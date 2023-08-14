The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, August 14

Tuesday, August 15

click to enlarge "Kerry Phillips: Between the Mundane and the Miraculous" opens at the Bass on Thursday, August 17. Photo by Francesco Casale. Image courtesy of the artist.

Wednesday, August 16

Thursday, August 17

click to enlarge Dusty Slay takes the stage at Miami Improv on Friday, August 18 Photo by Annelise Loughead

Friday, August 18

click to enlarge British producer Sully takes over the decks at Paraiso Estereo on Friday, August 18. Photo by Szymon Kawecki

Saturday, August 19

click to enlarge Jvke performs at Revolution Live on Sunday, August 20. Photo by Brandon Pugsley

Sunday, August 20

is the author behind. Ever wonder why restrictive diets don't work? Dr. Sherling tells you why in her book, tackling the idea that diets aren't everything they're made to be and helping people heal their fear of carbs, gluten, and dairy. What's really behind your complicated relationship with food are the additives, like emulsifiers. Listen to Dr. Sherling present her research-based findings when she speaks at Books & Books on Monday.Release yourself from the stresses of the work week by participating in theat the Miami Beach Botanical Garden. Calm yourself by unleashing your creativity as you're challenged to relieve your mind through art. Led by Veronica Pesantes and Franci Blanco, you'll have the chance to paint with watercolors and meditate to tranquil sounds brought to life in the garden. The session will inspire you to uncover your artistic element, even if you may not consider yourself the creative type.On Wednesday, the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, hosts its latest Conversations at MOCA event withThe museum is bringing artists to its South Florida Cultural Consortium exhibition to share their perspectives on memories, realities, and the techno future in their art. The panel features Carin Wagner, Carrington Ware, Gabino A. Castelán, Francesco Lo Castro, and Moira Holohan, giving deeper insights into their work.Rum lovers, today is the day to go all out with your favorite spirit. On Wednesday, Ball & Chain hosts a, inviting you to imbibe the strong Caribbean liquor. You'll be offered some of the world's finest rums, giving your taste buds an unexpected experience with the spirit. The bar will serve authentic Cuban bites, and there will be live music and a salsa class.On Thursday, the Bass premieres its latest exhibit,On view through October 22, the show sees Phillips exploring the intersections of materials that define humanity's ongoing negotiations with industrialization, technology, environment, and material culture. Phillips has constructed a large-scale, site-specific installation with various materials such as lamps, jars, fabric, and found objects. This Thursday marks the opening night of the art exhibit.Your school years are probably some of the most memorable. Whether it's an infamous all-nighter study sesh, your awkward elementary crush, or a traumatic PE experience, some memories are forever ingrained into the fabric of who you are. On Thursday,invites you to take the stage at the Sandrell Rivers Theater and share your school-age stories with the crowd thanks to this month's theme, "Back to School." You have five minutes to share your tale — come on; it can't be any worse than the time you forgot to prepare for your oral report.You can't break her soul! On Friday,takes over Hard Rock Stadium when she finally brings her Renaissance World Tour to South Florida. This is her first solo appearance in Miami since her Formation Tour kicked off at LoanDepot Park in 2016. After her wins at this year's Grammy Award for "Best Dance/Electronic Music Album," "Best R&B Song," "Best Traditional R&B Performance," and "Best Dance/Electronic Recording," Beyoncé officially became the most awarded artist by the Recording Academy with 32 wins.Known for his laid-back, Southern charm and observational humor that often centers around everyday life experiences,stops at the Miami Improv for a three-night stint. The 41-year-old has earned a dedicated following thanks to his distinctive style and relatable jokes. He rose to public consciousness after participating in the third season of Netflix'sBritish producerhas been a fixture of the UK jungle scene since bubbling up in the late 2000s. Now he's heading to Paraiso Estereo on Friday, thanks to party starters Jezebel and Breakcore. In a 2021 profile of Sully for, writer Oskar Jeff sings his praises, saying, "Since surfacing in the late 2000s post-dubstep scene, he's not put a foot wrong, shifting from his early leftfield garage excursions to blistering jungle." Also on Friday's bill are local music mavens Marie Qrie, Mauricio the Invisible, Santurnsarii, and Shinobi.Ferry Corsten and Markus Schulz team up to take over the decks at M2 as the duoon Friday. The name comes from Schulz's song "The New World" and Corsten's anthem "Punk." Together, the duo plays the kind of big-room trance that works perfectly in M2's expansive digs. Corsten and Schulz began the New World Punx project in 2013, releasing songs like "Torque" and "Memories," featuring Cara Salimando. The project went on hiatus in 2016 and has remained quiet ever since. The pair's appearance at M2 marks the first time Corsten and Schulz have spun together since putting NWP on ice.Still haven't checked out "Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids" at HistoryMiami Museum? Or have you but are looking for a more in-depth explanation? On Saturday, the museum presentsa guided tour of the exhibition led by the literary arts publication. Ingrid E. Argueta, HistoryMiami's coordinator of education programs and community engagement, will be in conversation with Fola Akinde, an artist focused on ideas of Black hauntology as it relates to memory, history, and conceptions of liberation andfirst artist-in-residence.Is your favorite craft beer style the Indian pale ale? Do you prefer the hoppy aroma of IPA over the watery taste of lagers? On Saturday, unbrandedhosts IPA-Looza, a mini hoorah filled with craft beer. You're invited to indulge in a wide selection of the finest IPAs produced by South Florida breweries, including the Tank, MIA, and Tripping Animals. The all-you-can-drink experience allows you to explore different brewing techniques and recognize aroma profiles and rare and limited-edition brews.Rappersare on tour, Scaring the Hoes from coast to coast. On Saturday, it's South Florida's turn when the pair stop at Revolution Live. The pairing is, without a doubt, one of the best I've seen in a while, with JPEGMafia's rap-meets-screamo delivery and Brown's wild tall tales from the hood coming together to make the perfect bill. Also joining the pair is Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason who will open the show.Ballet Flamenco La Rosa presentson Saturday and Sunday at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium. Inspired by Tennessee Williams'uses flamenco music and dance to tell the story of one of the most critically acclaimed American plays of the 20th Century. Expect to be enthralled as the company pairs high-intensity drama with dancing that is equally as mesmerizing.Live Arts Miami brings kora masterto Superblue on Saturday for a one-night-only performance. Jobarteh takes place amid the experiential museum's "Pulse Topology" installation. The internationally acclaimed musician is a descendant of a long line of West African griots and is a virtuoso of the kora, a classical string instrument native to West Africa. Her moving vocals and captivating rhythms characterize her performances.Jacob Dodge Lawson — better known as— had the kind of rise in fame most artists could only dream of. In 2020, amid the lockdown, he started uploading videos to TikTok. Eventually, he dropped his song "Upside Down" on the platform, and it quickly went viral, with Charlie Puth jumping on the remix. Two years later, he released his debut album,, on AWAL, garnering himself a fanbase beyond the internet. On Sunday, Jvke stops at Revolution Live as part of his What Tour Feels Like Tour. Opening the show are English singer Maisy Kay and singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Hariz.