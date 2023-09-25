The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, September 25Under the stewardship of Gramp's owner Adam Gersten, the longtime German restaurant, the Royal Bavarian Schnitzel Haus on 79th Street, has reopened as the New Schnitzel House, complete with Bavarian classics like schnitzel, apple strudel, and spaetzle. It's also home to one of the city's most generous happy hours. Dubbed Schnitzy's Many Happy Hours, enjoy $6 wells and beer, $8 cocktails, and $9 wines Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and every night after 10 p.m. 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and nightly 10 p.m. to close, at the New Schnitzel House, 1085 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-675-4287; thenewschnitzelhouse.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tuesday, September 26On Tuesday, Books & Books and the Miami Book Fair host an evening with best-selling author Chuck Palahniuk to discuss his new horror satire Not Forever, But for Now at the Chapman Conference Center at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. The darkly comedic novel centers around a clan of seasoned assassins who've orchestrated history's most heinous moments, and the youthful siblings fated to inherit their legacy. Despite his prolific writing career, Palahniuk is perhaps best known for writing Fight Club, later adapted to the David Fincher film of the same name, starring Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, and Helena Bonham Carter. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Chapman Conference Center at Miami Dade College, 254 NE Fourth St., Miami; miamibookfair.com. Tickets cost $26.99 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, September 27Venezuelan art Manu Manzo graces the Faena Theater on Wednesday, kicking off her Luna En Géminis Tour. Expect the singer to deliver an eccentric performance drawn from the vibrant sounds and impactful tracks off her recent album of the same name. Manzo's music influence derives from sounds inspired by the places she has lived in, including Caracas, Mexico, Spain, and Miami. In 2015, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys and recently signed with Universal Music Latin. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5600; faena.com. Tickets cost $50 to $150 via exploretock.com. Sophia Medina
New York Times' classical music writer Zachary Woolfe called Andy Akiho's Seven Pillars a "lush, brooding celebration of noise" in his 2021 profile of the composer. On Wednesday, Akiho brings his Grammy-nominated work to the Newman Recital Hall on the University of Miami campus. The work is an 11-part palindrome consisting of ensemble and solo movements with lights synchronized to the music. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Newman Recital Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables; frost.miami.edu. Tickets start at $15 to $35. via events.miami.edu. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, September 28South Florida's largest Halloween experience returns to the Miami International Mall with plenty of frights. Now in its 21st year, the House of Horror Haunted Carnival offers four brand-new spooky experiences. Mayhem Museum is where lost souls find their eternal resting place, while Deja Vu at Haunted HoliDaze is where celebrations of the past entangle visitors on repeat. Meanwhile, the Theater of Terror isn't your average movie theater, and Scare X Studios presents a new character, Dolly, ready to lead guests into an immersive trip down memory lane. In addition to the spooks, there will be carnival rides, food, and an Only In Dade experience. 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday through October 31, at Miami International Mall, 1625 NW 107th Ave., Miami; houseofhorrorcarnival.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via showclix.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Drake returns to the 305 on Thursday and Friday as part of his It's All a Blur Tour. Also on the bill is rapper 21 Savage, who collaborated with Drake on the 2022 album Her Loss. Champagne Papi has been on a musical streak lately. Since 2021, he's released four albums, including the aforementioned 21 Savage collaboration and Certified Lover Boy; Honestly, Nevermind; and For All the Dogs, which releases on October 6. His latest single is the SZA collaboration "Slime You Out," which controversially features a picture of actress Halle Berry getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards. Berry found the use of the image to promote the song disrespectful. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Sold out. Sophia Medina
Friday, September 29The saying goes, "A picture is worth a thousand words." How much is a moving picture worth? Find out Friday when Coral Gables Art Cinema hosts Silent Movie Weekend, its annual celebration of silent movies, an often misunderstood cinematic art form. The weekend starts with Dziga Vertov's silent masterpiece Man With a Movie Camera, introducing innovative editing and cinematic techniques. On Saturday, it will screen the comedic film Safety Last! and the Swedish silent horror film Häxan. The final movie, Chicago, screens on Sunday and is the basis of the musical of the same name. 1 and 9:30 Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $10 to $11.75. Jose D. Duran
Once again, Wynwood doubles for Munich during the 13th annual Wynwood Octoberfest, presented by Samuel Adams. The three-day festival takes over Wynwood Marketplace, featuring live music, a beer hall, an artisan market, stein hoisting, photo ops, authentic Bavarian bites, and lots of beer. While the event is free, you can upgrade your experience with a "Party Pack" ticket, which includes one beer, a commemorative stein mug, and a Samuel Adams Octoberfest hat. 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and noon to 3 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; wynwoodoctoberfest.com. Admission is free with RSVP; "Party Park" tickets cost $14 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Inhale and exhale and focus on the here and how. The wellness experience and art exhibition "Here and Now" invites attendees to practice being present through various yoga meditations and sound baths led by instructors such as Gabriella Bhatia and Michelle Berlin and art showcases by Alene Delgado and Jeremy Brown. The art exhibition starts on Friday with an opening reception, libations from Ojo de Tigre and Heineken, and savory bites from Wolf of Tacos. There will be music by Tigre Sounds, Camila Di Marzo, and Ear Candy. Delgado and Brown will be in attendance to speak about their work. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, at Backhaus, 7255 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; hereandnowpopup.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
No Way Out Miami has been spooking locals since 2018. Last year, the team moved into the Dolphin Mall to deliver its haunted house experience, the Cabin. It's returning to the suburban shopping center with a new experience this year. Insomnia Haunted House promises to live up to its name, hoping you'll never want to sleep again. All ages are welcome, with the promise that the scare actors won't touch you, though due to the nature of the event, parental discretion is strongly advised. After you're done being scared, head over to the Monster Lounge, which features themed cocktails and DJs spinning throughout the night. 7 p.m. to midnight Friday through October 31, at Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th St., Miami; nowayoutmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $45 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Experimental hip-hop group Death Grips takes over Revolution Live on Friday, promising a wild night filled with mosh pits and headbanging to help channel your frustrations. The group consists of members Stefan Burnett, Zach Hill, and Andy Morin and features a sound that involves a blend of hip-hop, punk, electronic, and digital hardcore. Known for an aggressive rapping style and disruptive lyrics, the trio has gained widespread acclaim and notoriety for the band's musical output and the punk ethos that informs everything from its sound to the members' public personas. 8 p.m. Friday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Sold out. Sophia Medina
Saturday, September 30Li Cho Spicy Chicken has been serving hot, fried goodness in Port-au-Prince for years. Now it's popping up at J. Wakefield Brewing in Wynwood to show locals that magic of Haitian epis. The colonel ain't got nothing on Haitian fried chicken, and you can taste it for yourself on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. Li Cho's menu includes fried chicken, chicken wings, and the "Zoe" sandwich (boneless fried chicken on a brioche bun with red onions, watercress, sumac, white sauce, and Haitian rum-infused barbecue sauce). And don't forget the sides like fried plantains and akra (malanga fritters). 6 p.m. Saturday, at J. Wakefield Brewing, 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; instagram.com/lichochicken. Sophia Medina
On Saturday, Prison Pals and the Village of Pinecrest team up for PineToberfest at Evelyn Greer Park. You can sample from more than 40 breweries during the event, including the Tank, Tripping Animals, Veza Sur, Unbranded, and Funky Buddha. If you want to get a taste before the crowds descend on the park, opt for the VIP ticket option, which allows you access to the grounds an hour early. In addition to the suds, there will be live music, games, and food vendors. 6 p.m. Saturday, at Evelyn Greer Park, 8200 SW 124th St., Pinecrest; prisonpalsbc.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
GableStage kicks off its 25th anniversary season with the Miami premiere of August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned. Co-conceived with Todd Kriedler, the one-man show is an autobiographical tour de force where the late Pulitzer Prize-winner takes audiences on a voyage from being a young poet in Pittsburgh's Hill District to his encounters with racism, music, love, and friendships. GableStage's production stars Miami native Melvin Huffnagle under the direction of Carey Brianna. 8 p.m. Saturday through October 22, at GableStage, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1119; gablestage.org. Tickets cost $65 to $75. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, October 1Instead of the usual brunch and mimosas, spice up your Sunday plans with Phuc Yea's Mi Chini Sundays. The Viet-Cajun spot invites you to a brand-new dinner party filled with flavorful dishes by chef Cesar Zapata paired with vibrant visuals and vintage sounds. The monthly event celebrates Phuc Yea's Vietnamese and Colombian roots through food and music. With your taste buds stimulated by aromatic dishes, you won't resist the temptation to move to the groove with cumbia rhythms and Vietnamese lacha by DJ Safe Stadick. 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com. Reservations are strongly encouraged via opentable.com. Sophia Medina
Hailed by the Boston Phoenix as "one of the ten most influential performers of the '90s," Lydia Lunch has been carving out her own lane since the beginning of her career. Her music has defied categorization from the start, but she's often classified as no wave and postpunk for simplicity's sake. She's collaborated with acts like Nick Cave, Sonic Youth, Eintsturzende Neubauten, and Henry Rollins. On Sunday, she takes the stage at the Ground as Lydia Lunch Retrovirus (which includes herself and her backing band) along with homegrown talent Donzii and Glass Body. 8 p.m. Sunday, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $14.88 to $26.45 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran