNotGood, Mark Ronson, and Sir Nolan.On Sunday, the Opera Atelier presents, a one-actor play based on the life and times of Teresa Carreño. For those unfamiliar with the Venezuelan pianist, Carreño was possibly the most talented 19th-century musician, praised by world-famous talents like Liszt, Rossini, Rubinstein, Brahms, and Grieg. Known for her fiery temper, she wasn't always accepted in society at the time. The play promises to shed light on her personal turmoil while highlighting her music.Best known as half of the duo Chloe x Halle,(AKA Chloe Bailey) lately has been setting out on her own, starring in Prime Video's criminally underrated thrillerand releasing her solo debut,. On Sunday, she takes the stage at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale as part of the In Pieces Tour. Lately, Chlöe has embraced her womanhood and maturity, offering R&B and pop offerings leagues away from her days as a young girl who sang along with her sister.