Miami Life

Béis and Poppi pop-up will close out Miami Swim Week

The limited-edition, 13-piece collection includes roller suitcases, cooler totes, charms, and tags, with options for customizations.
By Jose D. DuranMay 29, 2026
photo of Beis founder Shay Mitchell in a green bathing suit next to two palm trees in front of a backdrop depicting sunset at the beach
Shay Mitchell is expected at Beis and Poppi's collaborative Sip N’ Trip Souvenir Shop for Miami Swim Week.

Béis/Poppi photo
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Béis, the trendy travel brand founded by actress Shay Mitchell, is no stranger to collaborations. In December, it released a capsule collection of bags and suitcases in partnership with fast-casual restaurant Chipotle. Suitcases mimicked the restaurant’s recognizable brown bags and the foil wrapping on its burritos. Though a bit divisive, it had the internet buzzing with the kind of organic marketing money can’t buy.

Now, the brand has released another limited-edition collection that, frankly, makes a bit more sense.

On May 20, Béis dropped its collaboration with prebiotic soda brand Poppi. The 13-piece collection takes inspiration from Poppi’s Fruit Punch flavor and includes roller suitcases like the Béis x Poppi Carry-On Roller ($278) and Large Check-In Roller ($378) in a glossy Fruit Punch finish; the Cooler Tote ($108), which can hold up to eight cans of Poppi; the Soda Can Charm ($48) designed to carry a can of poppi; and several luggage tags and charms.

photo of a beach chair with a beach bag hanging on it next to a picnic basket with fruits inside in front of the ocean
The 13-piece collection will be available at the Sip N’ Trip Souvenir Shop during Miami Swim Week.

Béis/Poppi photo

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Though the collection dropped online last week, locals will get a rare chance to see it IRL before they buy. Béis and Poppi will host the pop-up Sip N’ Trip Souvenir Shop in Miami Beach this weekend to close out Miami Swim Week. The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 751 Collins Ave. on Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31. In addition to the Béis x Poppi merch, customers can choose from limited-edition colors and custom airbrushing when they purchase a blank item.

There will also be items you can’t purchase anywhere but the souvenir shop, including a shot glass, sweatsuit, beach towel, and keychain, so take this as an opportunity to upgrade your luggage and accessories before the busy summer travel season ahead.

“Poppi has always been focused on meeting our community where they are and showing up in culture in meaningful ways,” said Arianna Bowman, events and partnerships manager at Poppi. “This collaboration with Béis is a natural extension of that approach, bringing together functionality, design, and the playful energy that defines our brand.”

Béis x Poppi’s Sip N’ Trip Souvenir Shop. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31, at 751 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; beistravel.com.

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Jose D. Duran is the former senior music editor of Miami New Times. His work has also appeared in publications likeVice, Billboard, and Spin. He’s earned numerous accolades including placing first for Weekly Newspaper Contest: Business Reporting from the Florida Press Association in 2020; placing third for the Writing: Light Feature from the Florida Press Club in 2019; and placing third in Weekly Newspaper Contest: Best Obituary from the Florida Press Association in 2015.

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