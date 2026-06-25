The best ways to stay cool in this brutal Miami heat

The calendar says summer officially starts in June, but locals know better. In Miami, it can be 93 degrees with humidity thick enough to chew in May, October, or that random Tuesday in February when the weather app decides to throw a big ol’ tantrum. If you’re tired of arriving everywhere looking like you just completed a marathon through a steam room, here are some fun ways to stay cool without fleeing north.

Keep cool with a pint or three at Casa La Rubia. Casa La Rubia photo

Drink a cold one

Beer and air conditioning have always been a strong team. In Doral, Tripping Animals Brewing pairs colorful murals with some of South Florida’s most sought-after brews. Lost City Brewing keeps things laid-back in Miami’s Little River area, while Conscious Brewing pours craft beer in a spacious Miami Shores taproom built for long afternoons. At Casa La Rubia, the brewery’s signature Belgian-style wheat beer has its own dedicated home.

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Experience winter for an hour

The concept remains objectively funny. While everyone else is melting outdoors, Miami Ice Arena keeps temperatures low enough for hockey, figure skating, and pretending you’re in a city that needs snowplows. The contrast between stepping off a sweltering Miami street and onto an ice rink never gets old. And hey, if it’s cool enough for Rosalía, it’s cool enough for us.

Leave the Miami heat without leaving the city at Superblue. Photo by teamLab, courtesy of Pace Gallery

Get cultured in air conditioning Miami’s museums have mastered the art of making sheltering with air conditioning feel productive. At Frost Science, you can bounce between an aquarium, planetarium, and science exhibits while avoiding UV rays entirely. Pérez Art Museum Miami delivers world-class contemporary art alongside Biscayne Bay views. The Rubell Museum houses one of the country’s most impressive private collections inside a sprawling former industrial building. Then there’s Superblue, where immersive installations will occasionally make you question reality.

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Golf without the sunburn

Golfing in South Florida is wonderful until the sun starts treating you like a rotisserie chicken. The Tips offers simulator bays where you can play famous courses while standing in glorious air conditioning. In the Gables, the recently opened Five Iron Golf hosts more than a dozen simulators that offer the experience of playing on hundreds of real courses. If your golf game is mostly about having a drink while occasionally touching a putter, both Puttshack and Puttery combine indoor mini golf with cocktails, food, and enough technology to distract from your actual putting skills.

The famous Cuban-inspired “Abuela Maria” ice cream from Azucar is made with guava, crushed Maria cookies, and cream cheese. Azucar Ice Cream Company photo

Ice cream fixes everything There are few Miami problems that can’t be temporarily improved by frozen dairy. In Little Havana, Azucar Ice Cream Company serves Cuban-inspired scoops like Abuela Maria (vanilla ice cream topped with guava chunks, cream cheese, guava marmalade, and Maria cookies), arguably one of South Florida’s greatest culinary achievements. In Coral Gables, Sweet Melody churns out small-batch flavors with a neighborhood following and lines that suggest people are willing to sweat for the reward. Then there’s Salt & Straw, with locations in Aventura, Coconut Grove, Miami Beach, and Wynwood, where flavors often sound as if someone lost a bet in a gourmet kitchen and somehow created something delicious.

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Jump into a pool

Sometimes you just need a pool. Other times, you need a pool with a lazy river. Tidal Cove at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa delivers waterslides, a wave simulator, cabanas, and enough aquatic attractions to make you forget you’re in a parking-lot-heavy stretch of Aventura. If you’re after something with actual history, the legendary (and recently reopened) Venetian Pool remains one of Miami-Dade’s coolest escapes. Built from a coral rock quarry in 1923, it’s fed by spring water and looks like somebody dropped a Mediterranean village into Coral Gables.

Play like a kid again

Sometimes the best way to beat the heat is to stop acting your age. Arcade Odyssey houses one of South Florida’s deepest collections of classic and imported arcade games. Need something more therapeutic? The Break Room literally lets you smash things. If puzzles are more your speed, The Escape Game Miami offers immersive challenges. And at Basement Bowl & Skate, you can bowl, skate, and cool off beneath the Miami Beach Edition.

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Nothing like powerful mall AC to combat the brutal Miami heat. Photo by Tom Hurst

Shop until the forecast improves

Retirees figured this out decades ago. Aventura Mall combines luxury shopping, public art, and enough square footage to get your steps in. Brickell City Centre offers a sleek urban escape with shops, restaurants, and plenty of places to hide from afternoon thunderstorms. Meanwhile, Dolphin Mall remains a favorite for bargain hunters who appreciate discounted designer goods and industrial-strength air conditioning.

Sit in the dark and let someone else entertain you

Theater may be Miami’s most underrated cooling strategy. The Adrienne Arsht Center hosts everything from Broadway tours to major concerts. Coral Gables’ Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre remains one of South Florida’s most beloved regional theaters. And Miami New Drama continues producing ambitious work inside the historic Colony Theatre on Lincoln Road.