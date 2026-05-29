Béis and Poppi pop-up will close out Miami Swim Week

Béis, the trendy travel brand founded by actress Shay Mitchell, is no stranger to collaborations. In December, it released a capsule collection of bags and suitcases in partnership with fast-casual restaurant Chipotle. Suitcases mimicked the restaurant’s recognizable brown bags and the foil wrapping on its burritos. Though a bit divisive, it had the internet buzzing with the kind of organic marketing money can’t buy.

Now, the brand has released another limited-edition collection that, frankly, makes a bit more sense.

On May 20, Béis dropped its collaboration with prebiotic soda brand Poppi. The 13-piece collection takes inspiration from Poppi’s Fruit Punch flavor and includes roller suitcases like the Béis x Poppi Carry-On Roller ($278) and Large Check-In Roller ($378) in a glossy Fruit Punch finish; the Cooler Tote ($108), which can hold up to eight cans of Poppi; the Soda Can Charm ($48) designed to carry a can of poppi; and several luggage tags and charms.

The 13-piece collection will be available at the Sip N’ Trip Souvenir Shop during Miami Swim Week. Béis/Poppi photo

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Though the collection dropped online last week, locals will get a rare chance to see it IRL before they buy. Béis and Poppi will host the pop-up Sip N’ Trip Souvenir Shop in Miami Beach this weekend to close out Miami Swim Week. The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 751 Collins Ave. on Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31. In addition to the Béis x Poppi merch, customers can choose from limited-edition colors and custom airbrushing when they purchase a blank item.

There will also be items you can’t purchase anywhere but the souvenir shop, including a shot glass, sweatsuit, beach towel, and keychain, so take this as an opportunity to upgrade your luggage and accessories before the busy summer travel season ahead.

“Poppi has always been focused on meeting our community where they are and showing up in culture in meaningful ways,” said Arianna Bowman, events and partnerships manager at Poppi. “This collaboration with Béis is a natural extension of that approach, bringing together functionality, design, and the playful energy that defines our brand.”

Béis x Poppi’s Sip N’ Trip Souvenir Shop. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31, at 751 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; beistravel.com.