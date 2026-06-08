Miami is second-most expensive FIFA World Cup 2026 host city

The World Cup is just one of many major cultural events in Miami this year.

South Florida bank accounts have been hurting ever since the first batch of tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Miami went on sale. And a new study from venue tracker SeatPick.com confirms what many local soccer fans already suspected: Miami is the second-most expensive World Cup host city.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off this week, with 48 national teams competing in 16 cities across Canada, Mexico, and the United States in what is expected to be the largest tournament in the competition’s 96-year history. It’s also shaping up to be one of the most expensive for fans.

Those hoping to catch a match in Miami face particularly steep prices. According to SeatPick, the average ticket in Miami costs $2,094 — more than $600 above the tournament-wide average.

Among host cities, only East Rutherford, New Jersey, ranks higher, with an average ticket price of $2,706. That figure may be inflated by the fact that East Rutherford will host the tournament final, where tickets average $11,593. Miami, meanwhile, is home to four of the 10 most expensive matches in the tournament.

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Most expensive FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities by average ticket price

East Rutherford: $2,706 Miami: $2,094 Mexico City: $2,063 Guadalajara: $1,643 Arlington: $1,576

Most expensive FIFA World Cup 2026 games by cheapest ticket price

Final in East Rutherford ($5,509) Colombia vs Portugal in Miami ($1,998) Mexico vs South Africa in Mexico City ($1,864) Knockout match in Arlington ($1,810) Knockout match in Atlanta ($1,742) Mexico vs South Korea in Guadalajara ($1,696) Knockout match in Miami ($1,475) Knockout match in Miami ($1,315) Brazil vs Scotland in Miami ($1,231) Knockout match in Kansas City ($1,228)

“The data reveals a clear and dramatic pattern: When Brazil or Colombia play, prices surge to among the highest in the tournament,” according to SeatPick.

Prices started at roughly $350 when FIFA opened its first ticket sales phase in September 2025 and have largely climbed since. According to SeatPick, applicants who entered FIFA’s official ticket lottery had about a 1% chance of securing tickets.

While prices remain sky-high, all hope isn’t lost for fans hoping to catch a match in Miami; there are still more than 31,000 tickets left for sale on FIFA’s website and various resale sites.