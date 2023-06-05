The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, June 5Books & Books joins forces with Little Haiti's Villain Theater to present a new comedy night. Get ready for a riotous evening at Comedy Night at Books & Books (let's hope they are better with the comedy than they are with event names), a recurring event that graces the courtyard of the Coral Gables bookstore every couple of weeks (verify the exact schedule on the Villain Theater website). The best part? Admission is free. 8 p.m. Monday, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; villaintheater.com/booksandbooks. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tuesday, June 6On Tuesday, Rooftop Cinema Club jumps aboard the Y2K nostalgia bandwagon with a screening of Can't Hardly Wait. The 1998 teen rom-com takes place almost entirely at a graduation party, following the seniors of Huntington Hillside High as they seize their final opportunity to chase their dreams before college beckons. There are a lot of "before-they-were-famous" actors both in the main cast and in small supporting roles, including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Peter Facinelli, Seth Green, Jason Segal, Tamala Jones, Donald Faison, Eric Balfour, and Selma Blair. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Rooftop Cinema Club, 1212 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; rooftopcinemaclub.com. Tickets cost $19.75 to $29.75. Jose D. Duran
Wednesday, June 7Indulge in a celebration of Italian gastronomy at the Authentic Italian Food & Wine Festival, presented by the Italy America Chamber of Commerce Southeast. Immerse yourself in the flavors and aromas of the Mediterranean as you savor delectable dishes meticulously crafted by genuine Italian restaurants, bakeries, and gourmet markets. Sample various cheeses, pastas, and wines to discover the perfect pairing. There will be more than 30 enticing tasting stations and a staggering selection of more than 150 wine and food products. The festival also features a "Pizza Village" — you had us at pizza. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Coral Gables Country Club, 990 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables; iaccse.com. Tickets cost $42 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Aussie singer-songwriter Ruel stops at Revolution Live on Wednesday as part of his 4th Wall World Tour. The show supports his debut album of the same name, which was released in March. In her review of the record, Clash's Robin Murray wrote, "A punchy introductory gambit, the album finds the Australian pop trailblazer hauling down the walls while letting fans into his world." Prior to the long-player, Ruel released several EPs that included hits like "Dazed & Confused," "Younger," and his collaboration with Denzel Curry on the remix for "Painkiller." 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $28 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Thursday, June 8Making its early arrival this year, Paraiso Miami Swim Week is back to present cutting-edge trends in swimwear and resort wear. From Thursday through Sunday, you can take in runway shows from renowned brands and independent designers. The excitement kicks off Thursday with showcases by LainSnow, OneOne, and Beach Bunny. There's also the Summer Fashion Summit, a conference that convenes industry experts and leaders to engage in topics concerning the industry. Thursday through Sunday, at Paraiso Fashion Tent, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; paraisomiamibeach.com. Tickets cost $600 to $6,500 via sitickets.com. Sophia Medina
On Thursday night, the Anderson hosts Lo Indie Está de Moda, an event highlighting Miami's flourishing Spanish-language indie music scene. The lineup features two performers: Isra and Bruno Romano. Hailing from Venezuela, Isra combines Latin trap with a vibrant pop-punk sensibility, promising an exhilarating performance. On the other hand, Bruno Romano, a talented Venezuelan producer and singer-songwriter, brings a captivating lo-fi sound infused with elements of folk, tropical rhythms, and pop. 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Friday, June 9Immerse yourself in a captivating blend of Japanese culture as Sumo + Sushi arrives in Miami this weekend. Renowned former Hawaiian sumo wrestler Konishiki will serve as the event's host, which offers an enticing fusion of the Japanese sport and delectable sushi. Prepare to witness a dozen exhilarating live matches throughout the weekend featuring esteemed wrestlers, including Somayama, Daikiho, and Aononami. To deepen your understanding of this 1,500-year-old sport, there will be a live Q&A session with the competitors. 6 to 8 p.m. and 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at the Hangar at Regatta Harbour, 3385 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; sumoandsushi.com. Tickets cost $95 to $400. Sophia Medina
The second weekend of Wynwood Pride continues on Friday with Miss Toto's FunDimension. Delight in the presence of beloved drag queen Miss Toto alongside a lineup of extraordinary guest performers as they unleash their energy in lip-sync battles and a fashion show by G-Spot Miami. Held at Wynwood arcade FunDimension, the extravaganza offers an array of entertainment options, including dance parties, arcade games, VR experiences, and a laser-tag arena. Performers include queens from RuPaul's Drag Race and talented hometown acts. 7 p.m. Friday, at FunDimension, 2129 NW First Ct., Miami; wynwoodpride.com. Tickets cost $18.69 via dice.fm. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
GableStage culminates its season with a captivating production of Karen Zacarías' play, Native Gardens. An award-winning playwright, Zacarías brings her immense talent to the stage, having also imparted her knowledge as a professor at Georgetown University, and is recognized as the first-ever playwright-in-residence at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. Native Gardens weaves a compelling narrative around two neighboring couples whose seemingly innocuous disagreement over a fence spirals into a full-fledged border dispute, exploring themes of conflict and unity. 8 p.m. Friday through July 16, at GableStage, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1119; gablestage.org. Tickets cost $50 to $70. Jose D. Duran
Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah stops at Hard Rock Live as part of his standup tour, Off the Record. Known for his wit and satirical commentary on Comedy Central's news program, Noah has established himself as a multitalented entertainer, having written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials, including his latest Netflix special, I Wish You Would. In addition to his success in the world of comedy, Noah is an accomplished author, and his memoir Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood reached the top of the New York Times bestseller list. 8 p.m. Friday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $55 to $135 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Two years after its closure for extensive remodeling, Wynwood hot spot El Patio is back. The venue will throw a welcome-back party on Friday to commemorate the joyous occasion, rekindling its Latin party atmosphere. Following the reopening, El Patio will greet guests seven days a week. The venue has unveiled its weekly lineup of events, including Latino Gang Mondays, Las Fabulosas Tuesdays, and Sancocho Sundays. 9 p.m. Friday, at El Patio, 167 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-780-4380; elpatiowynwood.com. Reservations encouraged. Sophia Medina
Saturday, June 10Get ready to satisfy your taste buds as Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden revives the sizzling excitement of its second-annual Bacon & BBQ Classic. Prepare for a day of mouthwatering delights crafted by South Florida's finest pitmasters and barbecues, with a lineup that includes Smoke House, Latin Fixins, TJ's Southern Kitchen, El Machine Gon, and the Cask. In addition to the tantalizing food offerings, this summer cookout features cover bands, lawn games, a bubble dance party, and barbecue-themed games to keep the kids entertained. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $11.95 to $24.95; free for children 5 and under. Jose D. Duran
R&B sensation Tinashe has been chosen as the headliner for this year's Wynwood Pride, joining the ranks of pop divas such as Pabllo Vittar, Charli XCX, and Azealia Banks. With an extensive discography of five albums and countless mixtapes, Tinashe has amassed a devoted queer fanbase, making her an ideal choice to lead the Pride festivities. She has collaborated with notable artists including Travis Scott, Blood Orange, Kaytranada, and Drake. Adding to the excitement, the event also features New York DJ Ty Sunderland and a lineup of drag performers. 5 p.m. Saturday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $28.04 to $93.46 via dice.fm. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Beer lovers, prepare to indulge in a delightful beer-tasting experience at the highly anticipated Brickel-licious Craft Beer Festival. Set against the backdrop of the vibrant Underline, the event promises an extensive selection of more than 100 craft beers to savor and enjoy. Fear not if beer isn't your beverage of choice, as the event also features wine and champagne options. Naturally, amid an evening dedicated to beer, it's wise to take a breather and refuel at the food vendors scattered throughout. 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Underline, SW Eighth Street and First Avenue, Miami; festivalandevent.com. Tickets cost $39 to $150 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Sunday, June 11Prepare for a showdown at FLA Live Arena this Sunday as boxing legend Floyd Mayweather squares off against John Gotti III. At age 46, Mayweather boasts an illustrious boxing career, highlighted by notable achievements such as clinching a bronze medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. On the other side of the ring, Gotti brings his experience as a boxer and a mixed-martial-arts fighter, all while carrying the legacy of his notorious New York mob boss grandfather. Along with the match, there will be a live performance by Lunay and special appearances by Ozuna and Jhayco. 7 p.m. Sunday at FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; flalivearena.com. Tickets cost $45 to $700 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Every Sunday, Bashment's Silent Addy and Disco Neil bring the vibes to Blackbird Ordinary with Lime Cay. The weekly fete celebrates dancehall and reggae culture, inviting everyone to the dance floor just before the week is set to start again. You'll be beckoned to dance by Afrobeats, soca, and hip-hop beats. Either way, you're on island time — at least until Monday morning rolls around. 10 p.m. Sunday, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; instagram.com/blackbirdordinary. Admission is free with RSVP via limecaymia.eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran