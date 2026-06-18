Great, South Florida is under another heat advisory

We know, we know: It’s hot outside. Like, really hot. But if you needed another excuse to avoid the scorching outdoors today, here’s one.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of “dangerous” heat across South Florida this afternoon as the region falls under yet another heat advisory. Earlier today, the weather service issued an advisory for the entire region, warning that temperatures will rise into the lower 90s and the heat index (the combination of two measurements, relative humidity and air temperature) will likely reach up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit(!).

“This will result in dangerous heat levels across the region,” the advisory reads. “This will be dangerous to anyone without proper hydration or adequate cooling.”

A Heat Advisory has been issued for coastal/metro Miami-Dade and Broward today. Max heat indices of 103 to 107 are possible late morning into the afternoon before scattered thunderstorms provide some relief from the heat. Take precautions if you have any outdoor plans today. pic.twitter.com/EwHBKx17HN — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 15, 2026

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The advisory will be in effect until 7 p.m.

The NWS urges people to follow heat safety precautions and take extra measures when outside, such as wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and to limit strenuous activities to the early morning or evening.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the advisory adds.

The sweltering heat comes as several local wildfires continue to send smoke into nearby Broward County communities, causing ash to fall from the sky (including all over this reporter’s car 😃).

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Three large wildfires are still burning near the Everglades in West Miami-Dade. As of Thursday, the largest of them — which ignited on Monday and is known as the Quarry 2 Fire — has scorched more than 15,900 acres and is about 70 percent contained, according to the Florida Forest Service’s Active Wildfire Points map.

Florida Highway Patrol officials temporarily closed Krome Avenue due to hazy conditions, and some residents reportedly left. According to NBC6 South Florida, roughly 200 residents who live near Mack’s Fish Camp — a historic camp in the Everglades near Pembroke Pines and West Miami-Dade — voluntarily evacuated, and many were moved to nearby fairgrounds.

In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, officials from the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office clarified that the evacuation wasn’t mandatory.

“It was voluntary, [and] it was for the sanctity of life,” assistant sheriff Fernand Charles said.

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