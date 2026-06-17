Viral Cabo Verdean World Cup goalie to be reunited with mom in Miami

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 15: Vozinha #1 of Cabo Verde applaud fans after the 0-0 draw during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Spain and Cabo Verde at Atlanta Stadium on June 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Capturing the hearts of millions with a stalwart performance on Monday, holding the mighty Spanish national team to a shocking goalless draw, the legend of 41-year-old Cabo Verde goalkeeper Josimar “Vozinha” Dias is one of the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s most-followed storylines.

Cabo Verde is a small island nation about 3,600 miles from Miami in the Atlantic Ocean, and its inclusion in this World Cup is largely seen in the soccer world as miraculous in itself. Dias was a large part of that, with seven clean sheets (or shutouts for the uninitiated) in 10 World Cup qualifying games. He broke down in tears after the match against Spain, telling reporters that U.S. authorities barred his mother from traveling into the country to watch her son play in Cabo Verde’s first World Cup.

The problem for Dias’ mother stems from a Trump administration directive for the Department of State to charge between $5,000 and $15,000 for visa applicants in select countries, including Cabo Verde, according to the department.

“She didn’t manage to be here because of the visa … the money we have to pay for the visa,” Dias told reporters. “We didn’t manage on time, and I would like her to be here.”

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But according to a post from U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Dias’ story is set for another heartwarming twist after the U.S. State Department approved a visa for his mother to attend his next match against Uruguay in Miami on Sunday.

“Star Cape Verdean goalkeeper Vozinha and his mother will be reunited in Miami in time for the match on Sunday,” he said in the tweet on X Wednesday morning. “Thank you to Secretary Rubio, U.S. State Department officials, the government of Cabo Verde and FIFA for working together to make this happen.”

Star Cape Verdean goalkeeper Vozinha and his mother will be reunited in Miami in time for the match on Sunday. Thank you to Secretary Rubio, U.S. State Department officials, the government of Cabo Verde and FIFA for working together to make this happen. pic.twitter.com/JaWpSQuzb2 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 17, 2026

“On the strength of an epic performance on Monday by its goalkeeper, Josimar ‘Vozinha’ Dias,”a statement attached to the tweet reads, ”the Cabo Verde national football team shocked and inspired the world by holding Spain to a draw during their World Cup debut. Cape Verdeans in America and throughout the diaspora have been celebrating the underdog grit and resilience of the Blue Sharks, joined by soccer fans from nations throughout the globe.

“Vozihna tearfully revealed that his own mother was unable to watch her son’s iconic performance due to visa complications. No mother should miss the chance to see her child make history. Upon learning of this development, I spoke with Secretary of State Mark Rubio and asked the State Department ton do everything in their power to ensure that his mother can attend Cabo Verde’s next match.

“It is a privilege to announce Vozinha’s mom will be able to secure a visa in time to attend their game this Sunday against Uruguay. All fees have been waived consistent with official policy. Travel arrangements are now being made for mother and son to reunite in Miami. I thank Secretary Rubio, U.S. State Department officials, the government of Cabo Verde and FIFA for working together to make this possible. Nos ki dan (We can in Cabo Verdean Creole).”