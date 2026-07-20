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Compelling storylines like Cabo Verde’s underdog heroics, Erling Haaland‘s kind-hearted chaos, and the respectfully rowdy Scots have captured the collective consciousness of even the most sports-averse Miamians this summer. If you find yourself among the city’s countless new soccer fans who got swept away during this year’s World Cup, you may be experiencing a feeling somewhere between a hangover and withdrawal.

After 39 thrilling days and countless block parties, the World Cup has come to an end. So, how can you cope now that it’s over?

Have no fear, New Times’ self-appointed soccer historian has compiled a list of tips to help footy fledglings find a new band of athletes to support. There’s only one caveat: Once you pick a team (for whatever reason), you have to stick with it through good times and bad. Miami has a reputation for being a fair-weather sports town, but part of fandom is hoping against hope that your team will win it all, only to be heartbroken year after year: Just ask Miami Dolphins fans.

Pick a team (one in particular) While the FIFA World Cup is easily the most globally anticipated and widely followed competition in the sport (and in all of sports, really), national leagues and international club tournaments can often be just as dramatic during the regular season. While leagues like the English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A, French Ligue 1, and Spanish LaLiga are highly regarded for having the best players and about 100 of the most famous soccer teams, there are about 4,000 professional soccer clubs globally. Somewhere in there is a pro team for you to follow.

As a Miami-based publication, we’d be remiss not to pitch Inter Miami CF as the first suggestion. And before anyone makes the “we have soccer at home” jokes, we should remember the greatest player to ever touch a ball is one of our own — not to mention that we’re the defending MLS Cup champions. Put some respect on the Herons’ name.

While the club is one of Major League Soccer’s youngest, it’s already accomplished more than most others in the league by winning multiple trophies during Lionel Messi’s tenure, and it even has a brand-new stadium to call home inside the Miami Freedom Park development.

Still, if you’re one of the millions buying into the scandalous allegations leveled at Messi’s Argentinian national team and therefore don’t want to root for him, we’ve got you covered.

Stan a talented (or hot) player It’s also perfectly acceptable to pick a favorite team by following your favorite player (or the one you found hottest) to his club team. If you’re looking to follow some of the world’s best, here’s where they play:

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Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, Bundesliga)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid, LaLiga)

Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal, Premier League)

Rodri (Manchester City, Premier League)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, LaLiga)

Now, if you’re looking for the teams of the hottest players (as defined by “Variety’s” “25 Hottest Soccer Stars at the 2026 World Cup”), we’ve got you covered there, too.

First on the list (but not necessarily No. 1) is Inter Miami’s own Rodrigo De Paul. While he might be on rest for a few weeks after the tournament, fans could see him play as early as Wednesday, July 22, when the team takes on the Chicago Fire. Other players acknowledged for their hotness include Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, LaLiga), Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League), Cho Gue-sung (FC Midtjylland, Danish Superliga), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich, Bundesliga), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan, Serie A), and Ramin Razaeian (Esteghlal, Persian Gulf Pro League).

Any color you like And if we still haven’t sold you on a team, there’s always the “I liked their jersey/color scheme” approach. For fans of red, you have Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United in England; Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig in Germany; Barcelona in Spain; and A.C. Milan in Italy. For blue fans, you have Chelsea, Everton, and Manchester City in England; Hertha BSC in Germany; Paris Saint-Germain in France; Real Sociedad in Spain; and Inter Milan and Napoli in Italy.

Whatever your entryway into the sport is, real soccer fans won’t care: You’ll be welcomed with open arms. Once you make your choice, other steps will follow: Buy a team jersey, learn the team songs, find out which teams you’re supposed to hate, and wake up at the crack of dawn each weekend to support them during games held hours ahead on another continent. Hey, we don’t make the rules.