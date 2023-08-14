The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, August 14Dr. Dawn Harris Sherling is the author behind Eat Everything: How to Ditch Additives and Emulsifiers, Heal Your Body, and Reclaim the Joy of Food. Ever wonder why restrictive diets don't work? Dr. Sherling tells you why in her book, tackling the idea that diets aren't everything they're made to be and helping people heal their fear of carbs, gluten, and dairy. What's really behind your complicated relationship with food are the additives, like emulsifiers. Listen to Dr. Sherling present her research-based findings when she speaks at Books & Books on Monday. 7 p.m. Monday, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tuesday, August 15Release yourself from the stresses of the work week by participating in the Art + Play + Restorative Sound Bath at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden. Calm yourself by unleashing your creativity as you're challenged to relieve your mind through art. Led by Veronica Pesantes and Franci Blanco, you'll have the chance to paint with watercolors and meditate to tranquil sounds brought to life in the garden. The session will inspire you to uncover your artistic element, even if you may not consider yourself the creative type. 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Tickets cost $33 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Wednesday, August 16On Wednesday, the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, hosts its latest Conversations at MOCA event with "Past, Present, and Future: An Exploration of Artist's Focus." The museum is bringing artists to its South Florida Cultural Consortium exhibition to share their perspectives on memories, realities, and the techno future in their art. The panel features Carin Wagner, Carrington Ware, Gabino A. Castelán, Francesco Lo Castro, and Moira Holohan, giving deeper insights into their work. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Rum lovers, today is the day to go all out with your favorite spirit. On Wednesday, Ball & Chain hosts a National Rum Day Rum Tasting, inviting you to imbibe the strong Caribbean liquor. You'll be offered some of the world's finest rums, giving your taste buds an unexpected experience with the spirit. The bar will serve authentic Cuban bites, and there will be live music and a salsa class. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Thursday, August 17On Thursday, the Bass premieres its latest exhibit, "Kerry Phillips: Between the Mundane and the Miraculous." On view through October 22, the show sees Phillips exploring the intersections of materials that define humanity's ongoing negotiations with industrialization, technology, environment, and material culture. Phillips has constructed a large-scale, site-specific installation with various materials such as lamps, jars, fabric, and found objects. This Thursday marks the opening night of the art exhibit. 6:30 p.m. Thursday through October 22, at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-615-8070; thebass.org. Admission is free with RSVP for the opening night; tickets cost $8 to $15. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Your school years are probably some of the most memorable. Whether it's an infamous all-nighter study sesh, your awkward elementary crush, or a traumatic PE experience, some memories are forever ingrained into the fabric of who you are. On Thursday, the Moth StorySlam invites you to take the stage at the Sandrell Rivers Theater and share your school-age stories with the crowd thanks to this month's theme, "Back to School." You have five minutes to share your tale — come on; it can't be any worse than the time you forgot to prepare for your oral report. 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-284-8800; sandrellriverstheater.com. Tickets cost $15. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Friday, August 18You can't break her soul! On Friday, Beyoncé takes over Hard Rock Stadium when she finally brings her Renaissance World Tour to South Florida. This is her first solo appearance in Miami since her Formation Tour kicked off at LoanDepot Park in 2016. After her wins at this year's Grammy Award for "Best Dance/Electronic Music Album," "Best R&B Song," "Best Traditional R&B Performance," and "Best Dance/Electronic Recording," Beyoncé officially became the most awarded artist by the Recording Academy with 32 wins. 8 p.m. Friday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Sold out. Sophia Medina
Known for his laid-back, Southern charm and observational humor that often centers around everyday life experiences, Dusty Slay stops at the Miami Improv for a three-night stint. The 41-year-old has earned a dedicated following thanks to his distinctive style and relatable jokes. He rose to public consciousness after participating in the third season of Netflix's The Standups. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 8 p.m. Sunday, at the Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $25. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
British producer Sully has been a fixture of the UK jungle scene since bubbling up in the late 2000s. Now he's heading to Paraiso Estereo on Friday, thanks to party starters Jezebel and Breakcore. In a 2021 profile of Sully for DJ Mag, writer Oskar Jeff sings his praises, saying, "Since surfacing in the late 2000s post-dubstep scene, he's not put a foot wrong, shifting from his early leftfield garage excursions to blistering jungle." Also on Friday's bill are local music mavens Marie Qrie, Mauricio the Invisible, Santurnsarii, and Shinobi. 11 p.m. Friday, at Paraiso Estereo, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-809-1306; bio.site/paraisoestereo. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via shotgun.live. Jose D. Duran
Ferry Corsten and Markus Schulz team up to take over the decks at M2 as the duo New World Punx on Friday. The name comes from Schulz's song "The New World" and Corsten's anthem "Punk." Together, the duo plays the kind of big-room trance that works perfectly in M2's expansive digs. Corsten and Schulz began the New World Punx project in 2013, releasing songs like "Torque" and "Memories," featuring Cara Salimando. The project went on hiatus in 2016 and has remained quiet ever since. The pair's appearance at M2 marks the first time Corsten and Schulz have spun together since putting NWP on ice. 11 p.m. Friday, at M2, 1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-771-0388; m2miami.com. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Saturday, August 19Still haven't checked out "Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids" at HistoryMiami Museum? Or have you but are looking for a more in-depth explanation? On Saturday, the museum presents Miami Mythical Mornings, a guided tour of the exhibition led by the literary arts publication Islandia Journal. Ingrid E. Argueta, HistoryMiami's coordinator of education programs and community engagement, will be in conversation with Fola Akinde, an artist focused on ideas of Black hauntology as it relates to memory, history, and conceptions of liberation and Islandia Journal's first artist-in-residence. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $15 to $25. Sophia Medina
Is your favorite craft beer style the Indian pale ale? Do you prefer the hoppy aroma of IPA over the watery taste of lagers? On Saturday, unbranded Brewing hosts IPA-Looza, a mini hoorah filled with craft beer. You're invited to indulge in a wide selection of the finest IPAs produced by South Florida breweries, including the Tank, MIA, and Tripping Animals. The all-you-can-drink experience allows you to explore different brewing techniques and recognize aroma profiles and rare and limited-edition brews. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Unbranded Brewing Co., 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097; unbrandedbrewing.com. Tickets cost $30. Sophia Medina
Rappers JPEGMafia and Danny Brown are on tour, Scaring the Hoes from coast to coast. On Saturday, it's South Florida's turn when the pair stop at Revolution Live. The pairing is, without a doubt, one of the best I've seen in a while, with JPEGMafia's rap-meets-screamo delivery and Brown's wild tall tales from the hood coming together to make the perfect bill. Also joining the pair is Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason who will open the show. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Sold out. Jose D. Duran
Ballet Flamenco La Rosa presents Deseo on Saturday and Sunday at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium. Inspired by Tennessee Williams' A Street Car Named Desire, Deseo uses flamenco music and dance to tell the story of one of the most critically acclaimed American plays of the 20th Century. Expect to be enthralled as the company pairs high-intensity drama with dancing that is equally as mesmerizing. 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-547-5414; miamidadecountyauditorium.com. Tickets cost $40 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
superblue.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden