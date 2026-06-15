Miami welcomes World Cup fans with 107-degree heat index

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, will host seven World Cup matches this summer.

It’s timeeeeeeeee! [Mariah Carey voice]

South Florida’s first-ever (!) FIFA World Cup match kicks off today at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (temporarily rebranded “Miami Stadium” for the tournament), launching a month of games that will draw tens of thousands of fans to the area. Over the next few weeks, the venue will host seven games, including group-stage games, a Round of 32 showdown, a quarterfinal, and the third-place match.

Ahead of tonight’s match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, fans supporting both countries have taken to the streets across South Florida to get into the spirit. Photos shared on social media show Saudi fans in green jerseys (collectively known as the “Green Falcons”) filling the streets of Miami Beach over the weekend, as well as Uruguayan fans in Miami celebrating with traditional Candombe drums, dancing, and grilled meats.

But while vibes might be high in South Florida ahead of tonight’s game, so will the temperature.

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The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a heat advisory this morning for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, warning that the heat index could reach 107 degrees Fahrenheit today (whew!). (Note: The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, combines two measurements – relative humidity and air temperature – into one number.)

The advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. today, just as the match kicks off at Miami Stadium.

The NWS urges people to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activity in the afternoon, use air conditioning (if you have it), and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the advisory reads.

Tonight’s match kicks off a busy stretch for Hard Rock Stadium. Here’s the full schedule of games heading to Miami: