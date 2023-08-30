10 Best Running Races in Miami

click to enlarge South Florida Craft Beer Run knows what you really want at the end of a run: a cold beer. Photo by Julia Rose Photography

It's almost that time of year in Miami when we say adios to the treadmill and hit the pavement. Summer will soon be in the rearview mirror, and the weather will change from miserable to mild, making running outside almost tolerable. The fun runs and half-marathons around the city will begin to look more enticing when there's less of a risk of heatstroke and swamp ass.But with a different run taking place just about every other weekend through the spring, it's difficult to know which of Miami's many races to choose. From a race on an airport runway to a willpower-testing 26.2-mile race through the heart of the city, here are our top ten races in Miami.Some runners think having a finisher medal placed around their neck at the end of a race is rewarding. Some think a post-race beer is the true reward. At South Florida Craft Beer Run, you get both. Runners receive a finisher medal, a complimentary beer after the 5K, and a celebratory cigar. The post-race party should be lively, with around a half dozen breweries scheduled to take part.One way to stand out from Miami's many other races is by offering a course unlike any other. ZooRun checks that box with its 10K/5K race through Zoo Miami, home to lions, tigers, and, um, sloth bears. There's something for the children as well. Kids 2 to 9 can participate in the ZooKidsDash, which is 100 to 400 meters long, depending on age. Following the post-race brunch and festival, participants can enjoy the zoo and its 400 species at a less frantic pace because admission — typically $22.95 for adults — is included with every race entry.This unique race invites you to hit the runway. The course begins at Miami International Airport on runway 8L-26R, inside the American Airlines maintenance hangar. Just be prepared for tighter security than usual. You'll need to provide your citizenship status during registration, and there will be K-9 units on site. This is, after all, an airport.There's nothing spooky about this Miami Beach race unless you count the potential threat of blisters, stomach cramps, and bloody nipples. However, the Halloween theme is still prevalent, as many participants dress up in costumes to run. Then there's the finisher's medal, which features a new Halloween design every year and is maybe the coolest in all of Miami.Runners are extra motivated to finish this race as fast as possible. Waiting for them at the end are unlimited Flanigan's baby back ribs, craft beer, and wine samples (while supplies last). Want the samples but don't feel like breaking a sweat? Flanigan's has your lazy ass covered. You can buy food and beverage wristbands for $10.There are Turkey Trot races nationwide, but runners typically have to brave the elements and bundle up for that frigid mid-fall morning run. Not in Miami. In Tropical Park, you can expect warm weather during the Thanksgiving-themed 10K and 5K. No need to worry about breathing in the painful, cold air here. The air around Tropical Park's horse stables? That's a different story. After the race is the holiday-themed Finish Festival, where you can snap a pic for the 'gram with the 20-foot Perky Turkey.Forget race T-shirts. This Christmas season run provides full-blown Santa costumes with its race packets. We're talking hat, beard, and jacket. Also included are bells that attach to your running shoes. That way, you can jingle all the way to the finish line along with hundreds of other Santas. The course features fa-la-la-la-la-ing Christmas carolers and, for those running with bae, mistletoe. Keeping with the holiday spirit, the post-race party will feature eggnog and holiday cookies.Despite all of its flaws, Miami is a beautiful city. And if you forgot about its pleasing aesthetics — maybe because you're too focused on the God-awful drivers and skyrocketing rent — let the Miami Marathon and Half serve as a reminder. The course features many of the 305's greatest hits, including the beach and art deco architecture on Ocean Drive, ocean views from the MacArthur Causeway bridge and Bayfront Park, where the finish line is located. The scenic run attracted nearly 18,000 runners from 50 states and 69 countries this year.This race isn't kidding when it bills itself as "the ultimate Miami experience." Formerly known as the 13.1 Miami Beach and 5K, the 305 Half Marathon and 5K have been known to offer pre-race cafecito and post-run croquetas and pastelitos.Runners who topped their personal record didn't ring a bell at the finish line to mark the achievement like at many other races. They instead banged away on pots and pans.The Miami-Dade Youth Fair opened up to runners for the first time in 2023. More than 500 participants participated in the inaugural race, weaving past colorful rides and concession stands en route to the finish line. The race will return in 2024 and again include free Youth Fair admission (which will cost $12 to $16 in 2024) in the registration fee.