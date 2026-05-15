Here’s Every Nu Stadium Theme Night and Giveaway for Inter Miami’s 2026 Season

There’s no question: Record-breaking Lionel Messi is the main draw for most fans at Nu Stadium, the recently opened home of Inter Miami at Miami Freedom Park. But if you’re looking for another reason to check out the still-developing premises, the home team’s theme and group nights come with extras: merch, interactive fan zones, and even Pub Sub samples.

Among this season’s most anticipated theme nights are several heritage celebrations, a Publix takeover, and a fan appreciation night during the season’s closer against Charlotte FC. Inter Miami says additional group nights are coming, including more heritage celebrations (Jewish, Venezuelan, Caribbean, and others), but here’s what’s on the football club’s special event calendar for now.

May 17: Japanese Heritage Group Night/Feed Your Fandom Night The first Heritage Night of the 2026 season honors Japanese culture, with ticket holders receiving an exclusive hachimaki (headband) designed by South Florida–based artist Kisen. The face-off against the Portland Timbers also falls on Feed Your Fandom Night, presented by Publix. The first 10,000 fans get a limited-edition co-branded t-shirt courtesy of the Florida grocer, and 1,000 Pub Sub samples will be distributed at the Publix Terrace before the game. Colombian Latin Grammy winner Mike Bahía and Venezuelan singer Corina Smith will also perform at the Modelo After Party at The Terraces. ticketmaster.com.

May 24: Ergo Next Insurance Takeover Night at Nu Stadium Details are scant on perks and activations for Inter Miami’s game against the Philadelphia Union, but Ergo Next has a multi-year partnership agreement with our home team — you might have seen players sporting the brand’s logo during training — and interactive stadium fan-zone activations are part of the deal. ticketmaster.com.

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May 24, August 1, October 10: Youth Fútbol Night The stadium’s Group Night programming for Inter Miami’s May 24 game against the Philadelphia Union includes the Dreams Cup, a four-day Memorial Day Weekend youth soccer tournament presented by Lowe’s. Another Youth Fútbol Night takes place on August 1, during the match against Columbus Crew, featuring giveaways and a youth clinic led by Inter Miami CF Academy coaches in the Baptist Health Fan Zone. The season’s final edition is on October 10, when Inter Miami faces off against D.C. United.

July 22: Colombian Heritage Night/South Florida Networking Night Though details are pending, Inter Miami’s game against the Chicago Fire is expected to include a “celebration of the rich Colombian culture,” according to the soccer club. That same night, a pre-game networking event and on-site activations will spotlight local businesses, with special discounted ticket offers available. ticketmaster.com.

August 22: Brazilian Heritage Night/Inter Miami CF Foundation Night Details are still forthcoming on Brazilian Heritage Night activations during Inter Miami’s match against Toronto FC, but that same night, fans will find activations, giveaways, and merchandise as part of Inter Miami CF Foundation Night, in partnership with UNICEF. The initiative supports access to education for children across Latin America and the Caribbean. ticketmaster.com.

August 29: Puerto Rican Heritage/Back to School Night/A1R Water Takeover This is a busy night at Nu Stadium. The venue will celebrate Boricua pride as Inter Miami competes against CF Montréal. Parents will also have a chance to get kids excited about going back to school with special discounted ticket offers and moments spotlighting local students and educators. In addition, the night’s A1R Water Takeover will feature a fan zone, an appearance from a “freestyle soccer performer,” face painting, custom water-themed tattoos (sure, why not?), and giveaways. ticketmaster.com.

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September 5: Cuban Heritage Night/Adidas Takeover Info on Cuban Heritage Night activations is still pending, but Inter Miami’s match against Atlanta United FC also lines up with the Nu Stadium’s Adidas Takeover, when fans can pick up exclusive Adidas merch at the venue’s Official Team Store. ticketmaster.com.

September 12: Healthcare Heroes/Childhood Cancer Awareness Night Inter Miami’s match against Nashville SC celebrates some of the most vital members of our community: frontline healthcare workers. If that’s you, you’ll find discounted ticket offers and special recognition on this important Group Night presented by Baptist Health. ticketmaster.com.

September 20: Hispanic Heritage Night If Inter Miami’s lineup of Heritage Nights hasn’t gotten to your home country or region yet (patience, please: more are coming), you might find a reason to celebrate on Hispanic Heritage Night. Featuring in-game performances and community activations during Inter Miami’s match against San Diego FC, this celebration is presented by Modelo. ticketmaster.com.

October 10: Stronger in Pink Night For many fans, soccer matches are serious business. But Inter Miami’s face-off against D.C. United is a great reminder that some things are more important than sports. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the home team is teaming up with Audi to raise awareness of prevention and treatment on Stronger in Pink Night, and 10,000 fans will take home a bucket hat as a souvenir. ticketmaster.com.

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October 14: College Night College students and alumni: Represent your alma mater at Inter Miami’s College Night. Wear your Orange and Blue, Orange and Green, Garnet and Gold, or Blue and Gold as you watch Inter Miami take on New York City FC and enjoy fan experiences designed for students. ticketmaster.com.

October 28: Women in Sports Night/Unified Night This Group Night, celebrating women working across the sports industry, also spotlights Inter Miami’s Special Olympics Unified Team, now in its sixth year. Enjoy giveaways and an interactive Fan Zone during Inter Miami’s match against FC Cincinnati. ticketmaster.com.