The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, June 5

Tuesday, June 6

click to enlarge Ruel at Revolution Live: See Wednesday Photo by Michelle Grace Hunder

Wednesday, June 7

click to enlarge Paraiso Miami Swim Week: See Thursday Paraiso Miami Swim Week photo

Thursday, June 8

click to enlarge Sumo + Sushi at the Hangar at Regatta Harbour: See Friday Sumo + Sushi photo

Friday, June 9

click to enlarge Tinashe at Oasis Wynwood: See Saturday Roc Nation photo

Saturday, June 10

click to enlarge Lime Cay at Blackbird Ordinary: See Sunday Bashment photo

Sunday, June 11

Books & Books joins forces with Little Haiti's Villain Theater to present a new comedy night. Get ready for a riotous evening at(let's hope they are better with the comedy than they are with event names), a recurring event that graces the courtyard of the Coral Gables bookstore every couple of weeks (verify the exact schedule on the Villain Theater website). The best part? Admission is free.On Tuesday, Rooftop Cinema Club jumps aboard the Y2K nostalgia bandwagon with a screening of. The 1998 teen rom-com takes place almost entirely at a graduation party, following the seniors of Huntington Hillside High as they seize their final opportunity to chase their dreams before college beckons. There are a lot of "before-they-were-famous" actors both in the main cast and in small supporting roles, including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Peter Facinelli, Seth Green, Jason Segal, Tamala Jones, Donald Faison, Eric Balfour, and Selma Blair.Indulge in a celebration of Italian gastronomy at the, presented by the Italy America Chamber of Commerce Southeast. Immerse yourself in the flavors and aromas of the Mediterranean as you savor delectable dishes meticulously crafted by genuine Italian restaurants, bakeries, and gourmet markets. Sample various cheeses, pastas, and wines to discover the perfect pairing. There will be more than 30 enticing tasting stations and a staggering selection of more than 150 wine and food products. The festival also features a "Pizza Village" — you had us at pizza.Aussie singer-songwriterstops at Revolution Live on Wednesday as part of his 4th Wall World Tour. The show supports his debut album of the same name, which was released in March. In her review of the record, Clash's Robin Murray wrote , "A punchy introductory gambit, the album finds the Australian pop trailblazer hauling down the walls while letting fans into his world." Prior to the long-player, Ruel released several EPs that included hits like "Dazed & Confused," "Younger," and his collaboration with Denzel Curry on the remix for "Painkiller."Making its early arrival this year,is back to present cutting-edge trends in swimwear and resort wear. From Thursday through Sunday, you can take in runway shows from renowned brands and independent designers. The excitement kicks off Thursday with showcases by LainSnow, OneOne, and Beach Bunny. There's also the Summer Fashion Summit, a conference that convenes industry experts and leaders to engage in topics concerning the industry.On Thursday night, the Anderson hosts, an event highlighting Miami's flourishing Spanish-language indie music scene. The lineup features two performers: Isra and Bruno Romano. Hailing from Venezuela, Isra combines Latin trap with a vibrant pop-punk sensibility, promising an exhilarating performance. On the other hand, Bruno Romano, a talented Venezuelan producer and singer-songwriter, brings a captivating lo-fi sound infused with elements of folk, tropical rhythms, and pop.Immerse yourself in a captivating blend of Japanese culture asarrives in Miami this weekend. Renowned former Hawaiian sumo wrestler Konishiki will serve as the event's host, which offers an enticing fusion of the Japanese sport and delectable sushi. Prepare to witness a dozen exhilarating live matches throughout the weekend featuring esteemed wrestlers, including Somayama, Daikiho, and Aononami. To deepen your understanding of this 1,500-year-old sport, there will be a live Q&A session with the competitors.The second weekend of Wynwood Pride continues on Friday with. Delight in the presence of beloved drag queen Miss Toto alongside a lineup of extraordinary guest performers as they unleash their energy in lip-sync battles and a fashion show by G-Spot Miami. Held at Wynwood arcade FunDimension, the extravaganza offers an array of entertainment options, including dance parties, arcade games, VR experiences, and a laser-tag arena. Performers include queens fromand talented hometown acts.GableStage culminates its season with a captivating production of Karen Zacarías' play,. An award-winning playwright, Zacarías brings her immense talent to the stage, having also imparted her knowledge as a professor at Georgetown University, and is recognized as the first-ever playwright-in-residence at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.weaves a compelling narrative around two neighboring couples whose seemingly innocuous disagreement over a fence spirals into a full-fledged border dispute, exploring themes of conflict and unity.Formerhoststops at Hard Rock Live as part of his standup tour, Off the Record. Known for his wit and satirical commentary on Comedy Central's news program, Noah has established himself as a multitalented entertainer, having written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials, including his latest Netflix special,. In addition to his success in the world of comedy, Noah is an accomplished author, and his memoirreached the top of thebestseller list.Two years after its closure for extensive remodeling, Wynwood hot spotis back. The venue will throw a welcome-back party on Friday to commemorate the joyous occasion, rekindling its Latin party atmosphere. Following the reopening, El Patio will greet guests seven days a week. The venue has unveiled its weekly lineup of events, including Latino Gang Mondays, Las Fabulosas Tuesdays, and Sancocho Sundays.Get ready to satisfy your taste buds as Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden revives the sizzling excitement of its second-annual. Prepare for a day of mouthwatering delights crafted by South Florida's finest pitmasters and barbecues, with a lineup that includes Smoke House, Latin Fixins, TJ's Southern Kitchen, El Machine Gon, and the Cask. In addition to the tantalizing food offerings, this summer cookout features cover bands, lawn games, a bubble dance party, and barbecue-themed games to keep the kids entertained.R&B sensationhas been chosen as the headliner for this year's Wynwood Pride, joining the ranks of pop divas such as Pabllo Vittar, Charli XCX, and Azealia Banks. With an extensive discography of five albums and countless mixtapes, Tinashe has amassed a devoted queer fanbase, making her an ideal choice to lead the Pride festivities. She has collaborated with notable artists including Travis Scott, Blood Orange, Kaytranada, and Drake. Adding to the excitement, the event also features New York DJ Ty Sunderland and a lineup of drag performers.Beer lovers, prepare to indulge in a delightful beer-tasting experience at the highly anticipated. Set against the backdrop of the vibrant Underline, the event promises an extensive selection of more than 100 craft beers to savor and enjoy. Fear not if beer isn't your beverage of choice, as the event also features wine and champagne options. Naturally, amid an evening dedicated to beer, it's wise to take a breather and refuel at the food vendors scattered throughout.Prepare for a showdown at FLA Live Arena this Sunday as boxing legendsquares off against. At age 46, Mayweather boasts an illustrious boxing career, highlighted by notable achievements such as clinching a bronze medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. On the other side of the ring, Gotti brings his experience as a boxer and a mixed-martial-arts fighter, all while carrying the legacy of his notorious New York mob boss grandfather. Along with the match, there will be a live performance by Lunay and special appearances by Ozuna and Jhayco.Every Sunday, Bashment's Silent Addy and Disco Neil bring the vibes to Blackbird Ordinary with. The weekly fete celebrates dancehall and reggae culture, inviting everyone to the dance floor just before the week is set to start again. You'll be beckoned to dance by Afrobeats, soca, and hip-hop beats. Either way, you're on island time — at least until Monday morning rolls around.