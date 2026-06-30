Viral Ghana mystic predicts Cabo Verde to upset Messi in Miami World Cup game

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024.

So far, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, has been going much more smoothly than people predicted and is jam-packed with memorable moments both on and off the pitch. But, according to the mystical community, the most stunning match of the tournament is set to take place on Friday in Miami, when the mighty Cabo Verde Blue Sharks will take down Argentina and the GOAT himself.

It’s at least the second wild prediction for a FIFA World Cup match in Miami after a popular Brazilian psychic predicted an alien invasion during the Brazil vs Scotland game last week (which never materialized). The soothsayer responsible for this latest prediction, however, is 2-0 on his predictions and spells this World Cup.

After first going viral for correctly predicting that Ghana would beat Panama and casting a spell on prolific England goalscorer Harry Kane to keep him from scoring against Ghana (he didn’t), Nana Kwaku Bonsam is back with an even more unlikely premonition.

According to a post on X from Motivaciones Fútbol (translated by X into English), “Nana Kwaku Bonsam, the Ghanaian spiritualist who went viral for the alleged ‘spell’ on Harry Kane, has unleashed a new and controversial prophecy.

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“He claims that Cape Verde will be the team to knock out Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the round of 16. But he didn’t stop there. He also stated that, according to the ‘astral plane,’ the World Cup champion is already decided: it will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.”

🚨 ¡PREDICCIÓN QUE SACUDE AL MUNDIAL! 😳🔮 Nana Kwaku Bonsam, el espiritualista ghanés que se hizo viral por el supuesto “embrujo” a Harry Kane, lanzó una nueva y polémica profecía. 🗣️ Asegura que Cabo Verde 🇨🇻 será la selección que eliminará a Argentina 🇦🇷 de Lionel Messi en… pic.twitter.com/dRE3YJQz6o — Motivaciones Fútbol (@MotivacionesF) June 29, 2026

Believe it or not, the news gets even worse for Argentina fans, as another prominent member of the spiritual society is also predicting a Cabo Verde victory. Billy the cat, who successfully predicted the shocking Paraguay win over Germany, is siding with the Blue Sharks.

🚨🐈 Billy the cat successfully predicted Paraguay vs Germany! 🤯🇵🇾 He has also predicted Cape Verde to knockout Argentina in the Round of 32! 😳🇦🇷 https://t.co/YjLAeYPJBz pic.twitter.com/TZxj3Veyn6 — The Touchmine | 𝐓 (@TouchmineX) June 30, 2026

Messi’s Argentina is among the favorites to win the tournament, so a loss to Cabo Verde (whom many didn’t expect to even make the World Cup) would easily be the biggest upset in the tournament’s 96-year history. The current holder of that title was decided this week, when Paraguay (which FIFA ranks 41st in the world) beat Germany (ranked 10th) in the knockout rounds.