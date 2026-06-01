Wynwood Pride announces four-weekend 2026 lineup

It’s been just seven years since Wynwood Pride made its Miami debut, but in that short time, the festival, its host neighborhood, and home city have all weathered sweeping tides of change. When it first launched in 2019, the festival was met with skepticism and even protests from some in the local LGBTQ+ community who objected to its commercial approach to Pride. Organizers persisted, and the inaugural edition, featuring headlining performances by Pabllo Vittar and Ivy Queen, was largely successful. But the festival hit another snag in its second year, when it was forced to go digital during the COVID pandemic. Wynwood Pride returned to the streets in 2021 with a headlining set by a pre-Brat Charli XCX, and courted the likes of Marina and Tinashe in subsequent years.

After an internet-breaking set by Azealia Banks in 2022 — a controversial booking from the outset — the festival began a slow shift toward the model we know today: instead of a single daylong party featuring outside performers, it is now a monthlong celebration of Miami’s homegrown queer talent.

“Things are shifting away from big festival formats,” says Wynwood Pride cofounder Jor-El Garcia, adding that the month-long iterations enacted in 2024 stretch out the celebration period and offer a chance to engage with allied venues throughout the community. “There’s pool parties, there’s underground raves, there’s drag festivals, there’s more music-focused [events]; sometimes we have panels as well.”

“I like to say we ended on a high note, and then we picked ourselves up by the bootstraps for the next year,” cofounder Jose Atencio says of the change. “We grew fast, and our programming was really intense, and we brought some incredible talents to South Florida that had never been [here].” But he also acknowledges the challenges that come with bringing that caliber of production to Miami, and how Wynwood Pride has adapted: “The economics of festivals are very, very difficult, and not very sustainable. So, we have found a way to keep our mission alive and really focus on local talent and local drag.”

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That’s precisely what the duo is doing with this year’s four-weekend lineup, which includes everything from the annual Miss Wynwood Pride pageant to drag brunches, a Wynwood Pride edition of Las Rosas’ recurring Wig! series, a Zara Larsson vs. Charli XCX drag battle, and Big Wig, a festival-within-a-festival event featuring nearly 50 performers, including drag queens and DJs. Here are the many events taking place during Wynwood Pride this year.

Wynwood Pride Lineup 2026

Miss Wynwood Pride 2026. With FKA Twink, Kat Wilderness, Sting Dion, and Gadfrie. 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com.

Glow Rainbow Rave. With Aural Fixationz, Cesar Romero, and Mike Trotter. Friday, June 5, at Supernatural House, 777 NE 79th St., Miami; supernatural305.com.

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Hydrosol: Wynwood Pride Kick-off Pool Party. With Pure Immanence, Deep Cleansing, and Santo. 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Miami Pool House, 105-107 NE 25th St., Miami; 305-709-3100; sohohouse.com. Admission is free via dice.fm.

CommuniTEA Dance. With Alyssa Edwards, Lady Paraiso, Jellika Boom, Roxie Stones, LA the King, Anthony Velazquez, DJ Zac Mantha, and FayWhat. 4 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-468-2000. Admission is free via arshtcenter.org.

QU33RDO. With King Vyper, Persephone Von Lips, Opal Am Rah, and Miss Purple Shampoo. 7 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Lincoln’s Beard Brewing, 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; 305-912-7390; lincolnsbeardbrewing.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.

Drag Brunch. With Patent Pending and Sting Dion. 1 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Wyn Wyn Arlo, 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-522-6601; wynwynmiami.com. Tickets cost $95 via wynwoodpride.com.

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Wig! With FKA Twink. 9 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasmiami.com.

Turn It Out: Zara Larsson vs. Charli XCX. With R House drag queens. Friday, June 12, at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com.

Midnight Service. With Mystic Bill, Ultrathem, Naim Zarzour, and Miguel Clark. 11 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Mad Live, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; madlivewynwood.com.

Hedon Pride. With Boris, Boyfriend Dick, Ultrathem, Robyn Sin Love, Naim Zarzour, and Oservance. 10 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Domicile, 2900 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. clubdomicile.com.

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Miss Hornitos Pageant: Lady Gaga Fest. Saturday, June 20, at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com.

Jrk! Pride Social. With Nyco Jones, Discofuturo, and Naim Zarzour. 3 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Jrk!, 95 NW First St., Miami; 305-290-4684; eatjrk.com.

Big Wig Drag Fest. With FKA Twink and Morphine Love Dion. 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Casa Nube, 2060 NW First Ave., Miami; 786-246-8309; casanubewynwood.com. Tickets cost $25 via shotgun.live.

Dyke Nite’s Thirst $trap. Saturday, June 27, at The Corner, 1035 N. Miami Ave. #101, Miami. thecornermiami.com.

Drag Brunch. With Lady Paraiso and Cielo Paraiso. 1 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Wyn Wyn Arlo, 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-522-6601; wynwynmiami.com. Tickets cost $95 via wynwoodpride.com.

Pride Closing Brunch: Kat Wilderness and Patent Pending Birthday Celebration. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com.