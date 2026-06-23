Rhythm of the Cup brings high-profile lineup, watch parties to Bandshell

Chromeo will perform at Rhythm of the Cup at the Miami Beach Bandshell.

As you undoubtedly know, the World Cup is bringing soccer fans from all over the world to Miami. But there’s only going to be seven matches played here through mid-July, so how will soccer fans entertain themselves the rest of the time? Asking that question precisely inspired Rhythm of the Cup, a concert series at the Miami Beach Bandshell coinciding with the tournament.

“It’s such an international event, we wanted to bring in programming that reflects that,” Gideon Plotnicki, founder of GMP Live, producer of the concert series, tells New Times, “especially since this is a time of year when Miami traditionally doesn’t have any tourists.”

The first act playing on June 23, High Fade, is from Scotland. The band will follow the Tartan Army to Miami, making its Miami debut one day before the Scots take on Brazil at Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, June 24. The venue will also host a watch party for the game.

Competitors for the Miami matches scheduled for later in June and into July have yet to be decided, so Plotnicki could not use nation of origin as a deciding factor for booking. “So we looked for artists who could be appealing to everyone,” he says. “We went for live electronic bands that have domestic and international followings.”

Never miss another concert announcement Sign up for our free music newsletter. We’ve got the latest on the artists you love.

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: This Week’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Friday, June 26, brings Thievery Corporation to the Bandshell for its third summer in a row. The duo’s Rob Garza will celebrate 30 years of crafting the trippiest of trip-hop.

On Friday, July 10, Poolside plays its Daytime Disco sound at night. Finally, Chromeo will supply “a high-energy dance party featuring their unique brand of electro-funk” on Friday, July 17. In between will be free watch parties for the two semifinal competitions held on Tuesday, July 14 and Wednesday, July 15.

“People are always looking for a place to watch the World Cup with a group,” says Plotnicki. “Why not watch it someplace with a nice breeze?”

Rhythm of the Cup. Through July 17 at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; gmplive.net. Ticket prices vary.