Versailles Celebrates Social Media Milestone With Free Cafecito Today

Meraki Serves Affordable and Authentic Greek Fare in Downtown Miami


  • MVN

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 7:15 a.m.
By Nicole Danna
Photo courtesy of Versailles
Here's a number worth caffeinating over: the world’s "most famous Cuban restaurant" has reached 20,000 Facebook fans.

To celebrate, Versailles is inviting all its fans to celebrate its social media milestone with a free cafecito — those adorably tiny, sugar-sweetened Cuban-style espresso drinks — at La Ventanita, the restaurant's 46-year-old iconic coffee window at the corner of southwest 8th Street in Miami.

As part of the restaurant's 40th anniversary celebration in 2011, Versailles launched a new website, versaillesrestaurant.com, as well as an expanded social media presence on both Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, incorporating the hashtag #LoveVersailles into its promotions.

The official social media launch has been so overwhelming, Versailles has decided to gift loyal followers its most popular beverage as a thank you.

Today (April 12), starting at 8:30 a.m., drop in for a complementary cafecito at "La Ventanita", said café owner Nicole Valls.

While the Versailles menu offers a number of specialties from Cuban sandwiches to croquettes, the one item locals seem to love the most is the restaurant's authentic Cuban coffee, otherwise known as café Cubano or cafecito, espresso brewed with sugar whisked into the brew, creating the drink's distinct caramel-colored foam. The only thing better than a sip of that strong, sweet brew is knowing it's on the house!

Nicole Danna
Versailles Restaurant
3555 SW 8th St.
Miami, FL 33135

305-444-0240

www.versaillesrestaurant.com

