The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, September 25

Tuesday, September 26

click to enlarge Venezuela-born singer Manu Manzo kicks off her tour at Faena Theater on Wednesday, September 27. Nevarez Communications photo

Wednesday, September 27

click to enlarge House of Horror Haunted Carnival returns to Miami International Mall on Thursday, September 28. House of Horror photo

Thursday, September 28

click to enlarge Coral Gables Art Cinema will host Silent Movie Weekend starting on Friday, September 29. Flicker Alley photo

Friday, September 29

click to enlarge Wynwood Octoberfest takes over Wynwood Marketplace on Friday, September 29. Swarm photo

Saturday, September 30

Sunday, October 1

Under the stewardship of Gramp's owner Adam Gersten, the longtime German restaurant, the Royal Bavarian Schnitzel Haus on 79th Street, has reopened as the New Schnitzel House, complete with Bavarian classics like schnitzel, apple strudel, and spaetzle. It's also home to one of the city's most generous happy hours. Dubbed, enjoy $6 wells and beer, $8 cocktails, and $9 wines Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and every night after 10 p.m.On Tuesday, Books & Books and the Miami Book Fair host an evening with best-selling authorto discuss his new horror satireat the Chapman Conference Center at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. The darkly comedic novel centers around a clan of seasoned assassins who've orchestrated history's most heinous moments, and the youthful siblings fated to inherit their legacy. Despite his prolific writing career, Palahniuk is perhaps best known for writing, later adapted to the David Fincher film of the same name, starring Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, and Helena Bonham Carter.Venezuelan artgraces the Faena Theater on Wednesday, kicking off her Luna En Géminis Tour. Expect the singer to deliver an eccentric performance drawn from the vibrant sounds and impactful tracks off her recent album of the same name. Manzo's music influence derives from sounds inspired by the places she has lived in, including Caracas, Mexico, Spain, and Miami. In 2015, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys and recently signed with Universal Music Latin.' classical music writer Zachary Woolfe calleda "lush, brooding celebration of noise" in his 2021 profile of the composer. On Wednesday, Akiho brings his Grammy-nominated work to the Newman Recital Hall on the University of Miami campus. The work is an 11-part palindrome consisting of ensemble and solo movements with lights synchronized to the music.South Florida's largest Halloween experience returns to the Miami International Mall with plenty of frights. Now in its 21st year, theoffers four brand-new spooky experiences. Mayhem Museum is where lost souls find their eternal resting place, while Deja Vu at Haunted HoliDaze is where celebrations of the past entangle visitors on repeat. Meanwhile, the Theater of Terror isn't your average movie theater, and Scare X Studios presents a new character, Dolly, ready to lead guests into an immersive trip down memory lane. In addition to the spooks, there will be carnival rides, food, and an Only In Dade experience.returns to the 305 on Thursday and Friday as part of his It's All a Blur Tour. Also on the bill is rapper 21 Savage, who collaborated with Drake on the 2022 album. Champagne Papi has been on a musical streak lately. Since 2021, he's released four albums, including the aforementioned 21 Savage collaboration and; and, which releases on October 6. His latest single is the SZA collaboration "Slime You Out," which controversially features a picture of actress Halle Berry getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards. Berry found the use of the image to promote the song disrespectful.The saying goes, "A picture is worth a thousand words." How much is a moving picture worth? Find out Friday when Coral Gables Art Cinema hosts, its annual celebration of silent movies, an often misunderstood cinematic art form. The weekend starts with Dziga Vertov's silent masterpiece, introducing innovative editing and cinematic techniques. On Saturday, it will screen the comedic filmand the Swedish silent horror film. The final movie,, screens on Sunday and is the basis of the musical of the same name.Once again, Wynwood doubles for Munich during the 13th annual, presented by Samuel Adams. The three-day festival takes over Wynwood Marketplace, featuring live music, a beer hall, an artisan market, stein hoisting, photo ops, authentic Bavarian bites, and lots of beer. While the event is free, you can upgrade your experience with a "Party Pack" ticket, which includes one beer, a commemorative stein mug, and a Samuel Adams Octoberfest hat.Inhale and exhale and focus on the here and how. The wellness experience and art exhibitioninvites attendees to practice being present through various yoga meditations and sound baths led by instructors such as Gabriella Bhatia and Michelle Berlin and art showcases by Alene Delgado and Jeremy Brown. The art exhibition starts on Friday with an opening reception, libations from Ojo de Tigre and Heineken, and savory bites from Wolf of Tacos. There will be music by Tigre Sounds, Camila Di Marzo, and Ear Candy. Delgado and Brown will be in attendance to speak about their work.No Way Out Miami has been spooking locals since 2018. Last year, the team moved into the Dolphin Mall to deliver its haunted house experience, the Cabin. It's returning to the suburban shopping center with a new experience this year.promises to live up to its name, hoping you'll never want to sleep again. All ages are welcome, with the promise that the scare actors won't touch you, though due to the nature of the event, parental discretion is strongly advised. After you're done being scared, head over to the Monster Lounge, which features themed cocktails and DJs spinning throughout the night.Experimental hip-hop grouptakes over Revolution Live on Friday, promising a wild night filled with mosh pits and headbanging to help channel your frustrations. The group consists of members Stefan Burnett, Zach Hill, and Andy Morin and features a sound that involves a blend of hip-hop, punk, electronic, and digital hardcore. Known for an aggressive rapping style and disruptive lyrics, the trio has gained widespread acclaim and notoriety for the band's musical output and the punk ethos that informs everything from its sound to the members' public personas.has been serving hot, fried goodness in Port-au-Prince for years. Now it's popping up at J. Wakefield Brewing in Wynwood to show locals that magic of Haitian epis. The colonel ain't got nothing on Haitian fried chicken, and you can taste it for yourself on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. Li Cho's menu includes fried chicken, chicken wings, and the "Zoe" sandwich (boneless fried chicken on a brioche bun with red onions, watercress, sumac, white sauce, and Haitian rum-infused barbecue sauce). And don't forget the sides like fried plantains and akra (malanga fritters).On Saturday, Prison Pals and the Village of Pinecrest team up forat Evelyn Greer Park. You can sample from more than 40 breweries during the event, including the Tank, Tripping Animals, Veza Sur, Unbranded, and Funky Buddha. If you want to get a taste before the crowds descend on the park, opt for the VIP ticket option, which allows you access to the grounds an hour early. In addition to the suds, there will be live music, games, and food vendors.GableStage kicks off its 25th anniversary season with the Miami premiere of August Wilson's. Co-conceived with Todd Kriedler, the one-man show is an autobiographical tour de force where the late Pulitzer Prize-winner takes audiences on a voyage from being a young poet in Pittsburgh's Hill District to his encounters with racism, music, love, and friendships. GableStage's production stars Miami native Melvin Huffnagle under the direction of Carey Brianna.Instead of the usual brunch and mimosas, spice up your Sunday plans with Phuc Yea's. The Viet-Cajun spot invites you to a brand-new dinner party filled with flavorful dishes by chef Cesar Zapata paired with vibrant visuals and vintage sounds. The monthly event celebrates Phuc Yea's Vietnamese and Colombian roots through food and music. With your taste buds stimulated by aromatic dishes, you won't resist the temptation to move to the groove with cumbia rhythms and Vietnamese lacha by DJ Safe Stadick.Hailed by theas "one of the ten most influential performers of the '90s,"has been carving out her own lane since the beginning of her career. Her music has defied categorization from the start, but she's often classified as no wave and postpunk for simplicity's sake. She's collaborated with acts like Nick Cave, Sonic Youth, Eintsturzende Neubauten, and Henry Rollins. On Sunday, she takes the stage at the Ground as Lydia Lunch Retrovirus (which includes herself and her backing band) along with homegrown talent Donzii and Glass Body.