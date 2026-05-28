Here’s where you can shop Bad Bunny’s new Zara collection in Miami

Welp, it didn’t break the internet as much as his infamous Calvin Klein ad did last year (excuse to rewatch it right now!), but Bad Bunny is back with another high-profile fashion collaboration. This time around, instead of slowing down on the highway to catch a glimpse of El Conejo Malo in tight underwear on the highway, you’ll be able to stop inside several Miami malls to purchase pieces from the rapper’s new Zara collection.

Named after his government name, the brand’s Spring Summer 2026 Benito Antonio Collection comprises two selections: one focused on cotton pieces and the other on tailored suit sets designed for summer.

“Bad Bunny and Zara present Benito Antonio, a collection conceived in Puerto Rico and rooted in the personal world of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the places that shaped him, the instinct that has guided him, and the identity that defines everything he creates,” Zara announced in a statement released with the campaign launch on Thursday, May 21. Costs are fairly moderate for a celebrity brand: Prices range from $49.90 to $119 for the cotton collection and $49.90 to $299 for the tailored set.

The collection — which features pieces ranging from baseball caps to ties to bomber jackets, hoodies, fabric shoulder bags, and swim trunks — unsurprisingly sold out of several items quickly and quietly restocked this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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If you’re looking to stock up before the next batch sells out, you’re in luck — fewer than 40 U.S. brick-and-mortar shops are carrying the collection, with four of these in South Florida.

The collection on display inside Aventura Mall’s Zara location. Aventura Mall photo

Zara stores at Aventura Mall (19501 Biscayne Blvd.), Brickell City Centre (701 S. Miami Ave.), Dadeland Mall (7535 N. Kendall Dr.), and Lincoln Road (420 Lincoln Rd.) are stocking the pieces, which were designed with Bad Bunny’s longtime creative director, Janthony Oliveras.

Benito Antonio is, like much of Bad Bunny’s work, inspired by his homeland of Puerto Rico. The collection debuted alongside a short film by photographer, director, and frequent Bad Bunny collaborator Stillz, portraying the rapper in a scenario straight out of Lost or Castaway. In the video, Benito gets stranded on a small, deserted island (albeit with a sailboat nearby). The only problem? The boat has no sail. Enter the Zara collection, which he removes from a suitcase and sews together to make his escape.

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Eagle-eyed Benito stans will note this is not his first collaboration with the brand. He famously wore Zara during his Super Bowl performance back in February, in what is now the most-watched halftime show ever.

His partnership with the company hasn’t been without controversy. Independent Pakistani-American-owned brand Found worked on a Super Bowl look for Benito, but the performer ultimately opted to wear Zara, disappointing fans who lamented it was a missed opportunity to spotlight a lesser-known designer on the world’s biggest stage.

“We custom-designed sets for Bad Bunny that almost made it to the Super Bowl stage,” Found founder and creative director Faraz Zaidi wrote on Instagram at the time in a surprisingly candid post. “But ‘almost’ stories rarely matter. It only counts when you land it.”

“Ultimately, Zara won the bid for the full look,” the brand continued in the post. “Apparently, they’re fast. Faster than most.” Many read that line as a dig at the Spanish company, which has been criticized as a fast fashion brand. The collaboration has also sparked spirited debate among some pockets of his fanbase, who consider the partnership at odds with the ideals he espouses on his albums and music videos.

If you’re as cool with shopping at Zara as Benito seems to be, the collection is available for a limited time, while supplies last.