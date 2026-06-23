Where to find a hot international lover during the World Cup in Miami

Whether or not you’re a sports fan, it’s hard not to get swept up in the highs, lows, and international camaraderie inspired by the FIFA World Cup. Will Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo take home his first World Cup trophy? Where exactly is Cape Verde? And how quickly can you book a trip there?

For the first time ever, Miami is a host city for the World Cup, and therefore has a front-row seat to the action. Throughout June, the stadium is hosting Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Cape Verde, Brazil, Scotland, Portugal, and Colombia — and we still don’t know who’ll advance to the Quarter and Bronze finals set for July.

Along with those games comes the privilege of hosting these teams’ most dedicated supporters. If you’ve been following along so far, the fans are a story onto themselves, capturing the hearts and minds of Americans all across the country.

They have accents. They cheer. They rip their shirts off in jubilation (or despair). For local singles, this begs the important question: “Where will they be?”

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If you’re in the market for dual citizenship or just an international lover this World Cup, grab some face paint, brush up on your English/Spanish/Portuguese, and repeat after me: “fútbol.” Then, head to these Miami hotspots to snag an international baddie.

Viva o Brazil

This is Miami. If you’ve been single here for long enough and haven’t dated a Brazilian, you’re not doing it right. Fear not, though. Wednesday’s match against Scotland provides an opportunity to rectify that. Brazil boasts the most successful team in World Cup history with five wins and a qualifying appearance in every single tournament. Add to that a large diaspora already living in Miami and even more flying in for the matches, and we know the support for the Canarinho will be strong. Don your yellow and green and join Movimento Verde Amarelo, the team’s official supporters’ group, while they pregame at the Hard Rock, or pop into the Casa Rede Ronaldo at Wynwood Marketplace. (Fair warning that you might spot some odd haircuts.)

¡Vamos, Colombia! Colombian baddies are one of Miami’s greatest treasures. The team’s first game on our turf on Saturday, June 27, has been the toughest Miami Stadium ticket to secure since FIFA announced the group play schedule. While its opponent, Portugal, is the odds-makers’ favorite for the match, the Colombian team isn’t one to count out. Endear yourself to a potential Colombian lover by donning yellow, getting loud, and throwing back some aguardiente. The whole town will be watching this one, but some great places to find La Hinchada Colombiana are Magic 13 in Little Haiti, and Andrés Carne de Res Miami in Miami Beach.

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Portugal’s A Seleção

The entire world is waiting to see whether Portugal’s most infamous player will take home his first World Cup win. But to help his team get out of the group stage, Cristiano Ronaldo will face an impressive Colombian squad. It’s a big game, and we expect their supporters to be deeply in their feels. Party with them at Sable in Wynwood and be ready to dance your way into a selação’s arms.

Scotland’s Tartan Army

Boston’s loss is our gain. After drinking all the beer in Beantown, the Scotland football team’s notorious supporter group, the Tartan Army, has arrived in the 305. And boy, are we ready for them. On Monday, the kilt-wearing, bagpipe-playing group staged a parade from Ball & Chain to Marlin’s Stadium, where it stayed to support our hometown baseball team. The Army is famous for partying hard and donating significant sums to its host city’s charities. Find these jovial and generous souls marching through Ocean Drive, and at its pregame and watch locations during Wednesday’s match at Mickey Byrne’s Irish Pub and Elbo Room.